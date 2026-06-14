Tomato-red nails are a stylish and juicy twist on this classic manicure for summer
Nothing beats a red mani, no matter the season, but this tomato-y twist was made for warm weather-wear
For a manicure that captures the feeling of dining al-fresco somewhere along the Amalfi Coast, tomato-red is the nail colour to request.
Though there are plenty of subtle shades to be found on the list of 2026 nail trends, with summer incoming, those classic brights are beginning to make their radiant return. And this juicy hue, in particular, is proving very popular indeed. With more of an orangey tinge compared to that of a rich cherry-red, tomato nails boast a certain sun-soaked quality. Like its namesake, this hue is juicy - especially when layered under a glossy top coat - and simply perfect for an easy-going but effortlessly chic summer manicure.
So, if you're jetting off on holiday and want to dress up your talons with a stylish and very on-theme colour, here's why tomato-red is the statement but versatile shade to pick.
Why tomato-red is the ultimate summer nail colour - and how to wear it
Red nails are very much a timeless look, but they always feel especially apt in the warmer months, especially shades with more of an orange undertone or very plump and juicy-looking shine. When we say tomato-red, we're referring to exactly that: a glossy, sun-drenched orange-red colour that could have been colour-matched straight from the savoury fruit's skin.
This particular hue will go with everything, from blue jeans and a white broderie top to a black linen dress or colourful midi skirt. It will also complement every nail shape and length, though we'd recommend it for short nails, specifically, as trimmed styles are also proving very popular right now.
Recreate a tomato manicure at home
1. Short square tomato-red nails
Tomato-red is indeed proving to be a very popular summer nail trend, but if you're stuck on how to wear it, we recommend a short square nail shape. The clean edge and trimmed length offset the brightness of this sunny, orangey-red colour, making the manicure feel very versatile and wearable - not too statement.
2. Short almond tomato red nails
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Shorter almond nails are also lovely with this tomato-y hue, especially if you have an occasion coming up or just prefer the look of longer nails.
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3. Squoval tomato-red nails
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For a brighter, more radiant option, this juicy, fiery shade and squoval nail shape will be lovely on vacation.
4. Sundried tomato-red nails
For a slightly different take, this rusty-red reminds us of the colour of sundried tomatoes and is ideal if you're not a fan of very bright shades. It feels expensive and modern, and will look so good when worn alongside white linen shirts and dresses.
5. Tomato art nails
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For a playful and more obvious tomato- inspired manicure, add the fruits signature stems. The design is simple but very effective.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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