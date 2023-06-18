The best hair products for humidity, to ward off frizz and flyways

The best hair products for humidity are like a liquid umbrella for your hair and work to shield it from moisture in the air.

If you have frizz-prone hair, you’ll know that it’s not just rain that’s the enemy of your newly styled do and undoes all the good work of your best hairdryer and best straighteners . It’s a constant battle against humidity as you go about your day. Think forecasts of mist, the thick air of a gym changing room, saunas, steam rooms, foggy post-shower bathrooms – need we go on?

It’s not all doom, gloom and inevitable fluffiness though, and there are ways to stop the hair from reverting back to its original state. “A barrier needs to be created for hair to stop being attacked by humidity,” says pro hairdresser Michael Douglas. “This is easily done by using styling products that repel moisture and keep moisture out.” For long-lasting results, you’ll need to go beyond one hero product though, starting with things like your best shampoo and conditioner . “Identifying which hair texture you have, working on the condition, and being consistent with your haircare regime will all contribute towards eliminating frizz and flyaways,” adds Robert Eaton, Creative Director of Russell Eaton Leeds & Barnsley & President of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing.

Best hair products for humidity, as tested by our Beauty Editor

1. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Best hair product for humidity for thick hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $28 / £26 Formula: Liquid spray Today's Best Deals View at Gilt View at Amazon View at Sephora Reasons to buy + One bottle lasts for ages + Amazing at smoothing hair + Also available in a curl-friendly formulation Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for very fine hair

My hair is as unreliable as your flakiest friend and will go from sleek to frizzy the moment I even look directly at a drop of rain. I have tried lots of products to tame my frizzy hair over the years, but Color Wow Dream Coat is the one I come back to time and time again. I spray it onto damp hair in sections before blow-drying and my hair is instantly smoother and shinier.

It shows up when it counts too – holding my style in place when I’m out and about without any fluffy bits escaping around the hairline. The only downside is that it is quite heavy, and the finer-haired members of our beauty team have found it sits too heavy in their hair. So, unless your hair is on the thicker side, it might be overwhelming. What I like the most about this is that you only need to use it every three washes, which means that one bottle lasts for ages. Frizz-free and economical, what’s not to love?

2. Bumble & Bumble Curl Anti-Humidity Gel Oil Best hair product for humidity for curly hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $32 / £25 Formulation: Gel oil Key ingredients: avocado, coconut, and jojoba oil Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lovely texture + Doesn't drag curls down + Can be used to air-dry Reasons to avoid - Takes practise to get the right amount

Curly hair is more porous than naturally straight hair, which makes it a prime candidate for frizz. Oil helps to seal in moisture, but can drag down the curls. Lucky for us, this is blended into a gel, which makes the formula lighter.

It’s a bit sticky (which I think you need with a curl product to hold spirals into place) and a little goes a long way. I smoothed it into damp hair, gave it a little scrunch, and left it to dry. Instead of expanding into fluffy territory, my curls stayed completely under control. They felt soft and shiny – more bouncy, and less bushy.

3. JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream Best hair product for humidity when letting hair dry naturally Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $26 / £23 Formula: Cream Today's Best Deals View at Sephora View at Sephora Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Smells amazing + Leaves hair smooth + Ideal for lazy styling Reasons to avoid - Needs to be used sparingly

Trying to ease off the heat? Being prone to frizz makes it harder to kick the habit, as nothing smooths hair quite like your best hairdryer brush or best straighteners for thick hair – but this will help to bridge the gap.

I tend to leave my hair in its natural state when I’m working from home to give it a little bit of a break, so I’ll wash it before I go to bed and leave it to dry overnight. The only problem is that my hair is so thick that it takes around two working days to dry. By the morning the front and ends are dry, but there’s still a damp no-mans land around the middle. The good news is that by the time it finally dries (around lunchtime) this had smoothed my hair so effectively that it stayed perfectly sleek in a ponytail – even after getting caught out without a brolly when out and about.

4. Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray Best hair product for humidity for all-day protection Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $42 / £45 Formula: Spray Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Wards off frizz + Adds shine to the hair + Feels luxurious + Smells incredible Reasons to avoid - High price

The problem I have with Oribe is that their products aren’t cheap, and every time I try one I love it so much that I don’t want to use anything else. Is it reasonable to say you can’t make your friend's birthday meal to save your money for a humidity spray? I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t considered it.

What’s great about this is that it slots into your routine easily as an afterthought. All you need to do is spritz some of the (very expensive-smelling) mist over your finished style and it will make sure that none of that pesky humidity ruins it as you go about your day. I road-tested this in humid Miami, and during a very damp week in London during the spring, so it’s fair to say it goes the distance in all climates.

5. Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray Best hair product for humidity with added heat protection Our expert review: Specifications RRP : $28 / £26 Formulation: Spray Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Holds your hairstyle in place + Added heat protection + Aesthetically pleasing packaging Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

I don’t know about you, but my hair is always frizziest when I’m on holiday. I think it’s the combination of dehydration from sunshine, salt water, and chlorine, mixed with added humidity in the air that causes it to completely misbehave. If this sounds familiar, then this can of joy will more than earn its keep in your suitcase.

It protects heat from hair from temperatures up to 230°C (which is good for styling and for sunshine), shields from UV filters, and extends the life of your hairstyle. It might not quite replace the best heat protection sprays, but if you don't want to pack too many products on your hair (or case) this is a brilliant all-rounder. I used this on a wing-and-a-prayer on a morning when I’d run out of hairspray and didn’t expect much from the hold, but it held tight to my wave all day and kept frizz at bay. It's a new favorite.

6. It's A 10 Miracle Blow Dry H20 Shield Best hair product for humidity for fine hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $28 / £22 Formulation: Spray Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Gilt Reasons to buy + Nourishes hair + Suitable for most hair types + Easy to use and light Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough for very dry hair

Frizz is more common in dehydrated hair as the thirsty strands reach out into the atmosphere in search of moisture. It’s no surprise then that my hair is frizziest when it’s feeling frazzled from being over-washed and over-styled. Enter the It’s A 10 Miracle Blow Dry H20 Shield.

It’s a fine but mighty mist that locks out humidity, which meant that I could get my hair to look far more convincingly smooth and healthy than it actually is. It does offer extra help on that front too, with ingredients including panthenol and sunflower seed extract to soften and moisturize hair like mine that’s very much in need of a break. Just a few spritzes are enough to make a real difference.

7. Virtue Frizz Block Smoothing Spray Best premium hair product for humidity Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $44 / £42 Formulation: Spray Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Added keratin + Heat protection + Boosts shine Reasons to avoid - Needs heat to activate

The unique selling point of Virtue haircare is its alpha keratin 60Ku®. Keratin is the protein that makes up the majority of our hair, and this clever ingredient binds to damaged areas to help restore them to their former glory. In addition to this, the Frizz Block Smoothing Spray also contains a special humidity blocker to take frizz off your list of worries, plus doubles as heat protection.

It smells divine and is lightweight enough that it doesn’t make hair feel heavy (which will appeal to anyone with fine hair) but also has enough oomph to still work its magic on thick hair like mine. It needs heat to activate it, so it only delivers if you’re going to blow-dry or straighten your hair. If you don’t, you won’t get the results and it’s likely to leave hair feeling tacky.

8. Aussie SOS Instant Humidity Heat Savior Leave On Spray Best hair product for humidity on a budget Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8.39 / £6.99 Formulation: Spray Today's Best Deals View at Feelunique US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Cares for hair + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Small bottle

Who doesn’t love Aussie? No matter how much I enjoy the chance to use fancy haircare there’s something about this drugstore brand that always keeps me coming back. I’m convinced it’s not just the smell (although the sweetness is addictive) but how well-cared-for their products always leave my hair feeling.

This humidity spray is quite similar to their heat protection spray, with a watery texture that my thirsty hair laps up. Its frizz-busting approach is less about creating a shield on your strands (like some on this list) and more about nourishing the hair in order to keep the hair cuticle smooth and sealed so moisture can’t make its way in. I found that it’s best applied to damp hair, but you could use a little as a treat for very dry hair in between washes too.

