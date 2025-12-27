The experts have spoken - the 2026 nail trends are set to blend subtle luxury with futuristic flair

Spanning sheer, customisable tones to tech-inspired metallics, the 2026 nail trends are here and already, we're counting down the days until our next manicure appointment and chance to request one of these 11 looks...

As a new year begins, it's time to start looking ahead to what might await, and as far as our nails are concerned, there's already a chic array of designs and creamy hues set to beckon us to the salon. While we'll of course miss the 2025 nail trends (they were a gorgeous bunch), we're very ready to embrace some newness, whether that comes in the form of a fresh and popular design, a highly requested nail shape - like short square nails - or a chic and classic all-over colour making a comeback. Well, according to the experts, we'll be greeted by all of the above and much more in the months and seasons to come.

So, if you too are ready for your new year manicure, but are unsure what colour or style to request, these are all the predictions for 2026 so far, according to celebrity nail experts and manicure brand founders alike...

The luxe and modern nail trends we'll be seeing throughout 2026, per the pros

Yes, it's that time again when we declare that it's out with the old and in with the new, starting with our manicures. What's in store for us, you ask? Well, we're pleased to say it's quite a mixed bag, with both a continuation and evolution of 2025's subtle and creamy shades, as well as a whole host of new entries, like petrol blue, apricot-like pale oranges and a shift towards customisable tones and personality-driven designs.

2026 is shaping up to be the year of self-expression, focusing on what we, as individuals, love, as opposed to solely following the seasonal shifts and the traditional colour palettes that come with them.

As Tinu Bello, Senior Mylee Ambassador and A-List Manicurist, notes: "Personalisation is huge - there’ll be a rise in nails that look couture but still natural. Layered gels, tinted builder bases and sheer washes of colour allow for custom finishes that feel bespoke to the wearer."

We can also expect to see a continued focus on nail health and with it, looks that deliver a 'your nails but better' finish. But don't let us spoil it all for you just yet - below is the first wave of nail trends predictions for the year ahead, with in-depth analysis from the experts, as well as a few further predictions from our manicure-loving team.

Our New Year nail essentials

Before we dive into 2026's chic and exciting array of nail trends, we thought we'd first share the nailcare buys we'll be restocking and using throughout - and why you too should invest.

Manucurist Manucurist Glass Nail Accessory Trio View at Amazon RRP: £24 A manicure is only as good as its prep, so to ensure your nail polish applies smoothly and lasts for as long as possible, shaping and buffing your nails is very important. This glass trio from Manucurist is a personal favourite of our resident nail trend enthusiast and beauty writer, Naomi Jamieson. It comes with a double-sided cuticle pusher, a nail file and a buffer, to help ready your nails for a gorgeous manicure. She also likes the Mylee Manicare Kit for cuticle care and nail trimming. Navy Professional Navy Cuticle Balm View at SpaceNK RRP: £15 If you don't already have one, 2026 is the year to invest in a good-quality cuticle oil or balm to keep your nails and the surrounding skin hydrated and strong. This one from Navy features a nourishing blend of plant-derived collagen, grape seed oil and castor oil, and melts into the skin, imparting a fresh scent and an instantly softening and hydrating effect - without any greasiness. OPI OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade Tiramisu for Two View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 For those seeking an easy and luxe-looking everyday nail colour, OPI's Tiramisu For Two was one of our favourite trending shades last year, and we can already see ourselves revisiting it for a chic, palate-cleansing January and February manicure, thanks to its subtle, creamy coffee tint.

1. Barely-there colours

According to celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo, subtle and creamy colours will continue to be in high demand this year. "Milky, sheer manicures aren’t going anywhere. The 'your nails but better look' is becoming a real staple."

We'll see a rise in 'airy, barely-there colours,' the sort that 'quietly enhance' your nails, rather than completely transforming them.

2. Short and soft nail shapes

"Trends seem to be shifting toward shapes that feel more natural, practical and easy to live with," says Diogo, "In my opinion, nothing beats an elegant and low-maintenance short soft square or medium almond nail - they elongate the fingers and have such a chic aesthetic."

A-list manicurist, Tinu Bello, also adds that, "shapes in 2026 are all about soft structure. Short-to-medium lengths are making a strong return, with square-oval ('squoval') and tapered square leading the way. These shapes feel polished but practical, which fits the growing demand for nails that suit everyday life rather than just special occasions."

As for those of you who love almond nails and prefer a bit of length, Bello notes that, "elongated almond remains timeless, but it's becoming slimmer and more sculpted - less dramatic than previous years."

3. Micro nail shapes

Further to the rise in soft nail shapes, we'll also see 'micro' lengths become increasingly popular.

"We're also seeing a rise in 'micro shapes': ultra-short versions of classics like micro almond or micro square," Bello says, adding that this "is part of the broader movement towards understated luxury."

If you do your nails at home, Bello recommends trying the Mylee Fix n Flash Tips Extra Short Square for achieving this style of micro manicure.

3. Ultra-clean neutrals

According to Bello, 2026 colour trends will be split into two camps: "ultra-clean neutrals and rich, futuristic tones."

As far as the former is concerned, Bello predicts that, "The Creamy off-whites, milky taupes, and sheer latte shades dominate the minimalist side, creating a polished 'quiet luxury' nail. Some of my favourite examples are Mylee Luna, Mylee Exposé, and Mylee Cream On Top."

4. Tech-inspired colours

"On the other end, bold tech-inspired colours are emerging - deep petrol blues, metallic graphite, neon-tinged reds and synthetic greens," explains Bello.

