Love it or hate it, a classic French pedicure is in for summer and we have some thoughts

French pedicures are being touted as the ultimate companion to our sandals this summer, so let's talk about it...

As a team of like-minded beauty enthusiasts, it's not often we disagree on pedicure trends. That was until I raised the subject of French tip toenails, after spotting a spike in online interest. Some of us felt the look's popularity made total sense, with French tip nails being a timeless manicure and ombre iterations proving so popular among the 2025 nail trends, in general. Others, however, had a visceral reaction.

These things are subjective, so if you're a French pedi lover, don't be disheartened, but if you're firmly on the fence or perhaps are looking for a signature summer pedicure trend to sport this season, allow us to present you with the for and the against of this trendy look.

Our team's verdict on the return of French pedicures

It doesn't happen often - things on the woman&home beauty team are usually quite harmonious - but when opinions do differ, we relish the chance for a spirited debate. So far this year, two pedicure styles have caused a stir: a glossy black pedicure and, of course, a French tip look.

Representing the strongly opposed, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, made a valid point about the design mimicking the look of overgrown toenails - a thought that would, I grant her, turn most people's stomachs. She told me: "I'm not even completely in love with French manicures - so the French pedicure is absolutely a bridge too far for me.

"My main objection is that, as with a French mani, the white tip is presumably designed to replicate abundant growth beyond the ends of the digit... and who wants extremely long toenails? Grim. I'll be sticking with a juicy coral or palest marshmallow pink this summer."

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett on the other hand, appreciated the timelessness of the design and how, as with most neutral nails, a French pedicure would go with all your summer outfits:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While I don’t typically find myself booking pedicure appointments, I do frequently get French manicures, so I can appreciate the look on others' toes. This classic nail art design is a simple, elegant and timeless choice that’s perfect for sandal season. Its minimalist appeal means it can complement every and any outfit choice, too."

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Now, to the tie breaker. What does this writer think of a French tip pedicure? Honestly, I see both sides, but I am of the mind that, when done well, this design can look very chic.

I think the key lies in the length as well as the choice of tip and base colour. A sheer pink and milky white, for instance, will be far more subtle and 'natural' compared to that of a crisp, bright white tip.

Of course, the whole point of the design is to mimic the look of a natural nail (toe or otherwise) but with more uniformity and precision. That said, too much of both of these things can add to that overgrown and finger-like toenail effect.

So, I think the trick to achieving a chic-looking French pedicure lies in keeping the tip very subtle or taking inspiration from the popular ice cream manicure trend, which is effectively a very blended ombre French tip.

French pedicure staples

Now that we've covered the pros and cons of the pedicure look, let's explore how to make the look work for you.

For those wanting to recreate the design at home, I recommend investing in a pink or nude base coat, as well as a sheer white for your tip colour, and a glossy top coat, to complete and protect the look. A thin nail brush (like this one, from Manucurist at Look Fantastic), will also come in handy for creating the signature French tip.

CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 111 Ballerina View at Sephora RRP: £30 A sheer, milky pink is always a timeless nail colour, but it's especially chic when used as the base colour of a French manicure or pedicure. This one from Chanel features that perfect soapy-pink tint and boasts a luxe glossy finish. OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Funny Bunny View at Boots RRP: £14.90 While you can opt for a bright white shade, we think something milkier like OPI's Funny Bunny will offer a more subtle and natural look. This is also a great, timeless nail colour to have in your kit, be it for an all-over colour or as part of a design. Writer's favourite NAILKIND Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £9.95 No manicure or pedicure is complete without a high-shine finish, and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, swears by NAILKIND's Mr Volume top coat. "It's so glossy and really gives normal polish that gel-like gleam and fullness. It also makes my pedicure polishes last so much longer, by warding off chipping and peeling."

As mentioned, I believe that there are ways to achieve a very minimalistic and stylish look, and have found a few examples that prove as much.

So if you're a lover of this design or have found yourself swayed by our team into considering it for sandal season, here are three luxe iterations...

1. Short French pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, I think the length of your French tip pedicure can make all the difference. Opting for a short and neat look can ward off those overgrown toenail comparisons, but we do recommend leaving this sort of treatment and design to the trained hands of nail professionals.

2. Ombre French pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Ombre French tips are another great option as there's no sharp end to the design, which again can add to that 'overgrown' feel. Instead, the two colours are blended to create a very neutral and classic look, but one that feels more elevated than just a plain, block shade.

3. Micro French pedicure

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

An ultra-thin French tip is another iteration that I deem chic, especially when paired with this sort of sheer, strawberry-tinted base colour. It's neat and accomplishes the classic design, but looks very natural and understated.