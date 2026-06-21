Combining notes like fresh fig and citrus, these 8 Mediterranean perfumes will transport you oceans away

Designed to smell like sun-warmed fig trees and sparkling oceans, these Mediterranean perfumes are for those who dream of radiant summers and want to smell like them, all year long.

While the list of long-lasting perfumes boasts many a fresh floral and citrus perfume, any of which will serve you very well in the sunnier months (and beyond), if you're looking for something a tad more specific, perhaps a blend that smells exactly like that trip you took to the Amalfi Coast, you're in luck. I've built up quite the collection of solar perfumes over the years, in a bid to mentally escape the UK's somewhat unpredictable (and often very disappointing) summers, particularly those that have been inspired by the Mediterranean.

Picture traipsing through sunny orange groves or diving into a sparkling, sapphire sea; those are exactly the sort of scenes these scents conjure. So, if you're looking for a fragrance to accompany you on your Italian getaway or just want to smell like summer wherever you are, these are the eight blends to explore.

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8 Mediterranean-inspired perfumes that transport you to sunnier vistas