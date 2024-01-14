12 subtle and short French tips for minimalist mani lovers

These short French tip nails adapt the iconic design to more understated shapes and lengths, for a minimalistic but no-less classic look.

Traditionally, French tip nails would feature a wash of sheer, pastel pink or nude over the length of your nail, finished with a crisp, white tip (often in a curved, crescent moon shape) to mimic the line of your nail tip underneath - offering a subtle, but elevated look. Now though, this classic style has evolved into everything from shimmery Chrome French tips to bold, pops of colour and adapted to suit all nail shapes.

And on that note, if the 2024 nail trends are anything to go by, short French tip nails especially, are the most in-demand. So, if you struggle to grow your fingernails long (we can relate) or prefer more minimal talons anyway, today is your lucky day as we've rounded up the perfect French tips for short nails...

12 French tip for short nails that offer modern elegance

Previously longer squared, almond and coffin shapes have been synonymous with the French manicure but if, for instance, you have more brittle nails, mid-to-long lengths aren't always attainable. Equally, you might dislike the feel of longer nails altogether and thus have avoided this chic design, thinking it wouldn't suit your natural and preferred shape.

Now though, you might just be tempted to add a short or "squoval" French mani into your rotation - whether you're a lover of simple and nail-strengthening BIAB nails or steer clear of statement looks..

Our short French nail care kit

Now that we've covered our go-to staples for healthy short nails, let's dive into the looks...

1. The classic, but for short nails

If you love that crescent moon-shaped tip of the traditional French manicure, this look proves you can still achieve that curve with shorter, oval nails. On this length, the effect is so polished and we'd highly recommend opting for a sheer "Lip gloss" nail-style pink shade.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

2. Burgundy micro tips

As we saw with "Black Cherry" nails back in 2023, burgundy is one expensive-looking nail colour that will never tire and this micro French tip design is the perfect way to subtly incorporate the hue into your aesthetic.

If you struggle with creating a uniform and crisp line, we'd recommend trying out a nail stamper (like this Mylee stamper, available at Amazon). To use, simply add and spread a dot of your chosen polish shade into the centre of the cushion and press the edge of your nail into it.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

3. Black tips

For a modern and elegant spin on the classic French manicure, we absolutely adore these black French tip nails. They're chic and simple - suiting both squoval and square short nails alike - but will still manage to add a little oomph to your outfit.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Lady In Black" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

4. Baby blue tips

For a spring nail look, a pastel blue is the perfect shade to replace your white tip with. Again, it's subtle and understated but is a great way to start incorporating a hint of colour into your everyday attire.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Salt Water Happy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

5. Green micro tips

Green, like that of red and blue is one of those shades that works all year round and looks so chic when applied to the very tips of your nails. We'd recommend opting for a dark, forest green for the autumn/winter season though, and more of a bright emerald shade for summer. Naturally, spring is the perfect occasion for a pastel green.

For a really polished finish, be sure to finish your manicure with a few drops of cuticle oil - like this OPI cuticle oil, available at John Lewis.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Rated Pea-G" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

6. Barely-there tips and half-moons

If you like to keep your nails fairly au naturel, this look is the perfect way to ever-so-slightly accentuate and elevate the features of your nails. To recreate, simply apply a sheer nude or pink as your base coat, before filling in your half-moon and nail tip with a milkier hue. Try to make it the next shade up from the one you used as your base layer - to ensure that the colours blend seamlessly.

Recreate the look Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Shade "Chaotic Cream" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

7. Pink French tips

Pink French nails are almost as classic as the white and nude colourway, so if you've been looking for a way to wear it on your squoval nails, here it is. Instead of a crescent style curve, paint your line straight across the edge of the nail, for a crisp and minimalist finish.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Hi Barbie!" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

8. Subtle framing tips

Why opt for one French tip line when you can have two? This framing design features a line on both your nail edge and half moon, for a stylish take on the classic look. To recreate, a thin nail art brush will come in handy.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "1 blanc" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

9. Pop of red tips

French manicures aren't the only timeless nail look making a comeback this year, signature red shades are also on the rise, so why not combine the two? This micro red French tip is the easiest way to incorporate a pop of colour into your outfit and looks so sophisticated. It's also ideal if you find an all-over red nail look a tad intimidating or want to trial the bold shade before committing to it.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

10. Double French tips

If you're already a lover of "Velvet" French tips, then you might also want to consider a glittery double-line design. Of course, you can also recreate this look with a plain polish but we have a soft spot for this golden moment.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in Shade "Oh My Gold" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

11. Reverse French tips

For a twist on the classic look, a reverse French mani is perfect for shorter nail lengths, especially if don't want to draw attention to the length of your nails. Instead of lining the edge, your follow the line of your cuticle, for a chic and modern effect.

Recreate the look Nails Inc Nail Polish in Shade "Find Me in Fulham" View at Amazon RRP: £9

12. Classic but micro French tips

For all our minimalist nail lovers out there, this teeny tiny French tip offers a very natural but polished look that's perfect for every day - no matter the season or occasion. If you're ever unsure of what manicure to choose at your nail appointment, this is always a foolproof pick. For a really subtle finish, be sure to select a neutral nail colour for the base, that matches your skin tone.