Not sugary or sickly, citrus perfumes bottle freshness and sophistication - these 11 are our favourites
Like a squeeze of lime over sparkling tonic water, these citrus perfumes are stylish, fresh and wonderfully bracing.
Crisp, dewy and ever-so-sunny, citrus perfumes are like a cool breath of fresh air or taking that first sip of a cocktail somewhere in the sun. They're the sort of scents you reach for when you want to smell clean and chic - and having tried our fair share, we have a zesty pick for every preference.
While often used somewhat interchangeably, citrus and fruity perfumes are, in our eyes, very different genres of scent. Their notes overlap, yes, but the latter brings sweet and juicy aromas like that of peach or cherry, for instance, whereas the former is all crispness and tangy freshness. Think hints of lemon, orange and lime - these blends are radiant, sometimes sharp and incredibly versatile. You can get woody and green citrus scents, dewy florals and even slightly boozy takes - like Escentric Molecules' Cologne One, which was inspired by a chilled gin & tonic. Essentially, there's a citrus-centric blend out there for everyone; you just have to find it.
Speaking of which, we, as a team, are partial to these 'crispy,' aromatic fragrances, and having tried many of the top long-lasting perfumes, many of which showcase these tangy fruits, these are the 11 we'd have you consider.
11 citrus perfumes that sparkle with freshness and sophistication
Luminous, woody and slightly spicy
RRP: £145 for 100ml | Notes: Green mandarin, juniper berries and cedar
Touted as one of the best Diptyque perfumes, and for good reason, Orphéon is something of my signature - it's actually the scent I wore on my wedding day. So, you can imagine my delight when the French maison brought out an eau de toilette iteration. Unlike its parfum sister, though, it trades smoky woods for a far brighter and juicier impression. It opens with a splash of dewy green mandarin, and while it does still boast those trademark notes of juniper berries and cedar, the citrus really lifts them both. If Orphéon parfum is night, the toilette is day -it's beautifully green and just sparkles on the skin. Ideal if you're looking for a chic and easy everyday scent that lends itself perfectly to every season and occasion.
Like a squeeze of Grapefruit
RRP: from £35 for 15ml | Notes: Rose, pomelo, vetiver, clove, patchouli and suede
Jo Loves' Pomelo is like a nostalgic beachy summer, bottled up. It's crisp but slightly spicy, with fresh, tangy notes of pomelo layered over green vetiver, clove and smooth suede. It's sparkling and sunkissed, not at all chemically or cleaning-product-y like some citrus-forward blends can be. Despite its radiant, sunny quality, though, it's the sort of scent that you could wear to the office on a rainy day just as well as you could a tropical vacation - thanks to its warm, aromatic base.
Like a chilled G&T
RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Juniper, lime, bergamot, mandarin, ginger, cucumber, ambroxan, Iso E Super and musk
If your favourite tipple is a gin & tonic, Escentric Molecules' newest launch needs to be on your radar. It layers crisp lime, bergamot and mandarin over cool hints of juniper and cucumber to create a blend that somehow smells just like the classic cocktail tastes - such was the brand's intention. It's icy, sparkling and incredibly chic. Those citrus notes really zing to the front, but are gradually softened by musky ambroxan and Iso E Super. It's fresh but simultaneously sultry and slightly spicy, the sort of scent that you could wear anywhere and at any time. It's also a unisex fragrance, which again adds to its versatility and appeal.
Dewy & floral
RRP: From £74 for 50ml | Notes: Neroli, orange blossom, Florida orange, Sicilian lemon, apricot blossom, jasmine sambac, sunflower accord, marine accord, cedarwood, hinoki woods and black amber
If you're a floral fragrance lover, Floral Street's London Poppy is a lovely example of a botanical citrus scent. It's how I imagine squeezing a juicy slice of orange over a bouquet of white florals might. There's a fresh, dewy quality to it, but also a lovely salty muskiness as it begins to dry down. Notes of jasmine sambac and hinoki woods add a captivating warmth, but it never loses that juicy, splashy quality. It's one of those scents that really surprised me - I didn't think I'd love it upon studying the notes, and yet, I kept returning to where I'd sprayed it on my wrist for second, third, and twentieth sniffs.
Juicy & Chic
RRP: from £56 for 30ml | Notes: Grapefruit, rosemary and moss
Our Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim, reaches for this Jo Malone fragrance. It was inspired by grapefruit groves in coastal Spain and combines bitter, sparkling citrus notes with aromatic rosemary and earthy moss to create a scent that is equal parts refreshing and uplifting. It's not just your average fresh fruit perfume, but a radiant fragrance that delivers summer nostalgia and stylish sophistication with every spray.
