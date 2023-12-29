The 2024 nail trends you'll be seeing everywhere - from minimalist French tips to glossy chromes

The results are in, these are the 2024 nail trends we'll be seeing everywhere - from expensive-looking shades to stylish and minimalistic designs that will elevate your New Year look...

Regardless of whether you favour BIAB nails or doing your manicure at home, keeping up to date on the latest and greatest nail colours and designs is always a surefire way to elevate your look. And while 2023 offered up some gems, from the renaissance of classic reds to the oh-so-sophisticated "Black Cherry" nail trend, it's time to look ahead to what 2024 has in store.

So, to that end, we've enlisted the expertise of Founder and Creative Director of Townhouse, Juanita Huber-Millet; celeb manicurist and Senior Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello; and Marketing Specialist at Bellacures, Rianna Basurto; to share their predictions of what designs, shapes and colours we'll see top the trends in the year ahead...

Tinu Bello Social Links Navigation A-list Manicurist and Senior Mylee Ambassador Tinu Bello is a senior Mylee Ambassador and celebrity manicurist, who has worked with the likes of Sandra Oh and Anne Marie and has shared her predictions for the top talon trends of 2024.

Juanita Huber-Millet Social Links Navigation Founder & Creative Director of Townhouse Juanita Huber-Millet is the Founder and Creative Director of Townhouse - the UK's leading luxury nail care brand - who has shared her expertise and predictions on which nail trends we'll see dominate the 2024 beauty space...

Rianna Basurto Social Links Navigation Marketing Specialist at Bellacures Rianna Basurto is a Marketing Specialist at Bellacures - a US-based, luxe Salon brand - who has shared predictions for the upcoming 2024 manicure trends.

The 14 chicest 2024 nail trends to jump on

Whatever your preference, whether you favour barely-three "lip gloss"-esque nails or bold, 3D designs, 2024 promises trends to suit every aesthetic. So far it seems we'll see a few familiar expensive-looking nail colours continue to dominate, while viral clothing trends will be immortalised in nail form and timeless designs will get a modern twist...

Our 2024 nailcare essentials

While we don't necessarily subscribe to the whole "New Year-New Me" mantra, we are advocating for a boosted nailcare routine in 2024. If you haven't already, be sure to add one of the best nail strengtheners to your manicure arsenal, as well as a cuticle and top coat -especially if you're looking to try out any of the below styles...

1. Signature Scarlett

Red nail designs were huge in 2023 and the signature shade looks set to continue its rise. As Tinu Bello notes: "It works perfectly for all seasons, as it's so timeless. Deep cherry and merlot reds will be hot as we come into 2024, with tomato and post-box reds dominating the summer months."

Bello also predicts some 'elevation' to our red nail looks with the use of chrome, glazes, matte finishes and high sheen - and recommends Mylee's 'As Red As It Gets' as the perfect red, gel nail shade.

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade "Poppy Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14

2. Florals

Florals are also set to gain momentum in 2024, especially as we approach spring. Bello says: "Nostalgic floral nail art will be everywhere in 2024. It's sunny, uplifting and happy and sparks a lot of joy.

Floral nail art does what it says on the tin. It's the placement of hand-painted, or sticker flowers on top of your colour, or natural nail. It can be a floral border at the cuticle or tip of your nail, or it can be one lone flower, or a spattering of them adorning your mani - the look is customisable to your own preferences."

Recreate the look Beetles Nail Art Liner Brushes View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

3. Minimal French

Micro and minimal French tips are set to be everywhere in 2024, thanks to their 'Quiet Luxury' appeal. Juanita Huber-Millet says: "The Minimal French is one of my personal favourites - this trend has certainly grown in popularity especially in the past year, evolving from the ultimate classic white French finish to include a variety of colours. This expansion adds a contemporary twist to a timeless favourite."

To elevate your own French tip look, Huber-Millet recommends experimenting with different colours, "to achieve the perfect French style to suit your look - I love a bold red French mani for the perfect chic and stylish look!"

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

4. "Balletcore" nails

Both Tinu Bello and Juanita Huber-Millet have tipped Balletcore nails to be a major trend in 2024.

As Bello says, "If 2023 was all about Barbiecore, 2024 takes it to Balletcore. Think subtle and creamy pinks, frosted nudes, and milky whites, in short and clean shapes. We will see an upgrade to the trend in 2024, with baroque embellishments, a glazed finish, and tiny adornments like bows, flowers, and gems."

Huber-Millet agrees and says that this Balletcore trend, "seamlessly blends sophistication, elegance and grace" and recommends opting for, "shades of soft pink reminiscent of ballet slippers and milky whites."

Bello also notes that "the look is more about vibe than design, so you’ll want to start by asking your nail technician for a sheer pink base and ask them to paint two coats. At home, you can do this with the likes of Mylee’s XOXO shade. Where you take it next is up to you – try a dotting tool to create a lace-up ballet slipper effect, paint a thin stripe of glitter across your tips, add a diamante to your cuticle, or add a glazing shade to mix up the finish, such as Mylee’s Sea Shell."

