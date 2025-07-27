9 Riviera perfumes that capture luxury, holiday nostalgia and turquoise seas in their notes

From the glistening oceans of Portofino to the stylish streets of Cannes, these Riviera perfumes will immerse you in coastal bliss with every spritz.

So far this year, we've seen many an ode to the iconic coastline, both in terms of style and beauty. Take the Dolce Vita crop, for instance, or this season's popular (and very elegant) Riviera bob. Clearly, many of us are trying to capture the romantic and glamorous atmosphere of the Côte d'Azur and so on. For those who want to take it one step further, though, there are several blends among the best long-lasting perfumes that carry a distinctly luxe and aquatic quality - the sort that instantly evokes thoughts of lounging in the sun and a warm sea breeze tousling your hair.

In fact, we can think of 9 such beachy and elevated blends. So, if you're lucky enough to be jetting off there soon and need a scent to match, or want a fragrance that transports you there in spirit, these Riviera-inspired perfumes are just the ticket...

9 sparkling Riviera perfumes that will instantly whisk you oceans away

While many of us will have our own interpretation as to what a 'Riviera'-esque perfume will smell like, there are some themes and scent genres we can all likely agree on. Salty, marine accords for one, as well as perfumes that smell like sun cream - with their creamy coconut and skin musk notes - and citrus scents.

There are, of course, also some fragrances that have been directly inspired by destinations like Portofino and the Amalfi Coast, and have been crafted with aromas that are synonmous with them. A feat which we can attest, many succeed in. Speaking of which, these are the nine fragrances we think perfectly capture a Riviera summer, with picks for every budget and preference.

From aquatic florals to creamy, coconut and musk scents, there are plenty of options when it comes to selecting a holiday or Riviera-inspired scent, all of which our team have sampled first-hand and indeed reach for when summer rolls around.

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

If any of the above don't quite tick the box, though, we'd also recommend Jo Loves' Pomelo scent (for fans of fresh and sharp citrus scents), or one of Aqua De Parma's other 'Blu Mediterraneo' scents, like Mandarino di Sicilia. For something very salty and oceanic, Maison Margiela's Sailing Day is also a chic and niche choice.