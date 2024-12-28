New year, new 'do: These 2025 hair trends will be everywhere, say hairdressers

From the latest iteration of the bob to the multi-dimensional shades to request, industry experts have shared their 2025 hair trend predictions for the year ahead...

While we don't buy into the whole 'new year, new me' mantra and the pressure it inevitably attaches to the ensuing 365 days, we do think a new calendar year is the perfect opportunity to consider a new hairdo or colour. To do so, though, we must first know what is set to be stylish and for lack of a better word, trendy. Thankfully, we can now make an informed decision, as the experts have shared their predictions for what 2025 has in store.

So, whether you're tempted by a fringe, are looking to master sleek and glossy hair - with the help of your best straighteners - or want to completely transform your image, these are the cuts, styles and shades we're set to see everywhere in the coming months.

The 2025 hair trends we'll be seeing everywhere, per the pros

From the bouncy bell-bottom bob to vintage feathered layers, the 2024 hair trends welcomed a plethora of stylish looks and this new year is proving to be a very similar story.

As for the themes for the months ahead, think minimalism, a focus on hair health, glossy and multi-dimensional hair colours and modern takes on many a timeless trim. Don't let us do all the talking though, as we have insights from industry professionals on all the chic and popular looks set to take centre stage...

Our 2025 haircare essentials

Before we immerse ourselves in 2025's haircuts and colours, a new year is the perfect time to refresh and enhance your haircare routine - especially as the focus on hair health we've seen in months gone by is set to continue. Thus, we've rounded up the best hair masks, shampoo and styling buys to invest in.

1. Muted auburn

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

Coppers are set to continue their reign, but according to trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith, they'll be a tad quieter and understated. "Soft Coppers are a fully fledged salon staple now, and we’ll see a return of natural-looking strawberry blondes and chestnuts and auburns in 2025. These can be relatively low maintenance since they fade in a soft sun kissed looking way and flatter a variety of skin tones." Smith cites Eva Longoria's warm, chestnut-brown hair as an example of this upcoming trend.

As for who should hop on this coppery shade, Smith says: "If you feel good in yellow or rose gold jewellery that’s a good sign you’ll suit this trend - consider whether you prefer your hair lighter or darker and ask your stylist to add soft, natural-looking copper, caramel and auburn tones to your hair. Natural looking coppers are always multi-tonal, so be open-minded to highlights or soft balayage with soft copper toners too."

Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, also predicts that we'll see a more wearable approach to copper this year. Think, "muted apricots, golden ambers, and peachy undertones. These shades flatter a range of complexions and also offer a touch of boldness and vibrance."

2. The power fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/KENA BETANCUR / AFP)

Fringes are also staying put, but James reckons we'll see more powerful, 'tailored and intentional' iterations: "From chic curtain bangs to whisper-soft fringes or the bolder French-inspired cut, versatility is key. Fringes with face-framing layers create a flattering, sculpted effect that works to elevate long and mid-length hairstyles."

3. Natural Texture

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Rob Kim)

As with last year's cloud curls, 2025 is all about embracing and enhancing natural textures - per James. "From soft waves to defined curls to coiled patterns, the focus is on cuts that work with - not against - your hair's unique personality. That means minimal effort for maximum impact."

4. The midi flick

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

If you were a fan of 2024's bell-bottom and soft bell-bottom bob, this year's Midi Flick look is the perfect natural evolution. "We’re going to see flicky and textured mid-length shapes lead the way for bob and mid-length trends in 2025," remarks Smith and says to "ask your stylist for a textured and layered shape that sits around your collarbone."

As for styling, Smith says the trim will look best with "soft, messy waves or your natural curls if you have them," and recommends using a texture spray to, "modernise and add volume to the result."

5. Brow-bone Contouring

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

As mentioned, intentional and sculptural fringes are in, none more so than the so-called 'brow-contouring' cut. "Fringes have become a mini hairstyle in their own right and we’ll see a variety of fusions of previously popular fringe styles," notes Smith, adding: "Birkin bangs, bottleneck bangs, curtain bangs, micro fringes and various other brow and cheekbone skimming lengths with be customised to frame the eyes with softly textured and choppy lengths.

"Great for those who want low commitment these softer fringe/bang styles grow out gently and at angles, meaning they don’t require regular trimming," he continues. "Ask your stylist to suggest what would flatter your face best when it comes to customising your fringe area – consider the size of your forehead, whether you want to show off your eyebrows or cheekbone and ensure you’re willing to tweak them every morning – you’ll need to reset this area of your hair every day so while it can be done quickly, it does require some daily maintenance."