Recreate the look Essie Nail Colour in shade "Ballet Slippers" View at Sephora RRP: £8.99

5. Soft Square/Squoval shapes

Squoval nails were very popular in 2023 for a clean and understated look and will continue to rise in the New Year.

As Rianna Basurto notes, this shape offers a 'natural appearance' and "suits everyone, at any nail length. Whether opting for longer or shorter nails, soft squares promise easy maintenance and an effortlessly chic look."

Recreate the look Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File View at Sephora RRP: £16

6. Sophisticated burgundy

Dark red shades like burgundy have been THE winter nail colours of 2023 and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. These wine-like hues are so chic and offer a slightly more muted and minimalistic alternative to statement, primary reds.

When paired with stylish, squoval or square nails, a deep red really elevates your look and is perfect for the office and beyond.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Colour in shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

7. Chromes

Chrome is the perfect way to add a hint of shine or iridescence to an otherwise simple nail look. As Huber-Millet explains: "Chrome Nails have been leading the way for two consecutive years and this trend is set to continue in 2024. This chic look is so versatile and suits all nail lengths and shapes."

In the final winter months, we'd recommend pearly chromes or silver, for a chic and icy look.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Apres Chic" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

8. Glazed, part 2

Yes, the glazed nail trend is sticking around for the second year in a row but this time, it's got a little revamp.

Tanjinder Banwait, founder of vegan, halal and strengthening nail paint brand Palette London, says, "As we move into 2024, get ready for a touch of alchemy coming to this popular look. Instead of the minimalist neutrals, the glaze effect will pack more of a punch with a colour and depth upgrade."

Banwait adds, "Firstly, sparkle is here to stay, thanks to an uptick in maximalist beauty trends. It’s breaking free of Christmas and you’ll see glitter-glaze appearing in early 2024 and beyond.

"Secondly, as spring approaches, you won’t be surprised to hear pastels are back in a big way, but this time combined with the glazed effect, which will make these paler colours feel fresh again."



Recreate the look BISHENGYF 6 Box Rose Gold Chrome Nail Powder View at Amazon RRP: £9.99

9. Fancy French

It seems French nails are having something of a renaissance in 2024, especially when it comes to the "Fancy French."

“The classic French style isn’t going anywhere, but it will see a bold upgrade for 2024," Bello explains, adding that, "Quiet Luxury nude and white tips will be replaced with a rainbow of hues – from pinks, to reds, to yellows, to purples, to blues, to greens. This look will also steer towards a shorter nail length than we’ve previously seen, for a look that’s practical yet cheeky."

To recreate at home, Bello recommends using a stamping tool (like this one from Amazon), "for the perfect line placement."

Recreate the look Nails.INC French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set View at Amazon RRP: £16

10. Almond shapes

Alongside squoval nails, classic almond shapes will also be a top pick in 2024. As Juanita Huber-Millet explains, this particular nail style, "creates the illusion of long slimmer fingers and adds a touch of elegance to the hands.

If you love a little subtle nail art, this shape is perfect as it creates an elegant canvas for a variety of looks from French to minimal accents."

11. Aura Nails

Aura nails have flitted in and out of the beauty zeitgeist for a few years now, but Rianna Basurto predicts they'll be back in a big way this year. "This year, expect an upsurge in airbrushed nail techniques, infusing a natural aura look into solid colours."

For those who don't know, aura nails often see a bright hue applied to the centre of the nail, which is then diffused out into a nude or paler colour, creating a soft-focus gradient.

Recreate the look kuou 40pcs Nail Art Sponges View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 Ideal for creating an aura gradient quickly!

12. Dripping Chromes

We've seen subtle chromes and glazes hit the trends, but Bello predicts that 2024 will see more 3D designs, especially "dripping chromes."

"We've seen chrome accents take hold in 2023, but 2024 will take it a step further, with full 3D chrome manicures, particularly in silver, on a dark base. You can add dimension by playing with nail art to create texture and an avant-garde luxe. Dripping lava-style chrome that snakes across the nail will be particularly hot. In the salon, ask for 3D chrome flames, which they will draw freehand. If you’re trying the look at home, I’d recommend experimenting first with nail stickers as this is easier for a novice."

13. Coquettecore

Building on the Balletcore nail trend, we'll also see the rise of coquette styles - which typically feature pinks and milky whites, as well as bow decals and plenty of pearl accents.

"Bows are everywhere in the beauty space at the moment, and nail artists are embracing this trend with finesse! Adding delicate bows elevates the classic French nail, infusing a playful and feminine vibe," remarks Basurto.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in shade "Pink diamond" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

14. Creamy pastels

Creamy pastel hues are also tipped to take the spotlight - especially as we approach spring - and will incorporate a few of the other trends on this list, from glossy lipgloss-like top coats to come finishes.

Basurto names peach as a colour to look out for in 2024 and predicts that we'll see plenty of minimalistic styles and pastels with glazed finishes.