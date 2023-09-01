The 11 best conditioners for fine hair to add volume and feather-light hydration to your locks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Choosing the best conditioners for fine hair as a part of your hair care routine is, no lie, an investment for those of us with fine or thinning hair. Whether your hair has always been fine or you've experienced some hair thinning - maintaining a healthy scalp and looking after your tresses is the best way to keep your hair the best it can be.

If your hair is a little on the lean side, you probably already know that using the best shampoo and conditioner is an absolute must. Fine hair is super common, and many of us also experience hair thinning owing to a whole maelstrom of factors. Be it aging, hormones, or genetics - know that you're far from alone and that there are plenty of options to keep your tresses looking their very best.

A combination of genetics and hormones means that my already fine hair has become a little less dense over the last few years. So, I've been on a quest to learn the best way to maintain what I have and - with the power of some brilliant products - make my hair look voluminous as can be.

My hair has a very slight wave, has been bleached, and my scalp gets greasy super quickly. As such, I'm always on the hunt for products that will tackle these elements - without weighing my hair down. In my list of the best shampoos for fine hair, the main priority was scalp health and hair growth, as well as adding a much-needed volume injection. This time around, we'll be focussing on detangling, conditioning, strengthening, and nourishing the hair - while keeping it light and volumised.

How we tested the best conditioner for fine hair

I took on the task of testing several products for this feature, as I'm all too acquainted with searching for the best hair products for baby fine hair. My hair is thin, slightly wavy, and gets greasy super quickly - so I'm well-versed in what to look for.

To pare down the list of the best conditioner for fine hair, I tried several products ranging in price points. You might be wondering is expensive shampoo better? Is it also worth spending more on conditioner?

In my honest opinion, if you have fine, thin, or thinning hair, spending a little extra on how you cleanse and condition your scalp and hair is an investment that's entirely worth it.

THE BEST CONDITIONER FOR FINE HAIR, TESTED BY OUR BEAUTY EXPERTS

1. Kevin Murphy Plumping Rinse Best conditioner for fine hair overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £31 / $42 Extra benefits: Biotin, amino acids, shea butter, oleanolic acid Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Deep cleansing + Adds instant volume + Stylish bottles + Sulfate-free + Paraben-free + Cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - None - we love this!

Not to be dramatic, but Plumping Rinse by Kevin Murphy is the best conditioner for fine hair that I've ever tried - and I've tried a *a lot.* It's chop full of nourishing and strengthening ingredients like rice protein, biotin, shea butter, and the anti-aging wonder oleanolic acid.

I must admit that initially, I thought it seemed a little thick for a conditioner designed for thinner crops, but it felt light as a feather when it coated my parched ends. My hair felt thicker and stronger instantly - even while still wet - and I really enjoy the gorgeous fragrance of this product too.

Used alongside Kevin Murphy's Plumping Wash shampoo - which I also found to be the best shampoo for fine hair - the results were undeniable. Instant lift and strength from root to tip. For extra boost while styling, you can also try Kevin Murphy's Powder.Puff which provides weightless lift and texture, while also nourishing your hair.

There's no denying it's on the pricier side, but a little goes a long way with this conditioner, and if you're looking for haircare that's fast acting and effective - perhaps it's time to invest.

2. Shea Moisture Superfruit Complex 10-in-1 Multi-Benefit Conditioner Best drugstore conditioner for fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10.99 / $11.99 Extra benefits: Superfruit Complex, Marula Oil and Biotin Accompanying products: Hair mask, conditioner Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Tames flyaways + Quenches dry ends + Colour-safe + Sulfate, silicone- and cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - It's hard to fault this product for the price point...

Shea Moisture's name comes from the inclusion of shea butter - a key ingredient that would ordinarily send shivers down the spines of the finer haired among us. However, this particular wonder product manages to nourish the hair without weighing it down. With its unique superfruit complex, marula oil, and biotin - this conditioner strengthens and nourished my parched ends without leaving it greasy.

There's an almost clean laundry type of smell from this conditioner, which is always a delight, and although it feels a little thicker than I'd normally like - it's got a super smooth and light consistency that doesn't feel too heavy. It helped tame my flyaways and left my tresses feeling silky smooth.

What's impressive about this product, in light of its affordable price, is how long it lasts. A little goes a long way here, which is usually not the case with less expensive hair products.

3. Virtue Full Conditioner Best conditioner for fine, straight hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $42 / £40 Extra benefits: Keratin, phospholipids, pink pomelo, artichoke leaf Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Shopbop Reasons to buy + Smells incredible + Combats frizz + Deeply hydrating + Paraben- sulfate -gluten -phthalates and cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Expensive, especially if you use it often

Virtue's Full Conditioner has all kinds of ingredients that contribute to a healthy, happy head of hair including pink pomelo and phosphoipids. Most notable is the brand's star ingredient - Alpha Keratin 60ku - which is unique to Virtue. Not only is it unique to them, but in the whole hair care industry too.