6. Anti-Fringes

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Jennings)

While certain fringe styles are set to trend this year, we're also predicted to enter an 'anti-fringe' phase. Smith explains: "We’ve had so much interest in fringe and bang shapes over the last few years, 2025 is going to invite in a counter in the form of elongated face framing." The look itself features, "no distinguishable layers or fringe shaping around the face, but lengths that sit longer than the chin and beyond providing a minimalist shape around the face and versatility in styling straight, with texture, tucked behind the ears or up, away from the face.

"Ask your stylist to allow any shorter face-framing lengths to grow out. Patience may be required here as your hair grows about an inch every two months, so be sure to keep the ends strong and avoid splitting by turning down the heat on your tools, using Olaplex No.3 and focusing it around the weaker hairline areas and being gentle with up styles and brushing."

7. Refined pastels

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein)

"Pastels persist," quips James, "but with a sophisticated twist - a delicate wash of lavender, blush peach, or powdery pink. These hues feel ethereal and light, adding a touch of whimsy without overpowering the wearer."

This trend is a great option if you're currently embracing your natural greys or are tiring of your blonde hair, and fancy a playful, spring-ready alternative.

8. Gloss and Glow

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

A glossy gleam will once again be a goal for many in the coming months. As James notes: "With all colour palettes, there is an emphasis on healthy, shiny hair. High-shine finishes and gloss treatments will be crucial in high-end haircare, making each colour luminous and shiny regardless of your shade of preference."

9. XXL Curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Stringer)

Curls are predicted to be bigger and bouncier in 2025, "With new texture-specific innovations such as Olaplex bond shaper allowing more people to embrace and enjoy their natural texture without irregularities or frizz, natural hair patterns can be healthier and more refined than ever," says Smith, "This means we’re likely to see longer, thicker and more statement-making styles that celebrate texture and movement of all types."

If you have curly and natural texture, Smith advises to, "work on keeping it strong and healthy as it grows out longer. New curl products such as Olaplex No.10 curl defining gel might sound intimidating if you’re not used to gels but rest assured this beautifully formulated product won't leave your hair crispy if you massage it once it's fully dried in."

10. Minimalistic shades

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion/Variety)

As with smoky brunette and monobrown hair, the demand for uncomplicated and minimalistic shades will endure. According to Smith, "With so much detail in technique for both blondes and brunettes available in salons now, we’ll be seeing a movement towards monochromatic simplicity - this is a single global shade coloured from root to tip, whether in fairer or deeper, warmer or cooler shades. With a real focus on shine and gloss and super healthy hair, this is a stripped-back minimalist approach for even, glossy hair."

To achieve this style of all-over colour, Smith says to "ask your stylist to use the gentlest colour possible to tone your hair all one shade. For deeper hair colours this will be easy and you’ll get super high shine - for those with lighter hair you may need multiple steps, but there’s beauty in the simplicity of one shade root to tip."

11. Hyper-natural techniques

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robyn Beck / AFP)

"Balayage and freehand painted techniques will return for those who are looking for lower maintenance and more textural colour results," predicts Smith. "Adding detail and interest to darker hair and multi tones to blonde, soft copper and even naturally grey hair, the sun-kissed blended highlights will return and provide natural-looking results that don’t require regular appointments to maintain. It’s natural-looking but better."

We'll also see very dimensional brunettes, per James. "Luxurious chocolates, glossy espresso, and caramel balayage highlights add depth and vibrancy. The focus will be on enhancing the shine of the hair for a finish that's effortlessly polished and timeless. For best results home glossing treatments and leave-in light-reflecting products will create incredible shine for brunette locks."

12. Style defining cuts

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Hairstylist, Sam McKnight (and founder of the eponymously named haircare and styling brand), says that he, "would love to see those who dared to go for a bob in 2024 keep trying something new. Whether it’s growing out to a midi collarbone shag or going even shorter with a jaw-defining micro bob.

"2025 is going to be the year for style-defining cuts. Shorter hair can often feel less versatile, but this is where the right products can make all the difference. A creme pomade such as my Dressed to Kill or my Self Control Gel are my go-to’s for a sleek and sharp finish, whereas for wavy, curly midi shags Dressed to Kill defines and hydrates for a mussed-up texture."