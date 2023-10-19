The best hair masks for every hair type, problem and budget

The best hair masks will resurrect damaged, weak and dehydrated strands quickly and effectively. They serve as our most trusted allies when our hair needs some major TLC.

We throw a lot at our hair, from excessive heat styling, to bleaching and TikTok trends. It’s no wonder that so many of us are desperately searching for the best hair masks to save our strands. Treatments for damaged hair come in all shapes and sizes and can rescue problems such as split ends, hair thinning, frizzy hair, and dehydrated strands.

“The best hair masks are like a spa day for your hair," says Darren Fowler, a Kérastase hairstylist and founder of salon Fowler35. "They provide a more concentrated treatment, targeting issues like frizz, damage, and lacklustre appearance. Think of conditioners as daily vitamins, and hair masks as a luxurious retreat."

Incorporating the best hair masks into your routine will supercharge hair health, especially when you pick one suited to your hair type, colour and needs. Here, we round up the best buys at every budget, for every hair type.

HOW WE TESTED THE BEST HAIR MASKS

Each of the best hair masks in this list has been tested by a member of the W&H beauty team. All of us have different hair types and concerns, ranging from curly, fine, thick and colour-treated. Each of the hair masks has been tested more than once to ensure that we reach a fair conclusion based on our results. We wanted to test a range of hair masks, varying in benefits, price, brand and type to make sure we provided a balanced and unbiased opinion.

The best hair masks, chosen by our beauty team

(Image credit: Color Wow)

1. Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque Best hair mask for most people Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £39.50 Key ingredients: Blue sea kale, hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex, mediterranean sea kelp/algae blend Designed to: Heal and strengthen fragile and bleached hair Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells amazing + Transforms fragile hair + Immediate results + Lightweight cream Reasons to avoid - Can leave hair greasy if not washed out properly

Color Wow has become synonymous with products that answer our hair problems before we even realise we have them. Take the still-unbeatable Root Cover Up, which was one of the first touch-up powders on the market. Money Masque is no exception. It doesn't feel like any other mask we've encountered – somewhere between butter and a gel. This unique consistency is able to make it right down into the cuticle and cortex to repair from the inside out without weighing hair down. Blue sea kale and a hydrolysed vegetable protein complex all sound very nice, but they're a hard-working bunch, repairing the cuticle and delivering long-lasting hydration.

If you're addicted to your hair straighteners or can't give up having bleached highlights in hair, this masque is going to be the miracle your hair's been crying out for. It's designed to be applied from root to tip. Leave it on anywhere between a few minutes and half an hour for a deep treatment, then rinse off thoroughly – this is the key to a weightless, bouncy finish. This mask managed to reinstate a supple, silky swish after just one use. When we styled our hair straight, it looked glossy and soft. When we went au natural, our waves were more defined. It really is a miracle worker.

(Image credit: Amika)

2. amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask Best hair mask for dehydrated hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £26 Key ingredients: Jojoba seed oil. Vitamins A/D/E, sea buckthorn Designed to: Restore moisture levels in dehydrated hair, adds shine Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Revolve Reasons to buy + Suitable for all hair types + Reinstates silky swish + Rich and creamy consistency Reasons to avoid - Scent doesn't last long on the hair

Just like how you would use a face mask for dehydrated skin, this is one of the best hair masks to resurrect hair that's been over-heat styled, over-coloured and is in need of a deep treatment. When I say it's suitable for every hair type, I really mean it. – colour-treated hair, strands that have recently had a Brazilian blow dry and even keratin-treated tresses can trust this gentle yet effective formula.

You'll be pleased to hear this mask is actually incredibly lightweight. The consistency is very similar to your average conditioner – more silky than gunky – and it has a soft, clean, inoffensive aroma. Apply it after shampoo and it'll work its magic in just five minutes. Our hair felt softer and less crunchy from the first go and was much easier to style with less frizz. The scent didn't hang around for very long on the hair but the smooth, silky feeling did.

(Image credit: Kérastase)

3. Kérastase Chroma Absolu Masque Chroma Filler Best hair mask for colored hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £45.80 Key ingredients: Amino Acid, Centella Asiatica Designed to: Repair damaged colour-treated hair Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Perfume-like aroma + Colour stays fresh for longer + Impressive shine Reasons to avoid - May weigh heavily on fine hair

Whether you use at-home hair dye or have salon balayage hair, colour isn't always kind to hair. In order for colour molecules to take hold, the chemicals in hair dye have to alter the structure of your strands by lifting the cuticles and then breaking down the natural pigment. Repeating this process will leave hair weak, brittle, and prone to damage. When hair reaches this stage, it means colour will fade quicker, hair is more likely to break, and you will probably experience a halo of frizz.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Masque can allay any fears you might have about dyeing your hair. Using a skincare-inspired approach, it supports the hair fibre from the inside out to fill porosity to preserve your colour for longer. Kérastase has thought about everything with such meticulous detail, even down to the floral fragrance, which delivers a 72-hour aroma of neroli, freesia, and musk. It's designed for medium to thick hair so fine-haired girls may find it a little too weighty. Our hair looked noticeably shinier and was much softer to the touch.

