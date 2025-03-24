Victoria Beckham washes her glossy hair with this shampoo - because it 'smells incredible'

To cleanse, soften and prevent colour fade, we've discovered the exact haircare duo Victoria Beckham relies on

Image of Victoria Beckham smiling with her brunette hair in an updo and wearing a black blazer, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer/BFC / Contributor)
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

Working to cleanse, detangle, soften and protect the colour of your locks, Victoria Beckham's luxe hair washing routine features this exact shampoo and conditioner.

Victoria Beckham has been serving us beauty inspiration since the day she stepped onto the scene with the Spice Girls in the mid-'90s. Thankfully, the beauty mogul isn't shy about revealing her favourite products, whether that be Victoria Beckham's self-tan or the buys behind her iconic smokey eye. Beckham also made her mark in the beauty landscape when she launched her very own brand in 2019 with an array of quality skincare and makeup gems - many of which appear in our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review.

While Beckham's brand has yet to delve into the world of haircare, she has lifted the lid on some of her favourite products within her routine - including her luxurious shampoo and conditioner. So, naturally, we just had to share the news with you - plus, some rare and unmissable discounts.

ORIBE Signature Conditioner
Get 20% off now
ORIBE Signature Conditioner: was £43 now £34.40 at Space NK UK

Save a notable 20% on Victoria Beckham's go-to conditioner, meaning you can snap up a 200ml bottle, which usually has a price tag of £43, for less than £35.

View Deal

The luxurious shampoo and conditioner Victoria Beckham relies on

Ever wanted a sneak peek into Victoria Beckham's haircare routine? Well, now you can. We've discovered the exact shampoo and conditioner that the former Posh Spice keeps stashed away in her bathroom to maintain her Parisian-chic strands.

ORIBE Signature ShampooVictoria's Shampoo
ORIBE
Signature Shampoo

RRP: £40

Equipped with ORIBE's signature complex, packed full of fruit and flower extracts, this lightweight shampoo works to cleanse the hair of dirt and impurities, while also boasting many other benefits. This high-end formula is infused with antioxidants that work to strengthen and soften your locks from the roots down, while also working its magic to retain the vibrancy of your hair colour.

ORIBE Signature ConditionerVictoria's Conditioner
ORIBE
Signature Conditioner

RRP: £43

Wave goodbye to dull, dry strands and say hello to hydrated, glossy and youthful tresses with this nourishing conditioner. Enriched with the same signature complex as the shampoo, plus macadamia nut seed oil, moringa seed extract and wheat proteins, this is designed to lock in moisture, detangle and boost shine - all while boasting a salon-worthy scent.

Despite being known for her healthy-looking locks, in an interview with Into The Gloss Beckham admitted her low-maintenance attitude towards her hair: "I’m better at doing my own makeup than my own hair, which is why half the time it’s just scraped up or off my face into a bun."

Although she has closed the door on platinum blonde and opted for a rich brunette hue over the past decade, Victoria notices her locks struggle to maintain their luscious tone thanks to summers spent in the sun and struggles with UK water. "The water is very hard in London and so it’s quite difficult to hang onto a nice, rich colour," she revealed.

Image of Victoria Beckham with softly curled long brunette hair, wearing large square-frame sunglasses and a navy roll-neck jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images / Marc Piasecki / Contributor)

Luckily, she shared the fuss-free shampoo and conditioner duo she uses to help combat any dryness and keep her colour in tip-top shape: "For products I use on my own, I like Oribe’s Shampoo and Conditioner because they smell incredible." If it leaves our hair looking as healthy, hydrated and with a mirror-like shine as Victoria Beckham's, we'll happily invest.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