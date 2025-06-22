For endless versatility and style, these are the 12 simple summer nails ideas to rotate

When the sunny season arrives, bright shades and maximalist designs often become the go-to, but for those of us who favour subtlety, these simple summer nails are just as fitting - and not to mention, incredibly chic.

With the 2025 nail trends boasting an array of vibrant hues and soft, milky looks, the world is your oyster when it comes to selecting your next set of summer nails. While we are partial to some juicy sorbet nails, we are of the mind that often, simplicity is key. Especially if you want your manicure to work for beachy vacations, weddings, all your warm-weather outfits, and not look glaringly out of place if it were to rain for two weeks straight (a UK summer classic).

If this resonates with you but you're at a loss for what to request, these are the luxe and understated manicures we recommend, spanning everything from neat, short nails to ice cream-inspired French tips.

12 simple summer nails that look effortless and go with everything

If you've been counting down the days until you could sport a bright orange nail look or chic cherry-red, do not let us stop you. Summer is the perfect opportunity for a bold and statement look. That said, if you're a neutral or minimalistic nail lover but want to stray away from timeless nudes for the season, there are also plenty of options for you.

When we think of a simple summer manicure, short nails - like squoval and square - immediately spring to mind, as do soft pastels and clean designs, like French tips and cuffs. The key to a simple summer look lies in being low-maintenance and versatile - we've rounded up 12 looks that tick both boxes in a very luxe way.

Our summer nail essentials

Before we dive into all the simple summer nails at our fingertips, if you prefer to do your nails at home, rather than head to the salon for gel or BIAB nails, let's say - these are three buys to consider adding to your kit...

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Shade Grape View at Sephora RRP: £16 For a simple but effective summer manicure, opt for Manucurist's iconic Active Glow polish in any of its fruit-inspired shades, though the newest 'Grape' hue feels especially apt for the season. The formula not only imparts a juicy lilac tint but features a blend of grape extracts and sweet almond oil to nourish and regenerate your nails. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 Whether you're in the mood for an all-over milk manicure or a subtle base for a pastel French tip, it doesn't get more timeless than OPI's Bubble Bath. This is the Infinite Shine iteration, which offers a glossy, gel-like finish to your manicure, as well as that signature sheer pink colour. L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 Just because bitter cold days are behind us, doesn't mean you should be neglecting the hydration of your nails and fingertips. Thus, a cuticle oil is a must-have, particularly if you want your professional gel manicure (and the like) to stay looking fresh. This one from L'Occitane is Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson's go-to, thanks to its handy brush, which allows for precision application, and nourishing shea oil-enriched formula.

1. Vanilla cream

To keep things really simple and classic this summer, take inspiration from arguably the most iconic of ice-cream flavours: vanilla. Then pair it with a short, rounded nail shape, and you've got yourself a very chic but trendy look on your hands, quite literally.

2. Short powder blue French tips

For a pop of subtle colour, we recommend a powder-blue French tip manicure. This shade of blue goes with everything, is very summery (hello, blue sky!) and, because the tip is a subtle length, just adds a lovely little accent of colour.

3. Milky pink nails

Soapy or milky pink nails have been so popular this year, so if in doubt, opt for this sort of sheer moment. It complements every nail shape and length but as the assignment is simple, we'd suggest keeping your talons short.

4. Lavender milk nails

Lavender was a very popular spring nail colour, but we think it's just as chic for summer too, with its delicate glow of colour and slightly sheer finish. It's ideal if you're jetting off on holiday or just want to spice up your everyday neutral manicure.

5. Subtle peach nails

Speaking of holidays, a soft peach shade (with or without a chrome top coat) is the perfect choice. It's bright but not so bright that you would struggle to pair it with your vacation attire.

6. Ice cream manicure

Of course, the oh-so-trendy ice cream manicure had to feature. It offers a creamy and ultra-glossy twist on ombre French tip nails and looks so luxe when paired with square nails. Its simple, blurred look and current popularity make it perfect for a summer manicure.

7. Butter-yellow French tips

Butter yellow has been a trending theme throughout 2025, so it makes sense to include it in your summer nail rotation, especially in French tip form. It's simple and subtle like a cream or sheer white, but with just an extra hint of summery colour - what's not to love? Plus, it looks so elegant when paired with a pearlescent chrome coat - if you need a wedding manicure idea, this gets our vote.

8. Fruit-tint nails

If you love the summer's bright colour palette but just want it watered down slightly, a fruit-like tint (like Manucurist's Active Glow polishes, for instance) is the way to go. As we can see, this sort of translucent colour looks so juicy and glossy on the nails, and will go with everything and suit all occasions effortlessly. If you opt for a similar pink or sheer raspberry sort of colour, it will afford you that 'your-nails-but-better' effect, which, if you ask us, is always chic.

9. Pastel yellow nails

As mentioned, pastel yellows are so in right now - and thanks to their closeness to cream, they're a very subtle option, though they may not seem like it at first. We recommend pairing a lemon or very creamy, light yellow with a square nail shape, for a manicure that feels chic and modern.

10. Sheer white nails

For a really clean and versatile look, a soft, milky white is the perfect pick. It's elegant, goes with everything and looks especially luxe when paired with a short almond nail shape.

11. A hint of chrome

Never underestimate the power of a chrome manicure. No matter your nail colour, a hint of pearlescent shine will instantly elevate the look from everyday to chic and occasion-ready. So, it's perfect for a summery wedding or event.

12. sky-blue manicure

If you're keen to add a pop of pastel colour to your look, mirror the hazy blue sky. It's delicate and stylish, without being too much of a statement.