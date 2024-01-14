12 subtle and short French tips for minimalist mani lovers
Tipped to be everywhere in 2024, these short French tips look so polished and luxe...
These short French tip nails adapt the iconic design to more understated shapes and lengths, for a minimalistic but no-less classic look.
Traditionally, French tip nails would feature a wash of sheer, pastel pink or nude over the length of your nail, finished with a crisp, white tip (often in a curved, crescent moon shape) to mimic the line of your nail tip underneath - offering a subtle, but elevated look. Now though, this classic style has evolved into everything from shimmery Chrome French tips to bold, pops of colour and adapted to suit all nail shapes.
And on that note, if the 2024 nail trends are anything to go by, short French tip nails especially, are the most in-demand. So, if you struggle to grow your fingernails long (we can relate) or prefer more minimal talons anyway, today is your lucky day as we've rounded up the perfect French tips for short nails...
12 French tip for short nails that offer modern elegance
Previously longer squared, almond and coffin shapes have been synonymous with the French manicure but if, for instance, you have more brittle nails, mid-to-long lengths aren't always attainable. Equally, you might dislike the feel of longer nails altogether and thus have avoided this chic design, thinking it wouldn't suit your natural and preferred shape.
Now though, you might just be tempted to add a short or "squoval" French mani into your rotation - whether you're a lover of simple and nail-strengthening BIAB nails or steer clear of statement looks..
Our short French nail care kit
Bye-bye weak nails
RRP: £8.99
Dubbed as the best nail strengthener and awarded 5 stars by woman&home's beauty team, this Essie treatment works as a protective base layer for your nails. It's formula is infused with biotin which helps to reinforce brittle nails and the result? A long-lasting and neat manicure.
For a Glossy finish
RRP: £14.90
No manicure is complete without a high-shine top coat and this one from OPI offers the perfect finishing touch to your at-home French nail look.
For precise lines
RRP: £4
A French tip involves a bit of practice to perfect, but with the help of thin, detailing nail brush recreate the look at home just got a whole lot easier. This set from Boots features five brushes.
Now that we've covered our go-to staples for healthy short nails, let's dive into the looks...
1. The classic, but for short nails
A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt)
A photo posted by on
If you love that crescent moon-shaped tip of the traditional French manicure, this look proves you can still achieve that curve with shorter, oval nails. On this length, the effect is so polished and we'd highly recommend opting for a sheer "Lip gloss" nail-style pink shade.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
2. Burgundy micro tips
As we saw with "Black Cherry" nails back in 2023, burgundy is one expensive-looking nail colour that will never tire and this micro French tip design is the perfect way to subtly incorporate the hue into your aesthetic.
If you struggle with creating a uniform and crisp line, we'd recommend trying out a nail stamper (like this Mylee stamper, available at Amazon). To use, simply add and spread a dot of your chosen polish shade into the centre of the cushion and press the edge of your nail into it.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
3. Black tips
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
For a modern and elegant spin on the classic French manicure, we absolutely adore these black French tip nails. They're chic and simple - suiting both squoval and square short nails alike - but will still manage to add a little oomph to your outfit.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
4. Baby blue tips
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
For a spring nail look, a pastel blue is the perfect shade to replace your white tip with. Again, it's subtle and understated but is a great way to start incorporating a hint of colour into your everyday attire.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
5. Green micro tips
A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi)
A photo posted by on
Green, like that of red and blue is one of those shades that works all year round and looks so chic when applied to the very tips of your nails. We'd recommend opting for a dark, forest green for the autumn/winter season though, and more of a bright emerald shade for summer. Naturally, spring is the perfect occasion for a pastel green.
For a really polished finish, be sure to finish your manicure with a few drops of cuticle oil - like this OPI cuticle oil, available at John Lewis.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
6. Barely-there tips and half-moons
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you like to keep your nails fairly au naturel, this look is the perfect way to ever-so-slightly accentuate and elevate the features of your nails. To recreate, simply apply a sheer nude or pink as your base coat, before filling in your half-moon and nail tip with a milkier hue. Try to make it the next shade up from the one you used as your base layer - to ensure that the colours blend seamlessly.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
7. Pink French tips
Pink French nails are almost as classic as the white and nude colourway, so if you've been looking for a way to wear it on your squoval nails, here it is. Instead of a crescent style curve, paint your line straight across the edge of the nail, for a crisp and minimalist finish.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
8. Subtle framing tips
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
Why opt for one French tip line when you can have two? This framing design features a line on both your nail edge and half moon, for a stylish take on the classic look. To recreate, a thin nail art brush will come in handy.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
9. Pop of red tips
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
French manicures aren't the only timeless nail look making a comeback this year, signature red shades are also on the rise, so why not combine the two? This micro red French tip is the easiest way to incorporate a pop of colour into your outfit and looks so sophisticated. It's also ideal if you find an all-over red nail look a tad intimidating or want to trial the bold shade before committing to it.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
10. Double French tips
If you're already a lover of "Velvet" French tips, then you might also want to consider a glittery double-line design. Of course, you can also recreate this look with a plain polish but we have a soft spot for this golden moment.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
11. Reverse French tips
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
For a twist on the classic look, a reverse French mani is perfect for shorter nail lengths, especially if don't want to draw attention to the length of your nails. Instead of lining the edge, your follow the line of your cuticle, for a chic and modern effect.
Recreate the look
RRP: £9
12. Classic but micro French tips
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
For all our minimalist nail lovers out there, this teeny tiny French tip offers a very natural but polished look that's perfect for every day - no matter the season or occasion. If you're ever unsure of what manicure to choose at your nail appointment, this is always a foolproof pick. For a really subtle finish, be sure to select a neutral nail colour for the base, that matches your skin tone.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Top-rated Barbour Beaufort wax jacket is £90 off – get Kate Middleton's look for less
The practical but timeless fashion piece just got a whole lot more affordable.
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Beckinsale's best looks, from sweeping ruffled gowns to glam trouser suits
Look no further than Kate Beckinsale's best looks for a lesson on making a stylish entrance...
By Lauren Clark Published