Helen Mirren's side-swept bob is so effortlessly chic, we're taking notes for all our summer occasions
A side-parting never looked so good
When it comes to styling your hair for an event, there's a misconception that your 'do must be complicated or require professional skill. We're of the mind that simplicity is often the key to achieving a chic look, and Helen Mirren's side-swept bob is a prime example.
If you're heading to a summery wedding, or perhaps a dinner out, and want to change your hair for the occasion. You can, of course, whip out your best curling irons to transform your strands - but a change in parting can also make all the difference, effortlessly. Helen Mirren has proved as much with the laid-back styling of her collarbone bob, swapping between a swept-back look (with a headband) and a side parting.
The latter is proving very popular amongst the 2025 hair trends, but we especially love how it looks with a bob - and are taking inspiration from Mirren's latest outing.
Helen Mirren's chic and easy bob styling trick
Mirren has been sporting this shoulder-length bob for some time now, but over the last year or so, we've spotted her styling it in one very chic and effortless way: a side parting.
Mirren wore this side-swept look for her appearance in The Hollywood Reporter's The Drama Actress Roundtable issue, further convincing us that it's the perfect, low-maintenance option for an event or occasion.
For the appearance and cover shoot, Mirren paired a pink silk skirt with a white jumper, and opted for a glossy, dark berry lip, a hint of blush on her cheeks and flattering smoky eye (all created by makeup artist, Jo Strettell).
This classy ensemble was then complemented by a sleek and shiny side-swept bob, which was styled by hairstylist Sheridan Ward using Hair Rituel by Sisley products.
The pairing of smooth, glossy strands and a simple but dramatic side-parting just feels so elevated, without appearing too 'done.' This is something we're very much looking to achieve with our occasion looks this summer (and beyond).
As mentioned, this is by no means the first time Helen Mirren has opted for this chic, swept-back, side-parting combo, and each time we see her sport this hairstyle, we're reminded of just how sophisticated it is - and achievable, no matter your hair length.
Recreate Helen Mirren's look
Side-swept hair is very on-trend right now, but it is also a very timeless look, which can be recreated with or without a bob hairstyle.
RRP: £139
To achieve a similarly smooth and sleek look to Mirren's, adding one of the best hair straighteners to your arsenal is key. These ghd original straighteners maintain an optimum styling temperature of 185°C to smooth your hair without the use of extreme heat. The gloss coating of the ceramic plates also works to deliver a shiny finish to your strands.
