Budget to Blowout: The only three cleansing shampoos I rely on to keep my greasy hair at bay

It's never been easier to tailor your hair washing routine to specifically suit you, with the market boasting an array of shampoos that are catered towards specific hair types and concerns.

From the best shampoos for fine hair to the Davines Love Curl Shampoo which works to enhance natural curls, there's plenty of choice out there. But, as someone with an oily-prone scalp, I'm on a separate mission to keep my hair free of greasiness for as long as possible.

I can go a maximum of two days before I have to wash my hair, which can be both time-consuming and inconvenient when I have a diary full of upcoming plans. So, as you can imagine, the best dry shampoo for oily hair is a must-have product within my bathroom cabinet (the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is my personal favourite). All of which has led me on a journey to find the very best shampoos that do a thorough job of cleansing, clarifying and detoxing, so I can enjoy fresher hair for longer - with options to suit every budget.

Best oily hair shampoo deals

The three shampoos I swear by for banishing my greasy hair

To add some context to this topic of conversation, my hair is naturally straight and long. As for the strands, they're on the finer side but I have lots of them. All in all, it's a perfectly blended cocktail for weighed down strands, which means I'm often prone to greasiness at my roots - typically only just two days after washing. So, it comes as no surprise that I'm always on a mission to find a shampoo to adopt into my routine that keeps greasiness at bay and prolongs the time between washes as much as possible.

Budget Shampoo for Oily Hair

My love for Aveeno's Clarify & Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is no secret. I quite literally rave about this drugstore formula to anyone and everyone I meet who is prone to an oily scalp. Boasting a very affordable £7.99 price tag (which is quite often reduced when shopped via Amazon - hint, hint) and a stellar clarifying formula, there's simply nothing I cannot fault about this shampoo.

Despite what you may assume of its scent from its name, it has an enjoyably fruity fragrance that doesn't have whiff of sour vinegar. Although the bottle may not look aesthetically pleasing from the get-go, it's the gem of a formula inside that deserves its flowers. Lathering extremely well, its blend of moisturising and pH balanced ingredients is the perfect match for those with congested scalps, gently cleansing your roots while boosting hydration for a healthy, glossy shine. In all honesty, this is the shampoo that I've found keeps my greasiness at bay for the longest, stretching me to go three to four days before needing to wash my hair - which is unheard of for me.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Budget-Friendly Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo View at Boots $8.19 at Target $15.46 at Walmart RRP: £7.99 Formulated with nourishing colloidal oats and botanical apple cider vinegar, this shampoo works to gently cleanse congested hair of product buildup and oiliness, helping to relieve an itchy, flaky scalp - without stripping your strands of its natural oils. Great for sensitive skin, this shampoo leaves your tresses feeling hydrated and boasting a healthy-looking glossy shine. Buy if: You're on the hunt for a stellar clarifying formula that's targeted towards oily-prone hair, without having to break the bank.

Mid-Price Shampoo for Oily Hair

As someone with an oily-prone scalp, it is essential to me that a shampoo thoroughly cleanses my scalp, leaving it feeling noticeably cleaner. Therefore, it's not a shock that a nicely lathering shampoo is really important in my books, and this gem of a product does just the trick. While I've found many clarifying shampoos to result in my hair being stripped of all its moisture, this prebiotic formula gently cleans my scalp and strands, while also preserving its hydration for a glossy shine.

Preventing my hair from frequently getting greasy is undoubtedly my main haircare priority, however I also tend to experience a fair bit of hair fall-out due to my tresses being both long and prone to knottiness. So, I appreciate how this formula not only tackles the issue of my oily scalp but also encourages stronger hair growth, in order to avoid hair loss. While I do still have to wash my hair every few days, I do hail this shampoo for its root-first approach to target an array of hair concerns for overall healthier hair.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Mid-Price Must-Have Nourrir Root Cause Cleanser Prebiotic Shampoo View at Amazon RRP: £19.99 Not only does this detoxifying shampoo place a focus on removing product buildup and sebum from the scalp, but it also is infused with caffeine to help stimulate the growth of stronger strands. Working to balance the pH level of the scalp and reduce sebum, this sulphate-free shampoo gently cleanses and soothes itchy, flaky scalps for healthier-looking strands. Buy if: Your irritated scalp is in need of some TLC or if you're wanting to encourage hair growth

Blowout Shampoo for Oily Hair

This Living Proof number might boast a slightly higher price tag but it's only recommended to use in replacement of your usual shampoo once a week, which makes it more justifiable as a little goes a long way. Trust me, a single bottle has lasted me roughly 6 months.

It boasts a dark grey hue, but fear not as the clarifying formula is enriched with activated charcoal and a blend of deeply cleansing ingredients to help remove product buildup, banish oiliness and improve colour vibrancy - without stripping the hair. At first I was sceptical of the intensely cleansing formula being overly drying on my scalp, however much to my surprise it's fairly gentle on the hair. This shampoo does an excellent job at removing dirt, oil and impurities from the scalp, leaving it feeling lighter and cleaner in just one wash. I find myself opting for this formula when my strands are feeling congested and in need of a serious refresh as a way of breaking the cycle of greasiness.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Blowout Buy Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo View at Sephora $35.97 at Walmart $36 at Amazon RRP: £31 Boasting a sulphate-free formula, this shampoo utilises its stellar blend of ingredients to remove product buildup, leftover mineral and heavy metals caused by hard water, pollution and oil - while also absorbing bad odours. The result? Refreshed hair that is left feeling and looking cleaner for longer. Buy if: You're on the hunt for a luxury treatment-like shampoo with a innovative formula to reset your hair

How I tackle oily hair in my haircare routine

If you're wondering what the ins and outs of my hair washing routine involve, as previously mentioned, I tend to wash my hair every other day to keep it looking fresh and clean. I always double cleanse using shampoo to ensure a thorough wash and removal of any dirt, grease and product buildup. However, in terms of shampoo application, I've found great success in using a scalp massager (specifically the UKHair Scalp Massager) to help exfoliate and work the shampoo product into my roots. It unlocks a noticeably cleaner feel compared to before I started using this nifty tool within my regime.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

To complete my routine, you can often find me using one of the best conditioners for fine hair, or occasionally the Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Hair Mask, to soften and nourish my strands - without adding anymore unnecessary weightiness. I typically apply these hydrating formulas using a wide-tooth comb to help effortlessly distribute the product and detangle my knotty strands.