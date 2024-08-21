This under-£10 product is my secret to a glossy, professional-looking manicure at home
I've tried nearly every nail shade and brand out there but this budget-friendly top coat beats them all on shine
As a frequent manicure-booker my nails are rarely without a wash of colour, or at the very least, a gloss coat. But, thanks to a certain polish from NAIL KIND, I haven't had an appointment in weeks.
While the latest 2024 nail trends do well to tempt me into the salon, to request the latest iteration of French tip nails or the season's most popular hue, now and then life (or my bank balance) gets in the way. In cases such as these, I turn to my trusty collection of traditional polishes to tide me over until I can get my nails professionally beautified once more. Lately though - even when given the choice - I've found myself opting for an at-home mani more and more, thanks to the discovery of an affordable and oh-so-shiny clear coat.
Offering durability and a gel-like shine, NAIL KIND's Plumping Gloss has become a staple in my nail care routine, while also saving me a small fortune on appointments - here's why....
The £10 top coat I swear by for a luxe, no-fuss manicure
Now, don't get me wrong, I love getting BioSculpture, gel and BIAB nails done in-salon but sometimes a moment will arise when I need an elevated and affordable manicure, pronto. Or else, my talons are in dire need of a break from more hardwearing - and potentially damaging - treatments but I still want them to look chic.
This is where classic and healthy nail polishes come in. And while they do deliver great pigment and shine on their own, adding this additional product has been a game-changer for the finish and longevity of my painted talons. Enter: NAIL KIND's Plumping Top Coat.
Tried, tested & adored
RRP: £9.95 | Delivering both a protective layer and glossy gleam to your favourite nail shades, NAIL KIND's Plumping Top Coat is the finishing step everyone needs in their at-home routine. It's quick-drying, easy to apply and comes in under £10.
Offering a gleam I only thought possible from gels, this clear coat easily layers over your go-to shades (my current favourites are Essie's Bordeaux or Nailberry's Raspberry, at Look Fantastic) to deliver a reflective, plump finish. Its glass shine also seems to enhance the colour beneath and wards off chips for longer than any other top coat I've tried.
Normally, I'll notice slight lifting or chipping a day - if not hours - after painting my nails with traditional formula but when I top them with this gloss, they remain pristine for at least two days.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Its volume-boosting and plumping effects also help to smooth over any texture or indentations on my nail plate, for a healthy and uniform look. Combine all of that with its 85% bio-sourced ingredients and £9.95 price point and this is the gift that keeps on giving.
How to apply the NAIL KIND Plumping Top Coat
I like to start my manicure by shaping and buffing my nails - I tend to opt for a short square or squoval style. Then, if my nails are looking a little worse for wear, I'll apply Manucurist SOS Base Coat (at Look Fantastic), followed by two to three coats of my chosen colour - to achieve even coverage and better colour pay-off. Remember to be patient though, as it's important to wait for each layer to dry before adding the next.
Once I'm happy with the shade, I'll then apply the plumping gloss, again allowing it to fully set, before admiring or touching my shiny nails. For an au naturel look, you can also forgo colour altogether and apply this clear coat straight onto your natural nails.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
I never thought I'd embrace the leopard print trend - but this fabulous M&S dress has completely changed my mind
The perfect blend of bold yet understated elegance, this dress is a game-changer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s leather dress is the unexpected royal style choice that we’ve never forgotten - and we want it as part of our autumn layering rotation
Duchess Sophie's leather dress was styled with a burgundy jumper underneath in 2022 and it's a look we're still inspired by
By Emma Shacklock Published