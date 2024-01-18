Green is the versatile and stylish nail colour of 2024 - here’s how to wear the leafy hue

A close up of a hand with dark green nails by nail artist @matejanova/Mateja Novakovic/ in a green and yellow paint template
(Image credit: @matejanova/Mateja Novakovic)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Green nails are trending for 2024, from olive monochromatic looks to emerald green French tips and we can’t think of anything chicer nor more apt for the winter-to-spring transition months (even if it is still freezing…).

That’s right, while burgundy and neutral nails have indeed been on our 2024 nail trend radar, green (and its many shade iterations) is proving to be equally, if not more, in demand - especially when it comes to short French tip nail designs

So, from subtle sage green manicures to dark, forest-green French tips, we’ve rounded up ten ways to wear the stylish hue, regardless of your nail shape or aesthetic…

 11 of the chicest green nail designs to wear  

We’re now counting green amongst our favourite expensive-looking nail colours, after all, it is the colour of money and many a precious stone, so it already more than deserves its spot. And that’s even without taking into consideration how great it looks on your fingertips.

While we’re on that subject though - boy does it look good. No matter the tone or vibrancy, there’s just something about a hint of green that looks so sophisticated, especially when paired with squared or "squoval" nails.  

Our nailcare kit

Essie Start Strong nail treatment Strengthening

Essie Strong Start Nail Treatment

RRP: £8.99

If you're nails are in need of some TLC, or you just want to protect them while you sport this season's trendiest hue, a nail strengthener (like this one) is a must.

OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle OilFinishing touch
OPI Prospa Nail and Cuticle Oil

RRP: £19.90

For nourished and neat fingertips, a cuticle is a key addition to your nail care routine.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade Love You Very MatchaOur green nail pick
Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Love You Very Matcha"

RRP: £16

If you're a love of more neutral nails, this muted green is the perfect way to incorporate the popular colour into your more minimalistic aesthetic. It's chic and simple - our favourite style combination.

We'd recommend investing in a cuticule oil and one of the best nail strengtheners, to boost the longevity of your green nail designs - and speaking of which, let's dive straight into the trendiest ways to wear the popular hue...

1. Subtle Olive green nails

Kicking off with a colour that's perfect for both winter and the chilly start of spring, allow us to present olive green. The shade is perfect for minimalistic manicure lovers as it's still fairly muted and looks so flattering on "squoval" and squared nail lengths.

When topped with a clear, glossy top coat, this nail look easily elevates an outfit, without stealing focus and can be worn all year round, though it's an especially popular January nail design

essie Expressie Nail Polish in shade Precious Cargo GoRecreate the look
Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Shade "Precious Cargo Go"

RRP: £7.99

2. Green French tips

For a fresh twist on classic French tip nails, why not spring for a pop of green instead of the traditional white? This vibrant colour offers such a contemporary and modern feel to an otherwise simple look and is surprisingly easy to recreate yourself. 

We'd recommend investing in some detailing nail art brushes, or a French nail stamper (both available at Amazon) to help you master the look.

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Rated Pea-GRecreate the look
OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Rate Pea-G"

RRP: £14.90

3. Emerald nails

For those who favour darker nail shades, like that of Black Cherry nails and various other red nail colours, an emerald green is the natural choice. It's luxe, cool and suits all nail shapes and lengths, though we (and the rest of the internet) are favouring short and squared lately.

If you're looking for a simple nail design that is easy to recreate and maintain, whilst also offering a mature and statement finish, this is definitely the green nail design for you. 

Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in shade Thyme GreenRecreate the look
Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Shade "Thyme Green"

RRP: £3.99

4. Sage green nails

Combining hints of green and cool blue tones, these sage green nails are just perfect for the spring/summer season. Again, it's fairly muted - so it won't steal focus - but it will no doubt earn you a ton of compliments. 

For a flawless finish, we'd recommend applying this colour over a base coat, especially a strengthening one, and opting for two to three layers, to avoid streaks.

Essie Original Nail Polish, 252 Maximillian Strasse-herRecreate the look
Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Maximillian Strasse-her"

RRP: £8.99

5. Teal green nails

If you're already a fan of blue nails, this stylish teal shade is a must-try. It's bold but still very wearable and will compliment your autumn/winter wardrobe perfectly. 

For long-lasting, sleek finish, be sure to top this shade with a high-shine top coat and of course, a cuticle oil. 

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in shade Girl In GreyRecreate the look
Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Girl In Grey"

RRP: £3.99

6. Leaf-green nails

Another contender for the spring and summer months, this light, leaf-green shade is perfect for minimalist and statement lovers alike as it's simple but still offers a bright pop of colour to your look.

 For a more understated manicure, opt for short and square shapes. For something a tad louder, go for a longer, almond style and add in a feature nail or chrome finish.

essie Original Nail Polish in shade Come on CloverRecreate the look
Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Come on Clover"

RRP: £8.99

6. Dark green French tips

These dark green French tip nails look so chic and are the perfect manicure to support your work capsule wardrobe and everyday attire. They're minimalistic but still offer a cool and modern feel. We recommend a similarly short nail length (to the look above) for this design, but this forest-green shade will, of course, suit all lengths. 

ssie Nail Varnish for Colour Intense Nail Art in No. 399 Off Tropic Recreate the look
Essie Nail Varnish in Shade "Off Tropic"

RRP: £8.99

7. Lime green nails

For a brighter, more statement look, go for a juicy lime. This shade makes us think of sunset dinners in Italy, which is definitely something we'd like to channel come summertime. 

Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Shade Lightspeed LimeRecreate the look
Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Shade "Lightspeed Lime"

RRP: £3.99

8. Neon green nails

If you want to incorporate a hint of colour into your everyday look, we love this neon green manicure. It's vibrant but still very wearable, especially if you opt for a neat, squoval shape and is perfect for both spring and summer. This colour would also look great as a French tip, or with a chrome finish.

Nails.INC Plant Power Mother Earth's CallingRecreate the look
Nails.INC Plant Power in Shade "Mother Earth's Calling"

RRP: £9

10. Green feature nails

If monochromatic manicures aren't your thing, shades of green can also be used to create stylish designs - like these swirling feature nails. 

To achieve a similar look, you can either cover all your nails in an abstract, multi-coloured pattern or just one. Again, a thin nail brush or two will come in handy for more precise lines.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade Love You Very MatchaRecreate the look
Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Love You Very Matcha"

RRP: £16

11. Mint-green nails

For our pastel nail lovers, nothing captures summertime bliss quite like a mint green manicure. This soft and playful hue was made to compliment white summer dresses and floaty linen trousers and invokes thoughts of sun-soaked beaches. So much so in fact, that we suddenly find ourselves with a major ice cream craving...

Nails Inc Nail Polish in shade Wellness in WimbledonRecreate the look
Nails Inc Nail Polish in Shade "Wellness in Wimbledon"

RRP: £8