Lemony & herbaceous
RRP: From £62 for 30ml | Notes: Kalamansi lime accord, cardamom essence, coriander essence, green tea extract, cedarwood, cistus absolute and white musk
Like every one of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes, Under The Lemon Trees is like a memory of sunnier days spent traipsing through lemon groves, in a chic glass bottle. It's beautifully herbaceous and radiant, with notes of coriander and green tea mingling with warm cedarwood, cardamom and white musk, which lend the blend a sunkissed feel. As you've likely gathered from the name, it's very lemon-y but not in a clinical, air-freshener sort of way. It actually reminds me more of the smell the rind leaves on your fingers when you squeeze a lemon slice. It's a lovely, lightweight and fairly affordable option for the spring and summer.
Hints of rose
RRP: from £85 for 30ml | Notes: Fir balsam, musk, amber, rose accord, jasmine petal accord, juniper berry oil, bergamot, lemon and orange
If you're looking to invest in one of the best Penhaligon's perfumes and a citrussy scent at that, Luna is the one I would recommend. It's fresh and invigorating, with cool opening notes of fir balsam and dewy rose. We then get that crisp gin-like quality from the juniper berry oil, bergamot and lemon, which are beautifully balanced by delicate jasmine. True to its name, it really does possess an ethereal, moonlit quality that is so elegant and enchanting.
Zesty & sunkissed
RRP: £135 for 75ml | Notes: Mandarin, Italian lemon, grapefruit, Italian bergamot, Chinese mint, jasmine, kumquat, musk, violet leaves, heliotrope, Patchouli Indonesia
This Granado perfume is definitely one I would recommend for summertime spritzing. It bursts to life with juicy notes of mandarin, lemon and grapefruit, and there's this bracing mintiness to it that reminds me of clear but slightly cool summer mornings. These bright opening notes are grounded by more powdery violet leaves, musk and patchouli, which bring that sunny sort of warmth to the concoction.
Like sugary lemonade
RRP: £25 for 90ml | Notes: Brazilian lemonade accord, bergamot zest, pineapple, coconut milk, solar florals, milky musk, brown sugar, creamy vanilla, light amber and blonde woods
For a gourmand perfume fan wanting to expand their collection with a citrusy number, say hello to this lemonade-inspired Sol de Janeiro scent. The limited-edition blend balances sugary notes with classic summer hints, like coconut milk, solar florals and blonde woods, but opens with a shock of zesty lemon and bergamot. Lemonade is really the perfect way to describe it, as it does have a sweet, fizzy sort of quality. Despite its sweetness, though, it's not heavy or sickly.
Fresh & woody
RRP: from £155 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, juniper berries, lemon, pepper, incense, orris, pine needle, amber, sandalwood and vanilla
For a scent that is both clean and airy, but also woody, Byredo's Gyspy Water is a lovely option. It marries fresh bergamot and juniper berries with touches of lemon and pine needle, hence why our beauty team also described it as an Alpine perfume, but there's also a soft powderiness to it (by way of the iris) as it develops, as well as alluring warmth from its base of vanilla and sandalwood. It's intriguing and evokes feelings of adventure and wanderlust - like taking in a view of snowcapped mountains and a sprawling valley of lush greenery and sparkling lakes.
Luxe & summery
RRP: from £146 for 50ml | Notes: Calabrian bergamot, rosemary, petitgrain, orange flower water absolute, neroli, musk, white wood accord, cedarwood and olibanum extract
A new favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, Buongiorno Al Bacio is all bright citrus and warm musks. She says this blend transports her back in time to her 2018 trip to Sorrento, instantly bringing to her mind the stunning blue waters of the Amalfi Coast: "It’s a woody musky scent with zesty citrus notes of bergamot, orange flower water, neroli, musk and white woods for a touch of added freshness," she adds that if you’re looking for a fragrance that will leave you smelling truly expensive, this is the one to invest in.
How we tested
Much like with our new perfumes for spring roundup and best guides on floral fragrances and so on, our team has personally spritzed, smelled and worn every single one of these blends. Many are even long-standing favourites that we've worn for months, if not years.
When taking these scents for a spin, we monitored the following: their dry-down, longevity and compliment count (because we do love a fragrance that inspires a double-take and query as to what we're wearing). All the featured perfumes impressed us on all three fronts, warranting inclusion and, in general, are just gorgeous scents - if you love a citrusy blend.
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