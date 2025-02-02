I'd given up on dry shampoo until this clever buy transformed my greasy strands to look freshly washed

After trialling an array of dry shampoo formulas on her oily-prone hair, our beauty writer finally found the gem that masks any signs of greasiness - and it now has 20% off.

As someone with very grease-prone fine hair, my wash routine consists of some of the best shampoo for fine hair to keep it in check - plus a strict washing schedule that doesn't allow for spontaneous events. But an unplanned occasion cropping up here and there would always leave me reaching for one of the best dry shampoos, however I could just never find the right one for my hair.

So, when Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo landed on my desk, I eagerly awaited my hair to get greasy (something I never thought I'd find myself doing) in order to put it to the ultimate test. Spoiler, it served up the most impressive transformation - trust me, the before and after photos do all the talking.

The transformative product that changed my opinion on dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is one of those beauty products that I never thought were worth investing a lot of money in. If you'd taken one look into my bathroom cabinet six months ago, it would've revealed a treasure trove of affordable dry shampoos stashed away for emergency 'running out the door' situations. That said, I often found them to leave white marks, a chalky feeling and sometimes made my hair even greasier just a few hours after applying. That was, until I tried Living Proof's highly-rated formula...

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo View at Cult Beauty $16 at Nordstrom $30 at Amazon RRP: £25 Formulated with the brand's innovative Triple-Action Cleaning Technology, this fast-absorbing dry shampoo works to soak up excess oil and sweat for a fresher, cleaner appearance, while also offering a barely-there texture. Boasting odour neutralisers and a time-releasing fragrance, this nifty buy ensures your hair smells clean all day long.

For context, I have long, straight hair made up of a lot of fine strands. While my scalp is very prone to oil, my hair's natural texture and length mean my locks are also fairly weighty on my scalp, which can further accentuate the greasiness of it. To combat this, I find myself washing my hair every other day, which can be quite the hassle.

I may be exposing myself with the photo of my hair prior to applying the dry shampoo, but the results are too impressive not to share - something I know my fellow oily-prone scalp sufferers will appreciate. I knew I already loved the results this formula could create, but even I was shocked when I looked back at the photos.

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

As for how the dry shampoo fares on my greasy tresses, first and foremost it doesn't leave any white residue or that classic powdery feeling when you run your fingers through it - both of which are ticks in my book. It also noticeably boosted the volume at my roots, something that my hair doesn't naturally boast, giving it a lifted and bouncy appearance. In terms of longevity, when I applied the dry shampoo first thing in the morning, the results lasted throughout the entire working day.

I will say, after a full day's wear I did notice slight flaking of the formula at the scalp, but nothing that would catch someone's attention. That said, on a more positive note, I'd give it extra points for its gorgeous salon-worthy scent, which stays put in your locks all day long. Although it is slightly pricier than your typical drugstore purchase, I'd say it's well worth investing in this haircare gem if you particularly struggle with any oiliness. You also don't need to spray lots for it to work its magic, which only adds to the list of reasons to spend a bit more on your dry shampoo collection.

How to use Living Proof's dry shampoo

Before applying the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, it's essential that you make sure to thoroughly shake the canister to achieve the maximum cleaning results. First, separate your hair into the sections that you're wanting to target, before misting the product in a sweeping motion from a distance of 20cm away from your head. After applying, wait 30 seconds for the dry shampoo to activate and work its cleansing magic. Once the time is up, massage or brush the product into the hair to remove any excess residue. If some areas are still looking slightly greasy, simply repeat the same process again.