Let's not deny it, this is a pricy product, but a little goes a long way and it feels like it lasts forever. There's a lovely light texture to this conditioner, which instantly plumped my hair strands and left my crunchy ends feeling buttery soft. Where I really saw the benefit was in the frizz department - which is something I often have to tackle in my haircare routine. Even after a trip to the gym on a humid day, my hair still looked shiny, lifted, and smooth.

Not only did my hair look great, but it smelled fabulous too. A mixture of citrus, pears, spearmint, and leafy greens combines to make a scent that screams clean and reader - it also stayed clean too!

4. Moroccanoil Extra Volume Conditioner Best conditioner with argan oil for fine hair Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £19.95 / $26 Extra benefits: Linden bud extract, argan oil, rosemary, jojoba oil Accompanying products: Shampoo, hair mask Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gets to work fast + Sulfate, phosphate and paraben free + Cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Fragrance may be too strong for some

Moroccanoil’s Extra Volume conditioner has the super powerful ingredient, cold-pressed argan oil, which is lightweight enough to get right into the hair follicle and nourish it from the inside out. This active ingredient encourages the hair to grow stronger and healthier - while also looking super shiny. As well as argan oil it's got vitamin A and algae, which work to make your tresses look healthy as can be.

The conditioner managed to quench my dry ends while also remaining light on my fine hair - which doesn't need to be weighed down. What else would you expect from a brand known for creating one of the best leave-in oils you can get in the haircare industry. The product absorbed into my thirsty locks in no time at all and I was impressed by the amount of bounce that my blow dry had after using this conditioner, even without the use of a volumizing spray.

There's a lovely scent from the product, but it's quite overpowering and may not be everyone's cup of tea. I personally found it overwhelming initially, but it grew on me after the third wash.

5. Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner The best conditioner for fine hair for instant volume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £24 / $34 Extra benefits: Copolymers, natural cellulose, and keratin protein Accompanying products: Shampoo, root boosting spray, strand plumping cream Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Protein rich + Volumizing + Smells great + Cruelty free Reasons to avoid - May be too light for very damaged hair

Philip Kingsley is synonymous with healthy heads and there's no surprise that the brand, which features the world's leading trichologists, is on the list of the best conditioners for fine hair.

This particular offering is packed with hair-loving ingredients including strand-plumping wheat protein, which I noticed even when my hair was still wet. Despite feeling thicker and plump, it also felt remarkably light once dry and looked shiny and healthy too. I used it alongside their Body Building shampoo and if you want an extra dose of va-va-voom - use their Maximizer Root Volumising Spray too. When I say my hair visibly doubled in size - I am not kidding.

I will say that this may not be an ideal product if your hair is feeling very damaged, but if you use one of their hair masks - like the Elasticizer mask - weekly or fortnightly you'll be amazed by the results.

6. Christophe Robin Delicate Volumizing Conditioner Best gel-like conditioner for fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £30 / $39 Extra benefits: Rose oils extract, rice protein, and baobab leaves Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Gel formula + Smells great + Paraben-, silicone-, cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

This protective, detangling conditioner is crafted specifically for fine hair and its gel-like consistency is ideal for weightless hydration. The conditioner is laden with extracts of rose oils and baobab leaves - which lock in moisture minus residue. It also locks the acid pH balance into the hair, keeping coloured hair in tip-top shape - which is always a plus in my books!

It's a delightful-smelling product that restored the volume and body of my hair, while also working to smooth and restore my hair fibers to a silky smooth state. The consistency of this product also means that my tresses, which usually look greasy fairly quickly, felt super clean even the day after washing - which is a rare occurrence for me.

The only downside is how expensive it is, but if you're in the position to splash the cash, this product is worth investing in.

7. Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Conditioner Best conditioner for damaged fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £43 / $55 Extra benefits: Chia seed, bio-fermented bamboo leaf, hyaluronic acid complex, and plant-based protein Accompanying products: Conditioner, hair serum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Neiman Marcus View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Fortifies hair + Deep yet light-weight hydration + Beautiful bottles + Paraben-, sulfate-, cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - if your hair isn't damaged, you could go with a cheaper option

Oribe's bottles really are pretty as can be and wouldn't be out of place in the bathroom of a Disney Princess. The price-tag is a bit more Cinderella post Prince Charming - but if your hair is quite damaged and you're feeling like treating yourself, the price is worth it.

