Tomato-red nails are a stylish and juicy twist on this classic manicure for summer

For a manicure that captures the feeling of dining al-fresco somewhere along the Amalfi Coast, tomato-red is the nail colour to request.

Though there are plenty of subtle shades to be found on the list of 2026 nail trends, with summer incoming, those classic brights are beginning to make their radiant return. And this juicy hue, in particular, is proving very popular indeed. With more of an orangey tinge compared to that of a rich cherry-red, tomato nails boast a certain sun-soaked quality. Like its namesake, this hue is juicy - especially when layered under a glossy top coat - and simply perfect for an easy-going but effortlessly chic summer manicure.

So, if you're jetting off on holiday and want to dress up your talons with a stylish and very on-theme colour, here's why tomato-red is the statement but versatile shade to pick.

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Why tomato-red is the ultimate summer nail colour - and how to wear it

Red nails are very much a timeless look, but they always feel especially apt in the warmer months, especially shades with more of an orange undertone or very plump and juicy-looking shine. When we say tomato-red, we're referring to exactly that: a glossy, sun-drenched orange-red colour that could have been colour-matched straight from the savoury fruit's skin.

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This particular hue will go with everything, from blue jeans and a white broderie top to a black linen dress or colourful midi skirt. It will also complement every nail shape and length, though we'd recommend it for short nails, specifically, as trimmed styles are also proving very popular right now.

Recreate a tomato manicure at home

essie Original Gourmet Grocery Tomato Tomahto Nail Polish View at Superdrug RRP: £8.99 Aptly named, this tomato-y red essie nail polish is ideal for recreating the trendy look at home. Just two layers and a glossy top coat will deliver a chic summer mani. &Other Stories Bright Tomato Nail Colour View at &Other Stories RRP: £11 For a slightly brighter, juicier option, this bright red polish is another must-have for achieving this look. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £11.99 To add a professional, high-shine finish and to protect your chosen tomato-red from chipping, invest in a top coat, like this one from essie - which promises a plump, gel-like gleam.

1. Short square tomato-red nails

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Tomato-red is indeed proving to be a very popular summer nail trend, but if you're stuck on how to wear it, we recommend a short square nail shape. The clean edge and trimmed length offset the brightness of this sunny, orangey-red colour, making the manicure feel very versatile and wearable - not too statement.

2. Short almond tomato red nails

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Shorter almond nails are also lovely with this tomato-y hue, especially if you have an occasion coming up or just prefer the look of longer nails.

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3. Squoval tomato-red nails

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For a brighter, more radiant option, this juicy, fiery shade and squoval nail shape will be lovely on vacation.

4. Sundried tomato-red nails

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For a slightly different take, this rusty-red reminds us of the colour of sundried tomatoes and is ideal if you're not a fan of very bright shades. It feels expensive and modern, and will look so good when worn alongside white linen shirts and dresses.

5. Tomato art nails

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For a playful and more obvious tomato- inspired manicure, add the fruits signature stems. The design is simple but very effective.