9 luxe-looking pedicure trends we'll be seeing everywhere this summer

When summer strikes there's often one key thing on our agenda; a mani/pedi - and while this season's nail trends have been garnering a lot of attention, these pedicure trends are equally as chic and promise to elevate your sandal style...

While there is no shortage of timeless pedicure colours to choose from, sometimes we crave a change and the warmer months pose the perfect opportunity to sport a more vibrant hue - or just a shade you have yet to try out. And like with the 2024 nail trends, this season we're spying several stylish designs growing in popularity and popping up all over our social media feeds.

So, to keep your toes perfectly on trend and prepped for the height of summer, we've asked the nail experts to predict which pedicure trends will be in high demand...

9 summer pedicure trends we'll be seeing everywhere

As far as manicures go, we've seen everything from subtle neutral nails to bold pops of red and chic pastels - like 'Blueberry' nails and lemon French tips - top the trends and from the looks of it, our toenails are set to follow suit.

The trending pedicure looks are set to be very varied this season, as A-list manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, notes: "Rather than a loud pop of colour on the toes, we will see baby blues, periwinkles, lilacs and my favourite, peach." We'll also see plenty of statement prints and the continuation of milky hues - like 'Bubble Bath' nails but for our toes. All in all, there's something to suit everyone's aesthetic.

And in case you're unsure of which style to opt for, we've got the intel straight from the nail pros on which pedi looks are set to be in high demand...

Our pedicure staples

Beauty Pie Super Tonic Peppermint Leg & Foot Scrub View at Beauty Pie RRP: £21 members price/ £65 non-members price With a blend of peppermint essential oil, Blue Persian, Dead Sea and Pink Himalayan salts as well as vitamin E, tonic Bladderwrack Extract and amino acids, this scrub helps to exfoliate your feet, removing dry skin to reveal softer skin. However, do not use it on broken or irritated skin as it may sting. L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream View at Look Fantastic $29 at lookfantastic $30 at Amazon RRP: £23 This shea butter-enriched foot cream is ideal for maintaining smooth and supple feet, pre and post pedicure treatment. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "Ballerina" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 If you're looking for a staple nail shade, we recommend opting for a sheer pink, like Chanel's "Ballerina," as it's versatile and oh-so-chic.

Like with nailcare, looking after our feet and toenails is paramount to a long-lasting and polished-looking pedicure. So, we would recommend adding a foot scrub (like Palmer's Foot Magic Foot Scrub, at Sephora) and a foot file (like the Jessica Pedicure Foot File, at Look Fantastic) to your arsenal, to exfoliate and buff away any dry and rough skin. A cuticle oil and foot cream are also ideal for strengthening and hydrating your nails.

1. Soft peach pedi

According to Tinu Bello, a soft peach is set to be a very popular pedicure colour this summer: "From shades heading into a subtle orange territory, from nudes, to pinks, peach will be seen on pedicures everywhere."

As for achieving the look, Bello says, "For the most flattering peach mani, go with something paler with a pink hue if you have fair skin, or opt for a more orange shade if you have a medium to deep skin tone." If you do gel nails at home, Bello recommends using Mylee's shade "You’re a Peach."

2. Juicy cherry red pedicures

Much like how timeless red nails are proving to be a signature this summer, Bello predicts that a 'juicy red' will also be a popular pedicure pick: "The look is cute but grown up and so can work for anyone. The beauty of such a simple shade is that the possibilities are endless when it comes to elevation. Add a glaze for a juicy finish, add cherry nail art for a fun edge, or add a cherry red tip to a classic French. Check out Mylee’s ‘Kiss Kiss’ gel polish for a perfectly succulent base.”

Red is always chic, especially for a holiday or occasion look - so if you're on the hunt for a versatile, 'does it all'-style of manicure, this is it.

3. Baby blue pedicure

With pale blue nail designs being popular, it's only natural that this would also translate to our toenails. The pastel shade is perfectly summery but also fairly subtle - and won't clash with your wardrobe.

4. French rip pedicure

A French tip, like that of a bright red, is another timeless pick and according to Kirsten White, founder of London Grace, we'll be seeing a lot of this design in the coming weeks. "My favourite pedicure trend for this summer is the French tip with a neutral base, such as the London Grace 'Eve' nail polish and then adding a modern twist with a pop of colour for the French tip."

5. Animal print pedicures

Bello also predicts that animal prints will be popular this year, with the likes of tortoiseshell, leopard print and zebra designs gaining traction: "Leopard is THE trend for SS24 across fashion, shoes, and accessories, so it's no surprise that it has also translated to pedicures," Bello remarks, adding: "Animal print is nostalgic of the '90s and '00s, so it's a really fun way for people to relive their old favourites. It also appeals to a lot of people as really it can be classed as a neutral, and is super easy to wear, while giving a bit of creative flair. For a traditional animal print pedicure, it's more about neutrals. Looks of earthy tones, tan, beige, browns and blacks. This works for all prints."

As for recreating a leopard print look at home, "Use a contrasting colour to your base, like black or deep brown for the leopard spots. Dip your dotting tool into the polish and create irregular, rounded shapes on your nails. Make sure to make them different sizes and vary the spacing between them."

For a zebra design, Bello says to use a "fine nail art brush dipped in black polish. Create thin, horizontal stripes across your nails."

6. Lilac pedicure

A muted lilac is also set to be in high demand this season, offering a soft hint of summer to your look - that won't detract from your outfit and will only elevate your choice of footwear.

7. Pistachio pedicure

Again we're seeing a lot of crossover in the manicure and pedicure department with pistachio hues being a popular choice for the summer months.

8. Sheer pink pedicure

You can never go wrong with a milky pink colour and it just so happens to be a very popular choice this summer. After all, it goes with everything and never fails to make your nails look polished and glossy.

9. Cobalt blue pedicure

White notes that, "Cobalt blue is having a real moment for nails this summer and it's a colour that looks stunning on toes - I'm currently wearing the gorgeous blue 'Stevie' colour from our new summer collection which is proving really popular with our customers."

Cobalt nails add a very chic pop of statement colour to your look and can effortlessly elevate a more minimalistic outfit.