(Image credit: L'Oreal Professional)

4. L'Oréal Professionnel Curl Expression Hair Mask Best hair mask for curls Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £26 Key ingredients: Hibiscus seed, glycerin, urea H Designed to: Enhance natural curls and maintain moisture Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Adds definition without weighing down + Smooths frizz + Adds shine + Improves moisture instantly Reasons to avoid - Not a strong scent

Curly hairstyles need moisture more than any other hair type. Luckily, the hair industry has come a long way in ensuring that every hair type is catered for and masks like this one are specifically designed with bounce, definition and hydration in mind.

L'Oreal Professionnel Curl Expression Curl Mask has a unique texture that effortlessly melts into curls and delivers a massive dose of much-needed moisture. This is one of the best hair masks for curly hair we've tried for a long time – it has a light, yoghurt-like texture which means it's really nourishing but won't weigh curls down. No matter what dire straits our bleach-blitzed curls are in, this immediately leaves them looking smoother, defined and bouncy.

(Image credit: Bleach London)

5. Bleach London Reincarnation Mask Best hair mask for bleached hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 Key ingredients: Sunflower seed extract, micro wheat proteins Designed to: Moisturise and repair bleached hair Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Makes hair more manageable + Deeply nourishing Reasons to avoid - Tube means there is some wastage

Bring dry, damaged, broken hair back from the brink with this elasticity-boosting mask. Bleaching agents will very quickly take a toll on your strands – ammonia lifts the outer cuticle, which means the hair is more prone to moisture loss, has a higher level of porosity, and looks frazzled.

This mask, enriched with sunflower seed extract and micro wheat proteins, basically puts the spring and smoothness back into stressed-out strands. It's recommended you apply the mask to shampooed hair, comb through then wrap hair in a warm towel for up to 20 minutes. We found our hair was softer and more manageable from the get-go, especially on the ends, which looked smoother and less wild.

(Image credit: Noughty)

6. Noughty Care Taker Scalp Relief Treatment Mask Best hair mask for irritated scalps Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £9.99 Key ingredients: Oat extract, bisabolol Designed to: Relieve dryness, itchiness and irritation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 97% natural formula + Doesn't leave hair looking greasy + Hydrates scalp and strands + Suitable for sensitive scalps Reasons to avoid - Result weren't as soft and silky as other masks

Irritated scalp sufferers can rejoice at this hair mask which really does deliver impressive scalp care. Taking care of the most sensitive and reactive scalps, this helps to immediately calm and soothe skin, providing some much-needed relief. This is an easy pre-shampoo treatment that ideally needs to be left on for around twenty minutes for the best results. We wet our scalps at the sink, generously applied the refreshing yoghurty texture onto our heads and left the scalp treatment to work its magic.

The seriously soothing formula had an instant effect on our Beauty Writer's dry scalp. She noticed that it had managed to clear away any dry flakes and reduced any redness or irritation she had, which was really impressive for just one use. We were careful to double-shampoo after use to make sure we had cleaned away any product residue and were surprised to see that our roots weren't left greasy in any way. Big, big fans!

(Image credit: Olaplex)

7. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Best hair mask for brittle hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £28 Key ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate Designed to: Strengthen, repair and protect damaged locks Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at ASOS (USA) View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Immediate results + Mends hair from within + Full regime available Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a small bottle

For hair that’s brittle, broken and in a bad way, Olaplex is definitely worth the splurge - and until the K18 vs Olaplex battle kicked off, was completely unrivalled on the haircare scene. This intensive treatment, a partner to the famous salon repair treatment, tends to the dry, straw-like texture of coloured, permed, and over-processed hair. It works by mending the broken bonds within each strand, which occur when hair is coloured and bleached.

Considering this is such a hard-working treatment, it doesn't sit heavily on the hair. We often leave it on overnight to help reinstate a soft, silky swish after a trip to the salon. Hair feels softer to the touch, has an added lustre, and the ends of the hair seem much healthier even under the strain of styling.

