Not sugary or sickly, citrus perfumes bottle freshness and sophistication - these 11 are our favourites

Crisp, dewy and ever-so-sunny, citrus perfumes are like a cool breath of fresh air or taking that first sip of a cocktail somewhere in the sun. They're the sort of scents you reach for when you want to smell clean and chic - and having tried our fair share, we have a zesty pick for every preference.

While often used somewhat interchangeably, citrus and fruity perfumes are, in our eyes, very different genres of scent. Their notes overlap, yes, but the latter brings sweet and juicy aromas like that of peach or cherry, for instance, whereas the former is all crispness and tangy freshness. Think hints of lemon, orange and lime - these blends are radiant, sometimes sharp and incredibly versatile. You can get woody and green citrus scents, dewy florals and even slightly boozy takes - like Escentric Molecules' Cologne One, which was inspired by a chilled gin & tonic. Essentially, there's a citrus-centric blend out there for everyone; you just have to find it.

Speaking of which, we, as a team, are partial to these 'crispy,' aromatic fragrances, and having tried many of the top long-lasting perfumes, many of which showcase these tangy fruits, these are the 11 we'd have you consider.

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11 citrus perfumes that sparkle with freshness and sophistication

How we tested

Much like with our new perfumes for spring roundup and best guides on floral fragrances and so on, our team has personally spritzed, smelled and worn every single one of these blends. Many are even long-standing favourites that we've worn for months, if not years.

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When taking these scents for a spin, we monitored the following: their dry-down, longevity and compliment count (because we do love a fragrance that inspires a double-take and query as to what we're wearing). All the featured perfumes impressed us on all three fronts, warranting inclusion and, in general, are just gorgeous scents - if you love a citrusy blend.