Hair Alchemy Resilience conditioner from Oribe hydrates hair strands and locks in moisture. It's got a thicker consistency than I expected but the second I rubbed it into my hands I could feel how lovely and light it was. It has a beautiful, subtle scent and the rich ingredients work together to fortify and strengthen the with time. Something I love about this product is that it helps repair damage from the past and prevent it too. If you use a lot of heat on your hair or bleach it, this conditioner would most definitely benefit your haircare routine, as it did mine. My hair felt stronger and thicker - even when wet.

Similarly to Christophe Robin and Virtue there's no ignoring the pretty obvious downside to Oribe - how expensive it is. If you're feeling particularly flush, however, this product lasts for a long time and will do wonders for your hair.

8. Philip B Weightless Conditioning Water Best leave in conditioner for fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £38 / $40 Extra benefits: Rosemary, green tea leaf water, glycerin, sunflower, and aloe extracts Accompanying products: Shampoo, conditioner Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at NET-A-PORTER View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Smells great + Ultra light-weight + Can be applied to dry hair + Paraben-, sulfate-, gluten-, phthalates-, cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

It's understandable that the thought of using conditioner at all may be a difficult prospect for people with finer hair but a leave in conditioner?! Madness. The thing is, Philip B Weightless Conditioning Water is just that - weightless. A hair treatment that packs as much hydration as a hair mask without flattening the hair? Don't mind if I do.

This 'water' is filled with hair-friendly plant extracts like comfrey, , nettle leaf, henna flower, chamomile, horsetail grass, hops, rosemary, and orange peel. It's got the loveliest scent from magnolia flower and with just a few spritzes to my towel-dried hair I said goodbye to tangles and flyaways. One thing I really love about this product is that you can apply it to dry hair too. It absorbs and dries just like regular water does - but with all the extra hydrating properties that help thirsty locks look their best.

It's impossible to ignore the price factor on this leave-in conditioner but I have to say - I've genuinely never come across anything like it so I'll be investing again.

9. Kèrastase Densifique Fondant Densité Conditioner Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £35.50 / $46 Extra Benefits: Hyaluronic acid, Intra-cylane® Minerals Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at Gilt View at Newegg View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Plumps strands + Very hydrating yet light + Paraben-, sulfate- and silicone-free Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Kérastase products are nearly always a safe bet as the recognizable brand is synonymous with repairing damaged hair and nourishing tresses to be the best condition that they can be.

The lightweight creamy formula of this conditioner contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and intra-cylane which work to strengthen hair fibers from damage while also helping boost the hair's volume and shine.

I've got to admit that this product packs an impressive punch and quenched my parched ends minus the weight. What I really enjoy about this conditioner is how quickly it worked to detangle my hair and I could feel it coating every one of my strands - leaving them silky smooth. Where it falls down for me is in terms of the fragrance, which isn't to my taste. Also, the price factor is worth considering but, as I've said before, one has to consider the longevity involved in more expensive shampoos and conditioners. Especially when it comes to thinning hair, as keeping your hair healthy and preventing any hair fall is vital.

10. Goldwell Dualsenses Ultra Volume Bodifying Conditioner Best conditioner for fine hair that needs colour protection Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £14.80 / $15.24 Extra benefits: Rice protein, Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at lookfantastic View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gentle on coloured hair + Paraben-free Reasons to avoid - Contains sulfates - Not cruelty free

This volumising conditioner contains rice protein, a key ingredient that promotes volume as well as strength. Goldwell's 'FadeStopFormula' claims to be, "as gentle as water," and as I used it with a fresh dye job - I was curious to see if it lived up to these lofty claims.

The first thing I noticed about this conditioner is its gel-like texture that felt lovely and light in my hands and when I applied it to the ends of my hair it soaked in quickly - getting to work on pesky knots and general dryness. I was pleased by the fragrance of this product, how quickly it sprung into action, and how my hair looked afterwards.

I can also report that the product's built-in colour protection did its job and my hair looked bright, shiny, and bouncy after using it. However, I was a bit disappointed to learn the product contained sulfates, which many of the experts we spoke to warned against, and that it's not cruelty-free.

11. Sachajuan Thickening Conditioner Best conditioner for fine hair with heat and UV protection Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £31 / $21.99 Extra benefits: Sea algae extracts Accompanying products: Shampoo Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Neiman Marcus View at Farfetch Reasons to buy + Offers heat and UV protection + Cruelty-free + Minimalist bottles Reasons to avoid - Scent may be unfavourable to some

Sachajuan's protein and mineral-filled thickening Conditioner uses their 'Ocean Silk' and 'Thickening Technology' to promote both the health and volume of finer hair. If aesthetics are of concern and you favor a more minimalist-looking bottle - Sachajuan is the one for you.

I found this conditioner worked wonders on my thirsty ends and also helped fight the frizz - even on a humid day. My strands felt repaired, and shinier, and my hair certainly seemed more plump too. As this conditioner also contains the added benefit of heat and UV protection, it's a great option if you're a fan of styling your hair with heat - but are not interested in using multiple products along the way.

