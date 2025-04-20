A glossy shine was never possible on my dyed blonde hair, until I tried this £17 spray - now my strands glisten
Offering silky-softness and instant shine, this easy-to-use blow-dry treatment has transformed my frazzled, faux blonde lengths...
For me, having faux blonde hair and soft, glossy strands were mutually exclusive. No matter how much conditioner I used or heat I avoided, my lengths always looked dry and frizzy. I'd all but lost hope of ever really achieving ultra-silky ends until a certain leave-in shine spray entered the equation.
Now, don't get it twisted. Having shiny blonde hair is, of course, possible, but in my case, it has been more elusive than expected. While I love my blonde, highlighted strands, intensive colour treatments (even with four to five-month breaks in between) come with a price - and not just a monetary one. My hair is fairly damaged, and when you combine that with my penchant for bouncy blowouts - via the best hot brushes - breakages ensue and crown my head in a halo of frizz. Thus, I often turn to hydrating products in a bid to mask and illuminate my struggling strands, and as of this year, I may have found my favourite yet.
Offering instant shine and softness, Beauty Works' Dream Shine Spray On Humidity Shield has been a game-changer in my routine - and better still, it's 20% off right now...
To ward off frizz and boost shine, this leave-in spray is a must-have and right now, you can get 20% off at Look Fantastic.
Why the Beauty Works Dream Shine spray is my go-to for easy shine
As far as my haircare routine goes, I rotate one of the best purple shampoos (to ward off brassiness) with the Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo and follow up with a hydrating conditioner or hair mask - Gisou's Honey Infused mask is my current favourite. I then typically apply a hair oil and heat protection spray before drying and styling with the Shark FlexStyle. These steps have served me well but still, sometimes my hair can feel and look tangly and dull.
At some point, I'd sort of accepted that perhaps my natural hair texture was just quite dry or prone to looking messy, or that it was the trade-off for being an unnatural blonde. While all are potentially true, I have since stumbled across a quick fix: Beauty Works' Dream Shine Spray.
RRP: £16.99
Promising results for up to three washes, this spray can applied to damp hair before blow-drying and works to shield your hair from humidity, repelling frizz-causing moisture. The formula seals split ends and leaves your hair looking shiny and silky smooth.
Formulated with smoothing keratin, this spray works in a similar way to Color Wow's Dream Coat by shielding the hair from humidity and repelling frizz-causing moisture. It's designed to compress the hair's cuticle and seal split ends to create a smoother look and feel to your lengths, which, in my opinion, it does very well.
You apply it to damp hair, pre-blow dry, spritz and comb it through your strands in sections. Then you simply dry and style as normal, and enjoy the shiny smoothness for up to three washes, per the brand. Now, I know what you're thinking, that product description sounds great and certainly 'Dream'-like (as the name denotes), but what is it actually like to use and do the results compare?
My verdict on Beauty Works' Dream shine
Firstly, I was delighted by just how easy and fuss-free it was to use. I wash my hair every two to three days, and with this spray, I just need to spritz and brush it through before I blow-dry, enjoy the results and then repeat - it's as simple as that.
As for the results, a picture really says a thousand words (see above), but I have a lot to say on the subject, regardless.
Let's start with the feel of my hair. Immediately after use, my hair feels silken - even at the ends where my tangles love to collect - and this lasts for days. Silken but not flat, that is key. My hair still retains its bounce, volume and shape, post-styling without being limp. I can also run my hands through it at my leisure, without my fingers getting stuck or hearing the snapping of tangled strands. The formula itself feels weightless and doesn't leave any kind of sticky residue behind or make my hair look greasy, as can be the case with some smoothing or shine-boosting products.
Now, flyaway and frizz-wise, I do still have some stragglers. With the state of my colour-damaged hair, it would be a miracle not to but after misting this on though, it looks far smoother and any stray, broken strands are much less noticeable.
It's the shiny finish that really endeared me to this product, though. My hair just looks so healthy and fresh after I use this spray and truly glistens - especially in natural lighting. Again, this shine lasts for days, even when I restyle my hair, but never feels slimy or really like I've applied anything at all. The price is also another pro in its favour. A 300ml bottle costs just £16.99 and I've found that it lasts very well - with each mist coating a good amount of my hair at a time.
On thing of note though is the scent. It's quite biscuity, which I quite like but if you're not such a fan of sweet, gourmand-y fragrances, rest assured that it does fade throughout the day.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
