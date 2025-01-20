A beige manicure is the ultimate clean (and very chic) slate for 2025 styling

For those embracing a 'less is more' approach to 2025, these beige nails promise easy luxury and versatility, no matter your nail length or preferred shape.

The 2025 nail trends are promising an array of subtle and statement looks, while also championing individuality, but there's something to be said for simple, unsung neutral nail designs, too. As we know, what's 'in' changes almost weekly but there are some hues that never really dwindle in popularity or feel outdated. Beige is one such colour and while some might dub it dull, it never fails to offer a chic and clean manicure, without forcing you to commit to anything bright, overpowering or too seasonal. Like sheer nail polish, Beige is soft, universally flattering and complements any outfit easily.

So, if you're feeling uninspired by the trends or your past favourites, here are six ways to style beige.

6 beige nails for chic simplicity this season

Beige like black, sheer pink and milky white is one of those nail colours that just transcends time, weather and occasion. It works for both formal and everyday; cold and warm days, and every nail length and shape - from almond to 2025's favourite squoval nail style.

We'd go as far as to say beige nails are the white t-shirt of the manicure world. They complement every season, though they're especially perfect for your January nails - as they easily transition from winter to spring.

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

As for what the term 'beige' encompasses, to us it covers everything from warm nudes and muted peach shades to biscuity browns. This means there are plenty of beige-like polishes to choose from, so you're guaranteed to find a neutral hue that compliments your skin tone and aesthetic.

Our beige nail picks

Unlike French tip nails and bolder nail art, a beige manicure is also easy to master at home. All you need is one of the best nail strengtheners (for your base coat), a soft nude or muted, light brown and a clear glossy top coat - a few of which, we've rounded up below...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OPI Nail Lacquer Nude Nail Polish in shade Samoan Sand View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 Touted as one of the best OPI nail polishes, Samoan Sand offers the perfect wash of warm, beige-nude to your nails. It's sheer but buildable and makes a gorgeous base for a classic French tip or chrome finish. essie Nail Polish in shade 79 Sand Tropez View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For a cooler and more muted neutral, opt for essie's Sand Tropez. It's clean, creamy and perfect for when you just want a simple but luxe-looking manicure. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For a high-shine finish and to protect your chosen beige polish from chipping, finish your manicure with a layer of essie's Gel Couture top coat.

6 chic and understated beige nails to request this season

If you're tempted by beige or subtle nude nails, we've rounded up six very stylish ideas to consider.

1. Short nude squoval nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Keep things short, simple and chic by pairing a warm, peachy nude with a neat squoval nail shape.

2. Beige nails with reverse French tips

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you want to zhoosh up your beige nails slightly, add a modern reverse French design over top (the look follows the curve of your cuticle as opposed to the tip). The finish is still clean and simple, but with a chic twist - which will set you apart from your fellow beige nail wearers.

3. Barely-there French tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Speaking of French tip nails, the classic tip-enhancing design is also perfect for pairing with your go-to nude base. We recommend a natural iteration, as seen above - especially if you have short nails.

4. Square beige nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Square nails are a very popular shape right now, so it's a no-brainer to pair them with this neutral hue. It's subtle and elevated, ideal for every day.

5. Milky beige nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you prefer lighter nail colours or aren't a fan of pink nudes, opt for a cream or milky beige. These shades look so elegant when paired with squoval and almond nails and never fail to make the wearer look put together. This sort of creamy neutral also easily complements any outfit, no matter the season or occasion.

6. Subtle beige almond nails

A post shared by NailsxMina (@nailsxmina) A photo posted by on

For those with longer talons, beige or milky taupe and almond nails are a match made in heaven. These pairings looks elegant, fresh and are perfectly versatile.