Scared to cut your hair short? Emily Blunt's collarbone 'lob' is the perfect compromise
For a haircut that aligns with the trends but still feels versatile and easy to style, Emily Blunt has the answer.
Gone are the days of short bob regrets and awkward regrowth stages, as Emily Blunt's collarbone 'lob' offers the best of both worlds: a stylish cut, but enough length still to play with.
If you've perused the 2026 hair trends lately, you'll know that bobs, in all their iterations - from banged bobs to tousled French-inspired cuts, like the Riviera bob - are still very much in demand, especially with summer on the way. Understandably so, as opting for a big trim is a great way to banish broken and split ends, giving a fuller, healthier appearance to your strands, which is ideal if you're jetting off on holiday or have an occasion to attend. That said, a short bob isn't without its drawbacks, as the cropped length can be quite restrictive.
Enter, Emily Blunt's lob (long bob) or 'Blob' as our team are now affectionately calling the star's cut, which affords the chic look of a classic bob, but with far more versatility.
RRP: £5.99
Before curling or straightening your bob or lob, be sure to prep your strands with a heat protectant, like this one from L'Oreal, which works to shield your strands from thermal damage up to 230°C. Its formula also boasts castor oil to combat dryness and condition your hair as you go. It's lightweight, non-sticky and boosts
Recreate Emily Blunt's look
RRP: £159
Ranked as one of the best curlers for short hair by our team, ghd's Creative Curl wand will help you achieve similar waves to Blunt's. Its tapered design allows you to create both tighter curls and looser, tousled bends. Its ceramic tri-zone® technology ensures that your hair is exposed to 185°C, which is an optimum temperature for heat styling, though you should always begin your regime with one of the best heat protection sprays.
RRP: £22
To keep frizz at bay and add an extra layer of shine to your freshly-styled lob, invest in this humidity spray from Oribe. It's enriched with pro-vitamin B5 and helps to ward off the effects of humidity, shield your strands from UV rays, all the while helping to lock your hairstyle in place.
Blunt has been rocking a longer collarbone bob for some time now, but we were particularly taken by her wavy styling at the New York premiere of her latest film, Disclosure Day, on June 8th. There's such an effortless feel to the way the ends hit her collarbones, and how it can also be pushed behind her shoulders - which is how she wore it throughout.
The fluid-looking waves give such a bouncy appearance to her hair, as do the blunt ends. Her strands look healthy, and there's not a flyaway in sight. As for the cut's versatility, its shoulder-grazing length means there's still enough to play with for an updo. While she is wearing it down in this instance, just days prior (on June 2nd), we spotted Blunt with a neat, low ponytail. An ideal 'do in the summertime when you might still want to throw your hair up. Plus, even when wearing it down, you won't have to deal with lots of hair clinging to your back in the heat.
The blunt, healthy-looking ends also make this length feel very intentional, thus helping to bypass that 'awkward' mid-length stage that comes with growing out shorter bobs.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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