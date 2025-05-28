Sara Davies' 'top life hack' is a game changer if you don't want to wash your hair every day

Wish you didn't have to wash your hair every day? Whether you have naturally oily hair, hit it hard at the gym each morning or just find your hair lacking without a wash, Sara Davies has the 'life hack' you need to skip washing your strands while still keeping them looking fresh.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sara did the ultimate magic trick and somehow managed to get her post-run hair looking freshly washed. How? Well, all you need, she says, is three products; a shower cap, one of the best hair dryers and some dry shampoo.

We've all got these items knocking about in our bathroom cabinets, but it's one in particular that's revolutionary when it comes to Sara's routine. Her shower cap, which is the Tiara Luxury shower cap is a little different to the average one we might pick up at the supermarket, with a flat bit at the front meaning Sara's fringe can be kept out of the cap. This means she can easily wash her fringe and get it free from any sweat or oil without messing up the rest of her hair. Et voila!

Your entire head now looks freshly washed and voluminous - just add some K18 dry shampoo like Sara did to the rest of her hair, which is a product she says 'has literally changed my life'.

Key products

Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap for Women $18.99 / £13.99 at Amazon Sara's exact shower cap is this Tiara Luxury shower cap, which is very pricey. This alternative option at Amazon is the same style, with a flat front so you can easily pull your fringe out and then clip the cap into place, just as Sara's demo shows. The print detail on this item is really nice, and it's less than £15. 4-Pack Jumbo No-Crease Hair Clips Mermade Hair $12 / £9.19 at Nordstrom To get your shower cap to stay in place, these no-crease hair clips are what you need. They're a little bigger than Sara's clips and are therefore a little stronger too, keeping your hair in place whether you're washing or styling it. Once you get these simple little tools, you'll wonder how you ever managed without them. K18 Hair AirWash dry shampoo $48 at Amazon $48 at Sephora This K18 AirWash dry shampoo sold out when it was first released, and for good reason. I have tried a lot of dry shampoos over the years, as, like Sara, I don't want to do a full hair wash after every gym visit, and this is hands-down the best. It makes my hair look freshly washed – the difference just a small bit of this makes is remarkable. It's not cheap, but you barely need any for a whole head of hair so it will last a long time. Highly recommend.

If you go to the gym regularly, or have a thick head of hair you simply can't face washing every day, Sara's advice is an excellent time saver. Or, as she calls it in her caption 'TOP LIFE HACK ever'. And it's clear her followers agree. While many of them say they have done the 'fringe wash' for years, it's the shower cap that's really capturing their attention.

"I've always done the 'fringe wash' but loving the shower cap idea, I usually lean over the sink', said one fan. "I do this but where do we get this shower cap?? That's the game changer!!", wrote another.

After washing her fringe, Sara follows up with the Dyson Airstrait hairdryer to dry and style her fringe so 'it looks like I've just fresh washed my hair', she says.

You can use whichever hairdryer you have but Sara's choice is one that woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, is a huge fan of. It's not your average hair tool, she explains, saying, "With technology and a design that blowdries your hair straight from wet, the Dyson Airstrait is great for those who are short on time and want a finished look in a matter of minutes,."

She adds, "By straightening hair with air instead of plates, it also works to improve hair health and prevent dryness and damage. However, it's good to know that when it says straight, it means straight. The absence of plates or any curve in the design means that hair is dried fully straight, so if you're looking for something with more of a curve or body, the Dyson Airwrap might suit you better.'

When asked in the comments if the Dyson air tool was worth the money, Sara also revealed if you buy the Dyson Airstrait from QVC, you can try it for 60 days to see if you like it, and send back if you decide it's not for you.