"These shades feel modern, slightly industrial, and aligned with the rise of techno-fashion and AI-inspired colour stories. DIY with Mylee Silver Screen, Mylee Red Flags, or Mylee Groovy Green."

5. Statement details

"Nail trends for 2026 are moving toward a more refined, architectural aesthetic, driven by a blend of futurism and minimal luxury," comments Bello, "We’re seeing people shift from statement nails to statement details - think precision, clean edges and elevated simplicity."

As for nail art, Bello predicts that refinement will be the overarching theme: "Instead of busy patterns, it’s all about subtle intention: micro-line detailing, minimalist negative space, and ultra-thin chrome accents."

6. Simple designs with personality

As mentioned, this year's trend will carry a theme of personalisation, whilst remaining fairly minimalistic and subtle. Think little meaningful motifs painted onto milky manicures, accents of your favourite statement colour, as well as sheer, buildable colours and customisable tints that allow you to create your own unique and signature shade.

Diogo also hopes to see more personality creeping into nail looks this year, as this is something she loved about last year, describing it as creative joy: "I’ve really loved how 2025 has let me move between those soft, understated looks and the bolder, more expressive moments my clients have been leaning into.

"Even the most minimal sets have become a canvas, whether it's adding tiny details like micro-art, subtle gems, or playful patterns like polka dots. I’m hoping that blend of simplicity and personality continues into 2026."

7. Customised tones

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, bespoke manicures will really have their moment in 2026. We'll see more and more buildable, sheer nail polishes and layered gels taking centre stage, no doubt as a result of last year's milky, jelly and tinted manicures - like rosehip oil nails and rosewater nails. Many nail artists already offer their own custom blends, like celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmorland, for example, whose strawberry and vanilla-y glosses have become so popular that she's actually launched her own line of gel polishes.

8. Whisper-fine ombrés

Following on with a similar theme from custom and sheer blends, we'll also see a rise in 'whisper-fine' ombrés and other ultra-blended techniques.

"Gradient techniques are also resurging, but in a more elegant way," says Bello, "whisper-fine ombrés, tonal diffusions and soft-focus airbrushed looks that feel almost atmospheric."

9. Care first, cosmetics second

As with 2025, the condition of our nails will continue to be a key concern. As Rebecca Crawforth, founder of Navy Professional, notes, "Nail health has become a major focus because people are finally recognising that strong, healthy nails are the foundation of every manicure. As we move into 2026, there’s a real shift toward care first, cosmetics second. Clients are becoming more informed about what they’re putting on their bodies, and they’re prioritising long-term nail integrity over quick fixes or overly aggressive treatments."

So, where do we start? "For me, nail health is all about consistency and simplicity," explains Crawforth, "Healthy nails come from a combination of good daily habits, gentle maintenance, and high-quality tools. Over-filing, harsh removals and neglecting cuticles are still the biggest causes of damage, so education is more important than ever."

10. Apricot oranges & turquoise blue for spring

If you want to get a jumpstart on spring 2026's trending shades, Elly Brackenridge, Assistant Buyer at LookFantastic predicts that "pale orange and turquoise blue" will be in high demand, as opposed to last year's lavender milk looks.

Think milky apricot shades, and aquatic glosses that mimic clear waters, rather than very opaque and chalky pastels.

11. Sculptural 3D elements

"3D elements aren’t disappearing," says Bello, "but they’re evolving into softer, sculptural designs. Think melted metal finishes, raised droplets, and smoothed shapes rather than harsh gems or spikes."

The woman&home beauty team's predictions

As a beauty team, it's our job to stay across the trends, and as frequent manicure-getters ourselves, we've become pretty adept at spotting up-and-coming looks before they completely take over our social media feeds. So, we thought we'd share a few of our initial predictions for 2026...

Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar , thinks: '00s-style, ultra-glossy, clear nails will become popular.

'00s-style, ultra-glossy, clear nails will become popular. Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim , thinks: there will be rebellion against milky pastels, with hot pink becoming a very in-demand shade

there will be rebellion against milky pastels, with hot pink becoming a very in-demand shade Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett , thinks: we'll see more unconventional colour pairings like brown and blue.

we'll see more unconventional colour pairings like brown and blue. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, thinks: we'll start taking more of a 'capsule' approach to our manicures, rather than jumping on every seasonal colour palette - instead, timeless colours like burgundy, red and dark brown will be worn year-round.

How to care for you nails in 2026

With nail health and care set to be a key focus this year, January is definitely the time to nail your own routine (pun intended) by introducing a cuticle oil and other reparative and protective steps. And luckily for us, Rebecca Crawforth, founder of nail care and tool brand, Navy Professional, has recommended a routine to follow - to help kickstart the New Year with better habits.

Daily cuticle care: "Hydrated cuticles protect the nail plate and support healthy growth. A few drops of cuticle oil each day makes a dramatic difference."

"Hydrated cuticles protect the nail plate and support healthy growth. A few drops of cuticle oil each day makes a dramatic difference." Gentle exfoliation: "Lightly exfoliating the hands and cuticle area keeps skin soft, reduces hangnails, and helps products absorb better."

"Lightly exfoliating the hands and cuticle area keeps skin soft, reduces hangnails, and helps products absorb better." Regular shaping and maintenance: "Keep nails filed to a shape that suits your lifestyle. Avoid tearing or clipping too aggressively."

"Keep nails filed to a shape that suits your lifestyle. Avoid tearing or clipping too aggressively." Intelligent product use: "Choose professional-grade tools and treatments designed to support, not strip the natural nail."

"Choose professional-grade tools and treatments designed to support, not strip the natural nail." Mind your removals: "Whether at home or in-salon, proper removal is crucial. Rushing this step is one of the fastest ways to cause damage."