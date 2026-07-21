Jennifer Aniston's 'delicious' lightweight skin tint is a perfect foundation alternative for summer

We've found the exact hydrating, skin-blurring formula Jen 'loves'

Lucy Abbersteen&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jennifer Aniston attends the EMMY FYC screening for Apple TV&#039;s &quot;The Morning Show&quot; season 4 at DGA Theater Complex on June 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

There are a few celebrities whose every beauty recommendation has us taking notes, and one of them is, without a doubt, Jennifer Aniston. Over the years the actor has truly established a signature glam look – polished blowout, some level of a smoky eye, depending on the occasion, and healthily glowing skin.

That’s precisely why, whenever Jen An gives us any insights into the contents of her makeup bag, we’re all ears (and ready to hit add to basket). Speaking of which, we’ve just learned of a skin tint that she describes as “delicious” for a glowy and dewy finish.

At this time of year, the best tinted moisturisers and skin tints are ideal, thanks to their ability to add coverage in a lightweight, comfortable base – no heavier foundation formula required – so there’s no better time to shop them. The tint in question? U Beauty’s The Super Tinted Hydrator.

Jennifer highlighted the tint when asked about her current favourite base for a glowy red carpet look. “There’s a super tint that I love,” she said in the E! News in an interview last year. “It’s such a delicious tinted moisturiser.” (She's also reportedly a big fan of the Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops by her long-time MUA, Gucci Westman.)

At £98, this A-list-loved tint doesn’t come in cheap – far from it, in fact. So if you can't quite stretch to that kind of luxury budget, we’ve also pulled a few of our other favourite lightweight bases that'll give you a similar otherworldly glow.