There are a few celebrities whose every beauty recommendation has us taking notes, and one of them is, without a doubt, Jennifer Aniston. Over the years the actor has truly established a signature glam look – polished blowout, some level of a smoky eye, depending on the occasion, and healthily glowing skin.

That’s precisely why, whenever Jen An gives us any insights into the contents of her makeup bag, we’re all ears (and ready to hit add to basket). Speaking of which, we’ve just learned of a skin tint that she describes as “delicious” for a glowy and dewy finish.

At this time of year, the best tinted moisturisers and skin tints are ideal, thanks to their ability to add coverage in a lightweight, comfortable base – no heavier foundation formula required – so there’s no better time to shop them. The tint in question? U Beauty’s The Super Tinted Hydrator.

Jen's exact skin tint U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator View at Cult Beauty With squalane, natural oils and sodium hyaluronate, the U Beauty formula is hydration-first, promising to deliver up to 48 hours of “multi-level hydration” to your skin. There are 11 “self-adjusting” shades to choose from, though we must point out that these options are still far more limited for deeper skin tones.

Jennifer highlighted the tint when asked about her current favourite base for a glowy red carpet look. “There’s a super tint that I love,” she said in the E! News in an interview last year. “It’s such a delicious tinted moisturiser.” (She's also reportedly a big fan of the Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops by her long-time MUA, Gucci Westman.)

At £98, this A-list-loved tint doesn’t come in cheap – far from it, in fact. So if you can't quite stretch to that kind of luxury budget, we’ve also pulled a few of our other favourite lightweight bases that'll give you a similar otherworldly glow.