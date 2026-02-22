Smooth and intensely cool, cappuccino nails are proving to be the chicest winter-to-spring mani

Among a sea of milky pinks and whites, a new and incredibly sophisticated manicure is rising. It blends the demand for creamy, versatile neutrals with a nod to a beloved caffeinated drink, culminating in a fresh look that's perfect for the transitional season. Say a fond hello to cappuccino nails...

With the 2026 nail trends pointing to a continuation of soft, clean neutrals, it's a good time to be a minimalistic manicure lover. And a coffee drinker at that, as there's one incredibly creamy look garnering attention and requests, and it borrows from a certain foamy, chocolate-sprinkled beverage. This trendy brown nail look couldn't come at a better time either, as personally, we've been feeling a bit fatigued with all the sheer nail polishes and splashes of soapy pink. Thankfully, this coffee-like hue offers similar versatility, but in a fresher and slightly cosier way.

So, if you're booking in for your next set of February nails or are already looking ahead to March, requesting a cappuccino, in manicure form, is clearly the way to go.

Why cappuccino nails are trending over milky pinks for spring

As mentioned, we've seen plenty of barely-there nail looks in the months past, and while they're always classy and timeless, it's natural to start craving something a little different - especially as a new season looms. And while you might also think it's time to retire the shades we tend to assign to autumn/winter, one is set to carry through. Though potentially unconventional for your spring nails, it's incredibly stylish and expensive-looking - and is proving to be very popular indeed, particularly among those who aren't quite ready to embrace floral-y pastels and sunny shades.

Similar to Pantone's Mocha Mousse, which was named 2025's colour of the year, we're seeing another coffee-inspired trend emerge, this time seeking to capture the themes of a cappuccino.

A post shared by @byalyshaelise A photo posted by on

Colour-wise, the look can be interpreted as a muted, milky coffee or more of a richer tone. You can even opt for a foam swirl-like design to really recreate the look of a café cappuccino, foam heart and all. But in case you need some reference pictures to show your nail tech, we've rounded up four manicures that we think capture the trend perfectly.

Our cappuccino nail essentials

If you're hoping to embrace this trend at home, we've rounded up three cappuccino-esque nail colours to invest in...

1. Muted cappuccino nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

This manicure perfectly captures the colour of an espresso when foamy milk has been poured into it. It's muted and versatile, but feels so modern and elevated for the weeks ahead, especially if you opt to pair the shade with a squoval or short square nail shape.

2. Short cappuccino nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Speaking of short nails, a slightly richer coffee shade is also perfect for the transitional weather, especially if you favour more autumn/winter manicures but want to adapt them slightly for the warmer months.

3. Cappuccino foam swirl nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For a very cappuccino-accurate manicure, embracing a touch of nail art is definitely the way to go, and while the nail design might look complex, you can achieve it by just swirling two colours together using a thin nail brush, before the polishes dry on your nails.

4. Square Cappuccino nails

A post shared by @byalyshaelise A photo posted by on

Square nails are so popular right now, so it only makes sense to combine the trendy shape with this equally cool and in-demand coffee tone. The result is a very chic and refined-looking manicure that will easily complement all of your outfits.