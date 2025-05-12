We've found the tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on for a healthy complexion on no-makeup days

An SPF that boasts lightweight coverage and delivers an enviable glow? Sign us up

Image of Victoria Beckham smiling with brunette hair in an updo, wearing a white blazer and shirt with black pussy bow tie, on a light pink background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

As we're beginning to be treated to glimpses of spring sunshine, it only reminds us that we should be applying our SPF every day - and Victoria Beckham has just the recommendation.

While the best sunscreens for oily skin might not provide the complexion with any tinted coverage, one of the best foundations with SPF may feel too heavy on the skin for a no-makeup day. Fuse the two together and you'll arrive at the destination of tinted SPF.

Thankfully, after giving us an insight into her favourite self-tan and go-to shine-inducing shampoo, Victoria Beckham has shared her beauty wisdom once more. This time, Beckham has revealed her favourite SPF for off-duty days that's both lightweight and provides buildable coverage - and we're taking notes.

Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF50+
Get 25% off now
Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF50+: was £74 now £55.50 at Face the Future

You can now enjoy a 25% discount on the SPF50+ version of Victoria Beckham's favourite tinted SPF, meaning you can save nearly £19 on a bottle.

View Deal

The lightweight tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on everyday

Boasting an array of stellar highly-rated reviews, this tinted SPF is loved by many customers for its ability to "even skin tone," while others hail its "lovely natural glow" for a healthy-looking complexion. In fact, Victoria Beckham isn't the only fan of Sarah Chapman's stellar skincare lineup, the brand is also behind Sienna Miller's vitamin C serum.

Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF50+Victoria's exact SPF
Sarah Chapman
Skin Insurance SPF30

RRP: £74

Designed for everyday wear, this lightweight sunscreen is enriched with a cocktail of nourishing vitamins and minerals to encourage a brighter-looking complexion, while also shielding the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays and pollutants. Boasting a subtle tint that blurs the appearance of imperfections and delivers a luminous glow, this SPF can worn alone or as a primer underneath makeup.

In an interview with Into The Gloss, the beauty entrepreneur shared a detailed rundown of her entire beauty routine, including the exact products you can expect to find in her collection. While Beckham is known to "occasionally have used La Mer foundation" for days where she requires "more of a look," she unveiled the SPF she relies on as a lightweight alternative to foundation.

"On a day when I’m hanging around the house with the kids, I just like to use Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30 — it’s basically a tinted moisturiser but with sunscreen, which is obviously really important. And it’s got great coverage for lots of different skin colours," she says.

Image of Victoria Beckham smiling with her brunette hair in a high bun and wearing a purple sheer knit long-sleeve top

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominique Charriau / Contributor)

Although it sounds like the ex-Spice Girl relies on the product on no-makeup days spent at home, it can also be applied underneath makeup for an added layer of sun protection and to unlock a healthy, luminous glow. Not to mention, it also arrives equipped with an innovative formula that works to minimise the appearance of imperfections and fine lines, leaving the complexion looking firmer, smoother and more toned - we're not surprised Victoria is a big fan.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