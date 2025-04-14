Sienna Miller's 'piece-y' waves are perfect for quick and effortless impact this spring
This laid-back hairstyle is - quite literally - making waves this season
Though voluminous blowouts and ultra-sleek, glossy strands have been in high demand, spring 2025 is signalling a shift towards more effortless, textured styling - and Sienna Miller's piece-y waves are at the helm.
Having become synonymous with softly tousled hair - the sort that looks as though it's been gently mussed by a salty sea breeze - Sienna Miller's hair is often a source of inspiration for us, particularly when spring and summer roll around. This year, especially, we're turning to her tutelage as the 2025 hair trends are calling for Ghost Waves and what stylists call 'piece-y' texture over bouncy, Hollywood-style curls and pin-straight strands. As the name would suggest, these waves are all about subtlety yet bring a sense of edginess to your look with surprisingly little effort involved.
So, if you're keen to achieve these undone bends through your lengths, here's why Sienna Miller's waves are the ultimate blueprint.
Why Sienna Miller's 'piece-y' waves are the ultimate easy springtime 'do
As mentioned, beachy waves are something of a signature look for Miller. In fact, you can often spy her hair styled in this sort of S-shaped texture both on and off the red carpet, and now that this hairstyle is officially trending, we find ourselves with an abundance of inspiration and reference photos, courtesy of the actor.
Just last week (April 1st, 2025), Miller stepped out with just this look, paired with an equally perfect springtime outfit - consisting of jeans, a matching denim coat, a suede bag and a sheer floral blouse.
As we can see, she opted for a timeless middle-parting, with the strands around her face holding loose bends, to frame her cheeks and jaw. The separated, piecey-ness of the waves makes each one feel intentional, while the softness of the overall look retains that undone and laid-back feel. Miller isn't the only A-lister we've seen with these beach strands; Cameron Diaz and Keira Knightley are just a few of the names who have also been sporting them.
The beauty of this hairstyle lies in its versatility and simplicity. These barely-there waves work for both short and long hair and are surprisingly easy to achieve - with the help of either your best straighteners or best curling irons and wavers.
How to recreate Sienna Miller's piece-y waves
RRP: £115
With its trio of ceramic barrels, amika's High Tide Deep Waver is perfect for adding soft and sleek waves to your hair, which you can loosen and mess up slightly with a texture mist.
RRP: £13
To loosen your waves, a wide tooth comb is a must-have and will help to give you hair that tousled, beachy look.
To recreate Miller's chic look, we'd recommend following suit with a middle parting. We would then suggest investing in a hair waver (for added ease), as this will help add smooth and defined S-shaped bends throughout your strands, which you can then brush with a wide-toothed comb to loosen and separate.
Then, spritz your hair with a texturizing mist and scrunch to create that tousled and slightly messy effect. Also, remember to use one of the best heat protection sprays before styling your hair with hot tools.