Now on to downsides. For me, it was the scent - I wasn't personally a fan of this conditioner smells and the fragrance was just a bit too heavy for me. The oceanic scent could a bonus though, depending on your preference.

What key ingredients help boost your hair's volume?

Lisa Caddy, Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley tells us that ingredients which work with the components of the hair, such as keratin protein, are effective for volumising fine hair. "Cellulose is a thickening agent also frequently used to give hair more volume," she adds.

Vitamins are essential for boosting the volume of fine hair and Nicole Petty, hair expert at Milk + Blush, says vitamin B5 is a great ingredient to look out for as it can deeply penetrate the hair shaft and increase moisture retention, which helps to keep your hair hydrated and healthy.

“Vitamins C and E are essential for boosting collagen production and improving blood circulation that can help with hair growth and iron absorption," she advises.

To improve blood circulation in the scalp and encourage hair growth and volume, you can massage lighter natural oils into your scalp and roots.

Lighter natural oils are also great for fine hair she says, with sunflower, almond, and coconut oil all offering benefits. "Plus, sunflower oil is an anti-inflammatory that can prevent dandruff and bacterial buildup that causes scalp dryness and itchiness."

"Meanwhile, applying coconut oil on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair can prevent protein loss and minimise breakage that fine hair is susceptible to."

What ingredients should you avoid if you have fine hair?

Having thin hair means that it's a hard no for some ingredients, which often feature in conditioners.

"Heavy oils and styling products are not ideal for fine hair, as it possesses fewer layers of hair cuticle that, if weighed down, can make the hair look flat and lifeless," says Petty.

It's not only weighing your hair down that you need to be careful about, says Ondine Cowley, artistic director at Gielly Green - protecting your tresses from common haircare ingredients is also a must, "I personally suggest using sulfate-free shampoos, which come in all types of volumes as you will find their ingredients are more detailed and higher-end," says Cowley. "PBAE deposits microscopic pigments onto the hair strands that makes hair look and feel thicker!"

Cowley says these ingredients could all dry out your hair and you could have a reaction to them too. In light of this, she suggests avoiding sulfate, parabens, synthetic fragrances and colours, and polyethylene glycols."

Equally detrimental for fine hair are silicones adds Petty, which can build up on the hair cuticles over time as they are difficult to fully rinse out. "They will prevent other products from properly penetrating the hair shaft," she explains, "resulting in dryness and breakage."

How do you properly shampoo and condition your hair?

"Shampoo is intended for the scalp and conditioner is for the hair!" says Caddy, who reminds us that conditioner should only be applied to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair - never to your scalp. "Use a wide tooth come to work out the tangles," she adds, "you can then rinse away."

She echoes Caddy's warning against applying conditioner directly to the scalp, as this will weigh the hair down, causing your roots to lose volume and oil production to occur faster, meaning you will have to wash it more frequently.

“It is best to split your hair into sections to ensure it is fully saturated and focus on the hair from the chin downwards," she says. "Leave it to sit for at least three minutes or longer to maximise its effectiveness, before rinsing it out with cold water for one minute to help seal and smooth the cuticle and dry with a microfibre towel."

Petty also suggests that once a week, you can swap out your conditioner for one of the best hair masks out there to quench dehydrated ends.

How often should you wash fine hair?

How often should you wash your hair depends on a whole host of considerations but Cowley says she always recommends that her clients shampoo their hair as soon as it gets greasy.

"However, in our very busy lives, most people I find wash their hair every other day every third day who have fine to medium hair," she says. "As long as you use, good ingredients and a good sulfate-free shampoo, I believe every other day does not harm the hair."

Petty adds, "as fine hair is easily weighed down by oil and buildup that can make it look flat and greasy, it will need cleansing more frequently, however, be careful not to over wash it, as this can cause your scalp to become dry, flaky, and damaged, which could lead to hair loss."

This, she warns will also increase the oil production rate to compensate for the lack of moisture, making the hair greasy more quickly. That being said, the expert also says that under washing can have an equally damaging impact as it can cause product, oil, and dead skin buildup to accumulate and, as a result, you may see flaking that could also lead to hair loss.

“If you’re naturally more prone to greasier hair, this could actually be a sign that your scalp is dry and may be overproducing oils to try to balance this out." Though it might seem counterintuitive, Petty says that reducing hair washes and using scalp oils can help to remedy this.

"Train your hair to require a wash every other day (3-4 times a week), use lightweight and deep cleansing shampoos that rid the scalp of dirt, and look for thickening ingredients such as keratin and panthenol."

If you're concerned about your hair looking greasy, use one of the best dry shampoos for oily hair to absorb excess oil in between washes.