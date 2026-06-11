Scared to cut your hair short? Emily Blunt's collarbone 'lob' is the perfect compromise

Gone are the days of short bob regrets and awkward regrowth stages, as Emily Blunt's collarbone 'lob' offers the best of both worlds: a stylish cut, but enough length still to play with.

If you've perused the 2026 hair trends lately, you'll know that bobs, in all their iterations - from banged bobs to tousled French-inspired cuts, like the Riviera bob - are still very much in demand, especially with summer on the way. Understandably so, as opting for a big trim is a great way to banish broken and split ends, giving a fuller, healthier appearance to your strands, which is ideal if you're jetting off on holiday or have an occasion to attend. That said, a short bob isn't without its drawbacks, as the cropped length can be quite restrictive.

Enter, Emily Blunt's lob (long bob) or 'Blob' as our team are now affectionately calling the star's cut, which affords the chic look of a classic bob, but with far more versatility.

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(Image credit: Getty Images: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Blunt has been rocking a longer collarbone bob for some time now, but we were particularly taken by her wavy styling at the New York premiere of her latest film, Disclosure Day, on June 8th. There's such an effortless feel to the way the ends hit her collarbones, and how it can also be pushed behind her shoulders - which is how she wore it throughout.

The fluid-looking waves give such a bouncy appearance to her hair, as do the blunt ends. Her strands look healthy, and there's not a flyaway in sight. As for the cut's versatility, its shoulder-grazing length means there's still enough to play with for an updo. While she is wearing it down in this instance, just days prior (on June 2nd), we spotted Blunt with a neat, low ponytail. An ideal 'do in the summertime when you might still want to throw your hair up. Plus, even when wearing it down, you won't have to deal with lots of hair clinging to your back in the heat.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The blunt, healthy-looking ends also make this length feel very intentional, thus helping to bypass that 'awkward' mid-length stage that comes with growing out shorter bobs.