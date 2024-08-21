This under-£10 product is my secret to a glossy, professional-looking manicure at home

As a frequent manicure-booker my nails are rarely without a wash of colour, or at the very least, a gloss coat. But, thanks to a certain polish from NAIL KIND, I haven't had an appointment in weeks.

While the latest 2024 nail trends do well to tempt me into the salon, to request the latest iteration of French tip nails or the season's most popular hue, now and then life (or my bank balance) gets in the way. In cases such as these, I turn to my trusty collection of traditional polishes to tide me over until I can get my nails professionally beautified once more. Lately though - even when given the choice - I've found myself opting for an at-home mani more and more, thanks to the discovery of an affordable and oh-so-shiny clear coat.

Offering durability and a gel-like shine, NAIL KIND's Plumping Gloss has become a staple in my nail care routine, while also saving me a small fortune on appointments - here's why....

The £10 top coat I swear by for a luxe, no-fuss manicure

Now, don't get me wrong, I love getting BioSculpture, gel and BIAB nails done in-salon but sometimes a moment will arise when I need an elevated and affordable manicure, pronto. Or else, my talons are in dire need of a break from more hardwearing - and potentially damaging - treatments but I still want them to look chic.

This is where classic and healthy nail polishes come in. And while they do deliver great pigment and shine on their own, adding this additional product has been a game-changer for the finish and longevity of my painted talons. Enter: NAIL KIND's Plumping Top Coat.

Tried, tested & adored NAIL KIND Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £9.95 | Delivering both a protective layer and glossy gleam to your favourite nail shades, NAIL KIND's Plumping Top Coat is the finishing step everyone needs in their at-home routine. It's quick-drying, easy to apply and comes in under £10.

Offering a gleam I only thought possible from gels, this clear coat easily layers over your go-to shades (my current favourites are Essie's Bordeaux or Nailberry's Raspberry, at Look Fantastic) to deliver a reflective, plump finish. Its glass shine also seems to enhance the colour beneath and wards off chips for longer than any other top coat I've tried.

Normally, I'll notice slight lifting or chipping a day - if not hours - after painting my nails with traditional formula but when I top them with this gloss, they remain pristine for at least two days.

Naomi's nails with NAILKIND Plumping Top Coat (Image credit: Future)

Its volume-boosting and plumping effects also help to smooth over any texture or indentations on my nail plate, for a healthy and uniform look. Combine all of that with its 85% bio-sourced ingredients and £9.95 price point and this is the gift that keeps on giving.

How to apply the NAIL KIND Plumping Top Coat

I like to start my manicure by shaping and buffing my nails - I tend to opt for a short square or squoval style. Then, if my nails are looking a little worse for wear, I'll apply Manucurist SOS Base Coat (at Look Fantastic), followed by two to three coats of my chosen colour - to achieve even coverage and better colour pay-off. Remember to be patient though, as it's important to wait for each layer to dry before adding the next.

Once I'm happy with the shade, I'll then apply the plumping gloss, again allowing it to fully set, before admiring or touching my shiny nails. For an au naturel look, you can also forgo colour altogether and apply this clear coat straight onto your natural nails.