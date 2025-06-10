Helen Mirren's side-swept bob is so effortlessly chic, we're taking notes for all our summer occasions

When it comes to styling your hair for an event, there's a misconception that your 'do must be complicated or require professional skill. We're of the mind that simplicity is often the key to achieving a chic look, and Helen Mirren's side-swept bob is a prime example.

If you're heading to a summery wedding, or perhaps a dinner out, and want to change your hair for the occasion. You can, of course, whip out your best curling irons to transform your strands - but a change in parting can also make all the difference, effortlessly. Helen Mirren has proved as much with the laid-back styling of her collarbone bob, swapping between a swept-back look (with a headband) and a side parting.

The latter is proving very popular amongst the 2025 hair trends, but we especially love how it looks with a bob - and are taking inspiration from Mirren's latest outing.

Helen Mirren's chic and easy bob styling trick

Mirren has been sporting this shoulder-length bob for some time now, but over the last year or so, we've spotted her styling it in one very chic and effortless way: a side parting.

Mirren wore this side-swept look for her appearance in The Hollywood Reporter's The Drama Actress Roundtable issue, further convincing us that it's the perfect, low-maintenance option for an event or occasion.

For the appearance and cover shoot, Mirren paired a pink silk skirt with a white jumper, and opted for a glossy, dark berry lip, a hint of blush on her cheeks and flattering smoky eye (all created by makeup artist, Jo Strettell).

This classy ensemble was then complemented by a sleek and shiny side-swept bob, which was styled by hairstylist Sheridan Ward using Hair Rituel by Sisley products.

The pairing of smooth, glossy strands and a simple but dramatic side-parting just feels so elevated, without appearing too 'done.' This is something we're very much looking to achieve with our occasion looks this summer (and beyond).

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L) Kristina Bumphrey/Variety | (R) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

As mentioned, this is by no means the first time Helen Mirren has opted for this chic, swept-back, side-parting combo, and each time we see her sport this hairstyle, we're reminded of just how sophisticated it is - and achievable, no matter your hair length.

Recreate Helen Mirren's look

Side-swept hair is very on-trend right now, but it is also a very timeless look, which can be recreated with or without a bob hairstyle.