9. Living Proof Smooth Styling Serum Best hair product for humidity for coarse hair Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $40 / £31 Formulation: Serum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Speeds up drying time + Leaves hair sleek + Smells fresh and clean Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for all hair types

Living Proof is the market leader when it comes to warding off humidity. Their latest discovery is a patented molecule called Proprietary Smoothing Technology which repels humidity and moisture in order to prevent frizz, as well as smoothing and aligning the hair fibers to make them uniform. They have three products that use this – one that’s for fine hair, one that’s for medium hair, and one for coarse hair, which is the one I tested.

The instructions recommend starting with two pumps, with felt quite vague, but I assume that you’d add more depending on the length and thickness of your hair. My hair is shoulder-length, and I found the two pumps to be spot on. My hair didn’t feel weighed down, and I couldn’t see the serum in my hair, so I think I could even apply more if my hair was really playing up. It made blow-drying a faster and generally less painful process (my hair smoothed with minimal persuasion) and it stayed polished until my next wash day.

10. Lee Stafford Anti-Humidity Spray Best hair product for humidity from the drugstore Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8 / £6.99 Formulation: Spray Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Adds shine + Keeps frizz at bay + Affordable Reasons to avoid - May be too oily for some

I started using this anti-humidity spray absolutely years ago in an attempt to stop my hair from pinging out of the style I’d spent hours wrestling it into the minute I walked into a warm, busy bar. It’s been an off-and-on relationship since then, but whenever I come back I’m always reminded of how glossy it leaves my hair looking.

The frizz protection isn’t entirely impermeable, but it definitely reduces the amount that my hair steps out of line. Although the mist is fine, there is an oiliness to the formula which thick, curly, and dry hair will enjoy. If your hair is fine, I’d recommend spraying from a good distance away and using sparingly, to begin with – you can always add more throughout the day if you think your hair can handle it.

How we tested the best hair products for humidity

To make things as difficult as possible for our best hair products for humidity, we tested them during a seriously wet month. Our naturally curly-haired Beauty Editor judged each product based on whether or not it stopped her hair from turning into a big fuzzy ball of frizz after stepping outside on a damp day. To bring you a round-up reliable enough to risk leaving your umbrella at home, we ensured that each product ticked the following boxes:

Kept frizz at bay: It sounds obvious, but if those fluffy hairs are still making their way in, then the product didn’t make the list.

It sounds obvious, but if those fluffy hairs are still making their way in, then the product didn’t make the list. Didn’t weigh the hair down: As they’re mostly designed with thick hair in mind, some of the best hair products for humidity can be very heavy. Ideally, a lack of frizz won’t come at the cost of hair that sits slicked to your head.

As they’re mostly designed with thick hair in mind, some of the best hair products for humidity can be very heavy. Ideally, a lack of frizz won’t come at the cost of hair that sits slicked to your head. Helped hold hairstyles for longer: There’s little more frustrating than creating a bouncy blow dry with your best curling irons or mastering how to use the Dyson Airwrap , only to find that it falls to nothing when you step outside the house. A good humidity product will stop moisture from getting in and ruining your style.

Why does hair get frizzy in humidity?

“When you style your hair you essentially heat it up and remove all the moisture,” explains pro hairdresser Michael Douglas. “Inside the hair strands, there are sulfur bonds. These break down in water, and reform when the water is removed. So, once the hair has dried and been styled (with straighteners, curling tongs, or your hairdryer) then those bonds will reform at that point.

“If any moisture gets into the hair, there is a breakdown of those bonds, and the hair starts to go back to its original un-styled structure,” continues Douglas. “So if your hair is naturally curvy or wavy, this is when it will start to go frizzy. If your hair is naturally very straight, it tends not to make a massive difference.”

“Hair types that are most prone to being affected by humidity tend to be hair that is naturally unruly anyway, such as wavy or curly hair, as these textures have got a lot of sensitivity to them and are therefore more porous,” explains Robert Eaton, Creative Director of Russell Eaton Leeds & Barnsley & President of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing. “Hair that is heavily damaged, where the cuticle scales are already quite worn and torn in areas, is also prone to being dry and frizzy.”

How to choose the best hair product for humidity

Torn between a few of the best hair products for humidity? Here’s how to decide which is right for you: