The moisture-boosting face masks Victoria Beckham swears by for instantly glowing skin

Boasting the ability to hydrate, calm and improve skin texture, serum-soaked sheet masks are a popular skincare buy for many celebrities.

Although you may not think of them as an essential within your skincare routine, some of the best face masks boast an array of benefits - aside from encouraging self-care time. There's a plethora of picks available on the market that cater towards your skin's needs, from clarifying formulas for oily, blemish-prone complexions to sheet masks which offer a hydration hit that are akin to some of the best face moisturisers.

Just like Victoria Beckham's tinted SPF, the latter actually holds a special place in the beauty mogul's very own skincare routine. Working to soothe and hydrate the skin, while encouraging a glowing, glass-like complexion, it's no surprise that these nifty face masks are a favourite of Beckham's.

The luxe face masks Victoria Beckham relies on for an instant hydration hit

Sarah Chapman makes home to an abundance of luxury skincare formulas, including the best cleansers and the best vitamin C serums. So much so, that the brand has amassed an array of A-lister fans, from the ex-Spice Girls singer to Meghan Markle and Naomi Watts.

Victoria's Favourite Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3D Moisture Infusion - Pack of 4 View at Look Fantastic $69.13 at Harvey Nichols US $80 at dermstore RRP: £18 for one | £60 for four Say hello to luminous, glass-like skin. Infused with hyaluronic acid, rose water and the brand's supercharged technologies, these sheet masks offer a plethora of instant benefits to the skin. Working to soothe, hydrate and nourish the skin, one use of these face masks will leave your complexion feeling supple with an enviable glow.

In an interview with In The Gloss, Victoria Beckham lifted the lid on her highly-anticipated skincare routine, which features the luxurious La Mer Moisturising Soft Cream. But, it was her revelation of religiously using a sheet multiple times a week that caught our attention, she says: "I use the Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Mask. I love it—my skin really does eat this stuff up, so I do it a few times a week."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominique Charriau / Contributor)

In fact, Beckham hailed its ability to deliver impressive instant results as the reason why the buy has earned a rightful spot within her beauty regime, she notes: "It’s one of those things where you see an immediate difference right after you use it."

To make the most of the mask's skincare ingredients, Beckham admits: "The actual mask comes wrapped in gauze, which I use to mask my neck, too." She then opts for an A-lister approved affordable beauty tool to reap the benefits of the nourishing formula, she reveals: "Afterwards, I like to use a jade roller to really contour it into my face." For those looking to invest, we'd recommend the brushworks HD Jade Roller.