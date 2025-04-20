A glossy shine was never possible on my dyed blonde hair, until I tried this £17 spray - now my strands glisten

For me, having faux blonde hair and soft, glossy strands were mutually exclusive. No matter how much conditioner I used or heat I avoided, my lengths always looked dry and frizzy. I'd all but lost hope of ever really achieving ultra-silky ends until a certain leave-in shine spray entered the equation.

Now, don't get it twisted. Having shiny blonde hair is, of course, possible, but in my case, it has been more elusive than expected. While I love my blonde, highlighted strands, intensive colour treatments (even with four to five-month breaks in between) come with a price - and not just a monetary one. My hair is fairly damaged, and when you combine that with my penchant for bouncy blowouts - via the best hot brushes - breakages ensue and crown my head in a halo of frizz. Thus, I often turn to hydrating products in a bid to mask and illuminate my struggling strands, and as of this year, I may have found my favourite yet.

Offering instant shine and softness, Beauty Works' Dream Shine Spray On Humidity Shield has been a game-changer in my routine - and better still, it's 20% off right now...

Why the Beauty Works Dream Shine spray is my go-to for easy shine

As far as my haircare routine goes, I rotate one of the best purple shampoos (to ward off brassiness) with the Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo and follow up with a hydrating conditioner or hair mask - Gisou's Honey Infused mask is my current favourite. I then typically apply a hair oil and heat protection spray before drying and styling with the Shark FlexStyle. These steps have served me well but still, sometimes my hair can feel and look tangly and dull.

At some point, I'd sort of accepted that perhaps my natural hair texture was just quite dry or prone to looking messy, or that it was the trade-off for being an unnatural blonde. While all are potentially true, I have since stumbled across a quick fix: Beauty Works' Dream Shine Spray.

Beauty Works Dream Shine Spray On Humidity Shield View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16.99 Promising results for up to three washes, this spray can applied to damp hair before blow-drying and works to shield your hair from humidity, repelling frizz-causing moisture. The formula seals split ends and leaves your hair looking shiny and silky smooth.

Formulated with smoothing keratin, this spray works in a similar way to Color Wow's Dream Coat by shielding the hair from humidity and repelling frizz-causing moisture. It's designed to compress the hair's cuticle and seal split ends to create a smoother look and feel to your lengths, which, in my opinion, it does very well.

You apply it to damp hair, pre-blow dry, spritz and comb it through your strands in sections. Then you simply dry and style as normal, and enjoy the shiny smoothness for up to three washes, per the brand. Now, I know what you're thinking, that product description sounds great and certainly 'Dream'-like (as the name denotes), but what is it actually like to use and do the results compare?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My verdict on Beauty Works' Dream shine

Firstly, I was delighted by just how easy and fuss-free it was to use. I wash my hair every two to three days, and with this spray, I just need to spritz and brush it through before I blow-dry, enjoy the results and then repeat - it's as simple as that.

On the left, you can see a picture of my hair unwashed and pre-Dream Shine spray. In the middle is directly after use and having blow-dried my hair, and on the right is a picture of my hair the following day - styled in waves and photographed in natural, sunny lighting. (Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

As for the results, a picture really says a thousand words (see above), but I have a lot to say on the subject, regardless.

Let's start with the feel of my hair. Immediately after use, my hair feels silken - even at the ends where my tangles love to collect - and this lasts for days. Silken but not flat, that is key. My hair still retains its bounce, volume and shape, post-styling without being limp. I can also run my hands through it at my leisure, without my fingers getting stuck or hearing the snapping of tangled strands. The formula itself feels weightless and doesn't leave any kind of sticky residue behind or make my hair look greasy, as can be the case with some smoothing or shine-boosting products.

Now, flyaway and frizz-wise, I do still have some stragglers. With the state of my colour-damaged hair, it would be a miracle not to but after misting this on though, it looks far smoother and any stray, broken strands are much less noticeable.

It's the shiny finish that really endeared me to this product, though. My hair just looks so healthy and fresh after I use this spray and truly glistens - especially in natural lighting. Again, this shine lasts for days, even when I restyle my hair, but never feels slimy or really like I've applied anything at all. The price is also another pro in its favour. A 300ml bottle costs just £16.99 and I've found that it lasts very well - with each mist coating a good amount of my hair at a time.

On thing of note though is the scent. It's quite biscuity, which I quite like but if you're not such a fan of sweet, gourmand-y fragrances, rest assured that it does fade throughout the day.