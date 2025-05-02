Bored of middle partings? Michelle Pfeiffer's side-swept hair radiates effortless chic
Forget polished styles, Michelle Pfeiffer's tousled look is so much more appealing
With natural texture and soft waves heading up the spring/summer trends, we were already preparing to retire our trusty curling irons, but after seeing Michelle Pfeiffer's side-swept hair, it seems we'll be bidding farewell to our middle partings too.
While the 2025 hair trends promised (and delivered) many a tailored fringe and bob cut, 'undone' styles, such as barely-there ghost waves, have also taken off. This influx of texture has coincided with the revival of a rather underrated parting, which, when paired together, creates the chicest of hairstyles. Side-swept hair is a timeless look and one of the easiest ways to refresh your strands without the need for a dramatic cut. As Michelle Pfeiffer's hair proves, this parting affords a sense of effortless elegance that is hard to capture in any other haircut or style.
It's that 'just run my fingers through my hair,' wind-swept effect that never ceases to elevate a look, and Pfeiffer has truly mastered it...
Why Michelle Pfeiffer's side-swept hair is the chicest 'do for summer
Attending the TCM Classic Film Festival held on April 25, where she was honoured with the Hand and Footprint Ceremony, Michelle Pfeiffer radiated effortless cool. She opted for stylish tailoring, pairing an oversized black blazer with matching trousers and a white shirt, but it was her hair that stole the show.
As we can see, her blonde style featured just the right amount of movement and tousle to complement her minimalistic outfit, with the addition of a flattering side parting. This allowed for her front strands to frame her face and add interest to the look.
Pfeiffer's side-swept hairstyle - created by celebrity stylist Richard Marin - affords volume whilst still managing to maintain that relaxed and chic, 'undone' feel. It reminds us of '90s blowouts and laid-back, expertly tousled French hairstyles, and frankly, we can't wait to emulate it this summer.
The actor's look also poses a reminder that you don't have to cut off length or add bangs to refresh and update your look. Often, a simple parting switch can be enough to change things up.
Recreate Michelle Pfeiffer's look
Texture is key for this look, so we recommend investing in one of the best hair dryer brushes - to add shape (especially if you have feathered layers) and volume, as well as smooth your stands - along with a texture spray, like Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist.
A sectioning tail comb will also come in handy when parting your hair, which we suggest doing whilst your hair is damp, before blow-drying, to set stubborn strands in place.
RRP: £269.99
If you're on the hunt for a multi-tasking styling tool, Shark FlexStyle gets our vote. It dries, smooths, curls and adds volume to your strands and is perfect for recreating Pfeiffer's tousled look.
RRP: £11.50
To create a neat side or middle parting, a comb - like this one from ghd - can be very helpful, especially if your want to style your hair from wet.
