Combining notes like fresh fig and citrus, these 8 Mediterranean perfumes will transport you oceans away
Inspired by lush olive groves and sparkling ocean views, these sunny scents shine with sophistication
Designed to smell like sun-warmed fig trees and sparkling oceans, these Mediterranean perfumes are for those who dream of radiant summers and want to smell like them, all year long.
While the list of long-lasting perfumes boasts many a fresh floral and citrus perfume, any of which will serve you very well in the sunnier months (and beyond), if you're looking for something a tad more specific, perhaps a blend that smells exactly like that trip you took to the Amalfi Coast, you're in luck. I've built up quite the collection of solar perfumes over the years, in a bid to mentally escape the UK's somewhat unpredictable (and often very disappointing) summers, particularly those that have been inspired by the Mediterranean.
Picture traipsing through sunny orange groves or diving into a sparkling, sapphire sea; those are exactly the sort of scenes these scents conjure. So, if you're looking for a fragrance to accompany you on your Italian getaway or just want to smell like summer wherever you are, these are the eight blends to explore.
8 Mediterranean-inspired perfumes that transport you to sunnier vistas
RRP: £145 for 100ml | Notes: Prickly pear, bergamot, jasmine and iris
Sunny and powdery, Diptyque's Ilio opens with a splash of fresh prickly pear and juicy bergamot, before shimmering down into this creamy base of fig, jasmine and iris. It's soft and luminous, created to deliver a 'relaxing, sun-drenched moment by the Mediterranean sea surrounded by prickly pear cacti as far as the eye can see,' which it definitely accomplishes. It's a lovely choice for those seeking something warm and sun-soaked but also subtle - it's not super punchy or sharp like some more citrusy blends can be thanks to those delicate floral notes.
RRP: from £111 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, lemon, grapefruit, pink pepper, jasmine petals, fig nectar, fig wood, cedarwood and benzoin
Aptly named, this Acqua Di Parma blend instantly evokes shimmery seascapes and that fresh, familiar scent of lemon trees warming in the sun. It's splashy and uplifting, with crisp notes of bergamot, lemon and grapefruit meeting soft jasmine and creamy fig. Cedarwood, pink pepper and benzion bring a subtle, salty-skin quality, all of which help to create this sunny scent. It's exactly what I would imagine a sunny day along the Amalfi Coast to smell like.
RRP: from £200 for 50ml | Notes: rose absolute, almond and sandalwood oil
A favourite of Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, this luxury fragrance offers a spicy twist on this summery genre. She describes it as smelling 'like herbs growing in the summer heat,' and I couldn't agree more. It's woody and resinous, but also warm and almost roasted, thanks to those almond notes. It's beautifully rich, with that sandalwood oil adding a soft intensity, along with those heady hints of spicy rose. It's distinctive and incredibly chic - ideal if you're looking for a sultry, evening scent to wear this summer or just prefer more aromatic fragrances and rose perfumes.
RRP: from £35 for 15ml | Notes: Rose, pomelo, vetiver, clove, patchouli and suede
If you love citrus perfumes, Jo Loves' Pomelo blend needs to be on your radar, with its crisp but musky blend of pomelo, vetiver, clove and patchouli. It's warm and spicy; there's none of that clinical, cleaning product-quality that some citrusy scents can have. Instead, it smells like your skin...but on holiday. It's vibrant and aromatic, designed to evoke thoughts of sandy beaches and shimmering seas, which it indeed accomplishes with every waft.
RRP: from £85 for 50ml | Notes: fig tree, green lentisk, and oleander
Next up is Helen Mirren's perfume go-to, which, as the name suggests, was inspired by and formulated to smell like a garden beside the sea. It is described as being fruity and woody, with verdant notes of green lentisk and fig tree. An ideal buy if you favour freshness over floral fragrances.