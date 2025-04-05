Sienna Miller’s hair stylist swears by this moisturising hair balm to ‘de-frizz and de-fluff’ her boho waves
Sennen Prickett
Struggling with dry, frizzy hair? Surprisingly, Sienna Miller is too - and her hairstylist relies on a hydrating 'conditioning and styling' balm to tame and smooth her iconic boho waves.
Heated hair tools can contribute to dryness and damage of the hair cuticle, which in turn can cause frizz, however there are ways to reduce unwanted frizziness and flyaways. Sienna's hair stylist Sam McKnight relies on the Happy Endings Nourishing Balm from his own brand to inject tonnes of moisture into dry, damaged and frizzy hair.
woman&home digital beauty writer, Sennen Prickett says: "While using one of the best heat protection sprays is essential, the key to minimising frizz is to boost the hydration of the hair, for example using a product such as Sam McKnight's Happy Endings Styling Cream. Its formula is infused with shea butter which helps to condition, smooth and add shine to your strands."
Shop Sienna Miller's Hair Balm
Speaking to WhoWhatWear, McKnight revealed, "Sienna’s hair loves some moisture, so I always use my Happy Endings Nourishing Balm through her Iengths. It gives polish and instant hydration, just what we need for effortless definition, and to de-frizz and de-fluff."
It's not just Sienna and her hair stylist who love the product, shoppers do too. "This is a really nice styling balm for hair," one reviewer wrote of it. "It tames frizz really well and gives your hair a very smooth, sleek finish. Has a pleasant smell too."
Another added, "I have fine hair so get weary of using balm texture hair products. However, this is a lovely product. I use it on wet and dry hair and this balm really does smooth and soften my ends, and it does not weigh my hair down at all. My hair is prone to static and flyaways, especially in the colder months and this product does calm my hair down."
The main aim of the balm is to deeply condition the hair. You apply it to wet, freshly washed hair or straight onto dry strands for a boost between washes, and then you simply work it through from root to ends. The conditioning cream instantly leaves hair feeling hydrated and smooth thanks to the shea butter in its formula, while also taming flyaways, frizz, fluff, and dry ends to give a sleek and perfectly glossy look.
Shop Sienna Miller's Haircare Favourites
Another Sam KcKnight product responsible for Sienna's smooth locks is this nourishing styling cream that boasts a light, natural yet still long-lasting hold. Formulated with sunflower wax to enhance texture and soften strands, it's a must-have for unruly hair.
The secret behind Sienna Miller's tousled waves, this spray is designed to be spritzed onto dry hair and simply needs to be worked in by scrunching your strands. It adds texture and a dishevelled, effortlessly cool look - which is very Sienna Miller.
But this isn't all it does - while it's conditioning your hair, the balm also helps prime and style it. Simply run the balm through your ends to tame any stubborn licks or flyaways and make light work of styling. Or smooth it through second-day, unstyled hair to add shine and a freshly-washed radiance.
It also boasts the ability to add definition. Are your natral curls feeling particularly unruly? Whether you've gone for a gentle wave or a full-on bouncy curl, work some of the balm through your ends to help them hold their shape and add more definition.