(Image credit: Garnier)

8. Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple and Amla Hair Food 3-in-1 Hair Mask Treatment Best hair mask for frizzy and dull hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £6.99 Key ingredients: Nutrient-rich superfoods Designed to: Tame unruly hair and smooth frizz Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Instant results + Reasonably-priced + Excellent smoothing + Boosts radiance Reasons to avoid - Some might find the fruity scent off-putting

On a healthy length of hair, the cuticle scales lie flat and smooth. Damaged hair, however, has lifted cuticles so that moisture can seep in and cause frizz. Cue this huge tub of goodness. The jumbo-sized carton is incredibly pleasing – especially considering the price. Really, we were already impressed even before use.

It's really hard to fault this, not only does it smell like your favourite holiday destination but the product delivers incredible results too. Working hard to deeply nourish, boost radiance, add shine and tame frizz. It left my hair looking like it had been professionally salon-treated. I noticed fewer flyaways and my hair was much easier to style, with a silky and glossy finish. For those who want to know how to get shiny hair in a cost-effective and convenient way, this could well be one of the best hair masks for you.

(Image credit: Philip Kingsley)

9. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Bluebell Woods Best hair mask for fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £38 Key ingredients: Castor seed oil, olive oil Designed to: Put the spring back into damaged hair Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Won't weigh fine hair down + Results get better every time + Smells delicious Reasons to avoid - Must leave on for at least 20 minutes - Smallest tub

This elasticity-boosting, gloss-giving, strengthening treatment transforms stressed neglected hair. Unlike your average hair mask, it's designed to be used before shampooing, which means even fine hair can lap up all of the nourishment without being weighed down by rich conditioners. It also means it takes a little more time than some others on this list, so reserve it for days you're planning a full pampering routine. It was originally created for Audrey Hepburn, whose hair had been damaged by relentless styling and colouring.

Delivering just what it says on the tub, the mask increases elasticity leaving hair bouncier, healthier, and less likely to snap at the sight of a straightener. Its pre-shampoo status means it's formulated with a higher concentration of active ingredients than your average hair mask used post-shampoo, which is evident in the results. This was one of the more impressive masks in terms of repairing dry, damaged hair. The fluffy cream is so light, even with the addition of nourishing oils, it didn't leave a hint of tackiness – only soft, smooth, tamed hair.

(Image credit: Coco & Eve)

10. Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque Best hair mask for natural hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £33 Key ingredients: Coconut, Fig Extract, Shea Butter, Argan Oil Designed to: Restore moisture and tame frizz Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US View at Anthropologie (US) Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells gorgeous + Treats split ends + Deeply hydrating Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

This Insta-famous award-winning mask is a solid all-rounder. The ultra-nourishing coconut and shea butter combination makes this a great option for wavy, curly, and natural hairstyles, as natural oils can struggle to travel down these hair patterns. This beautifully scented buttery mask is ideal to absorb deep into the hair shaft to hydrate and soften coarser hair types.

Sit back for ten minutes and comb through – it gives the slip needed to detangle curls. When you rinse off, you'll be rewarded with smooth, defined, and far more manageable hair that is less prone to breakage. Plus, this brand is 100% vegan, so if you're already using the best vegan shampoo and conditioner for your hair type and want to supercharge it with a mask, this would be a great choice.

(Image credit: Sam McKnight )

11. Sam McKnight Bigger Love Hair Mask Best hair mask for adding volume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £52 Key ingredients: Plant keratin Designed to: Boost volume, strengthen strands, seal split ends Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Immediate effects + Luxe smelling + Multi-beneficial Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The bar was set high for this mask after seeing it was a whopping £52 – we almost didn't want to like this but as we feared, we ended up loving it. Not only is it going to be the chicest product on your shelf thanks to the glorious fuchsia packaging but it also smells luxuriously expensive too. We had read ahead of trying that the cutting-edge haircare product was enriched with *VoluminisTM – a clinically proven active that boosts volume and fullness by up to 30% in one wash. If you're someone who desperately tries out hairstyles for fine hair, then you're going to want to listen up.

Even as we washed it out in the shower, we could feel that our hair had somehow magically gained some fullness, which we hadn't ever had from a hair mask before. As our hair dried the effect didn't fade, our strands felt fuller-bodied, thick and ultimately really healthy. Yes, this really is an investment but if you are lucky enough to afford such luxuries, then you will not regret splurging on this transformative hair mask.

(Image credit: Ouai)

12. OUAI Thick Hair Treatment Masque Best hair mask for thick hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £34 Key ingredients: Almond, macadamia and olive oils, shea butter Designed to: Smooth, restore softness and add shine Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Amazon View at Shopbop Reasons to buy + Won't weigh down thick hair + Lovely floral scent + Leaves hair feeling soft + A little goes long way Reasons to avoid - Might be too rich for other hair types

This treatment is well-known for being one of the best hair masks for thick and coarse strands. Enriched with nourishing oils like almond, macadamia and olive oils, as well as shea and illipe butter to deeply condition, this intensive treatment also features hydrolysed keratin to fortify the hair’s internal structure, promoting smoother and more resilient tresses.

This buttery formula coated our strands in a rich cream that instantly added nourishment without weighing down and left hair noticeably soft and smooth. We used this twice a week and found that it was enough to keep our hair looking and feeling frizz-free and shiny. The gorgeous floral scent and chic packaging also gained some extra points, too.

How to pick the best hair mask for you

“Look for clinically proven results that actually deliver based on your hair needs," advises celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight MBE. "Your hair might be in dire need of moisture so look for a treatment that promises to hydrate. Whereas if you’re suffering from breakage and damaged lengths reach for the treatment that will strengthen and repair."

McKnight continues, “a good formulation is all about the balance of different ingredients, their active levels and how those work in synergy together, it’s never as simple as just looking for certain ingredients.”

You can figure out what your hair needs by understanding your hair type:

Fine hair = volumising mask

Brittle/ coloured hair = hydrating or colour-boosting mask

Broken/ damaged/ split ends = bond building/ strengthening mask

Curly or coils = curl-enhancing mask

Hair thinning = growth activation mask

Frizzy strands = smoothing mask

FAQ

What's the best way to apply a hair mask? McKnight gives us step-by-step guidelines on how to effectively apply your best hair masks. 1. "To begin double cleanse your hair, the first shampoo will remove product, pollution or sebum buildup and the second will deliver the benefits of your shampoo leaving it ready for your mask. 2. Gently squeeze out excess water from your hair, if your hair is too wet the mask will not apply well or evenly. 3. Apply your treatment mask to your mid-lengths and ends. Focus on the hair that needs the most attention, which means for most of us gather your hair into a mid-ponytail and apply throughout. 4. With any leftovers apply to any shorter layers framing the face. 5. Leave for the recommended amount of time - read the treatment guidelines to get the most out of your mask. Some need longer than others, and some are a pre-shampoo treatment. 6. For a hydration boost pop a shower cap over your treatment. Moist heat can help your mask penetrate the cuticle and trapping the steam within is an easy hair hack. 7. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm or cool water. Never hot or cold. Hot will strip the moisture from your hair and too cold won't allow for hair to be rinsed thoroughly. Once the mask is rinsed well you can always to a cold shot of water then.

How are the best hair masks different to conditioners? Whilst seemingly very similar, it turns out that conditioners and hair masks aren't the same and you don't need to use both. McKnight breaks down the main differences for us. “Conditioners are for your regular cleansing routine for hydration and manageability, whereas masks and treatments have been formulated with concentrated and innovative ingredients to deliver results," he explains. "Conditioners coat your hair’s cuticle to smooth, soften and lock in moisture, reducing frizz and detangling, while treatments work by penetrating the cuticle to strengthen, hydrate and repair hair from the inside out.” McKnight continues, “You shouldn’t need to use both a mask and a conditioner. A treatment mask should hydrate and nourish your hair enough. If your hair is extremely coarse or frizzy, or your treatment isn’t nourishing enough for your hair needs you can use a conditioner after your mask," he reveals.

Are hair masks essential in a hair routine? You absolutely don't need to add a hair mask into your routine if you feel like your hair is healthy but it won't hurt as it will only benefit your strands. "Incorporating a hair mask into your routine can work wonders, especially if you struggle with dryness, split ends, density or chemical damage," says Fowler. "Regular use can help revive your hairs natural vibrancy and restore its strength." McKnight echos this advice. "Treatment masks aren’t just for those whose hair needs extra moisture, repair or strengthening. It's also to keep your hair in optimum condition to prevent damage or dehydration resulting in shine, healthy strands and easy-to-manage hair."

Should you apply a hair mask to your roots? As a rule of thumb, you shouldn't be applying your conditioner or your treatment masks to your roots. This is because it will make them greasy, even if you wash them out well. Apply your best hair masks from the crown of your head downwards, paying special attention to the ends. "Avoid the roots unless your hair actively needs repairing or hydration there. The majority of people do not and it can make your hair flat as over moisturising this area can leave roots lank and result in roots getting greasy quicker," explains McKnight. "Look at your roots in comparison to the rest of your hair. Is there breakage or damage, are they very dry in need of moisture? Are your roots very frizzy and coarse?"

Whether your hair is frazzled from heat, overwhelmed by over-colouring or just feeling a touch dehydrated, we hope this list has helped you to find the best hair masks to suit your strands and budget.