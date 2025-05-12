We've found the tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on for a healthy complexion on no-makeup days

As we're beginning to be treated to glimpses of spring sunshine, it only reminds us that we should be applying our SPF every day - and Victoria Beckham has just the recommendation.

While the best sunscreens for oily skin might not provide the complexion with any tinted coverage, one of the best foundations with SPF may feel too heavy on the skin for a no-makeup day. Fuse the two together and you'll arrive at the destination of tinted SPF.

Thankfully, after giving us an insight into her favourite self-tan and go-to shine-inducing shampoo, Victoria Beckham has shared her beauty wisdom once more. This time, Beckham has revealed her favourite SPF for off-duty days that's both lightweight and provides buildable coverage - and we're taking notes.

The lightweight tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on everyday

Boasting an array of stellar highly-rated reviews, this tinted SPF is loved by many customers for its ability to "even skin tone," while others hail its "lovely natural glow" for a healthy-looking complexion. In fact, Victoria Beckham isn't the only fan of Sarah Chapman's stellar skincare lineup, the brand is also behind Sienna Miller's vitamin C serum.

Victoria's exact SPF Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF30 View at Look Fantastic RRP: £74 Designed for everyday wear, this lightweight sunscreen is enriched with a cocktail of nourishing vitamins and minerals to encourage a brighter-looking complexion, while also shielding the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays and pollutants. Boasting a subtle tint that blurs the appearance of imperfections and delivers a luminous glow, this SPF can worn alone or as a primer underneath makeup.

In an interview with Into The Gloss, the beauty entrepreneur shared a detailed rundown of her entire beauty routine, including the exact products you can expect to find in her collection. While Beckham is known to "occasionally have used La Mer foundation" for days where she requires "more of a look," she unveiled the SPF she relies on as a lightweight alternative to foundation.

"On a day when I’m hanging around the house with the kids, I just like to use Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30 — it’s basically a tinted moisturiser but with sunscreen, which is obviously really important. And it’s got great coverage for lots of different skin colours," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominique Charriau / Contributor)

Although it sounds like the ex-Spice Girl relies on the product on no-makeup days spent at home, it can also be applied underneath makeup for an added layer of sun protection and to unlock a healthy, luminous glow. Not to mention, it also arrives equipped with an innovative formula that works to minimise the appearance of imperfections and fine lines, leaving the complexion looking firmer, smoother and more toned - we're not surprised Victoria is a big fan.