9 Riviera perfumes that capture luxury, holiday nostalgia and turquoise seas in their notes
From blue sparkling oceans to the smell of suncream on your skin, these Riviera perfumes are like a coastal vacation in a bottle...
From the glistening oceans of Portofino to the stylish streets of Cannes, these Riviera perfumes will immerse you in coastal bliss with every spritz.
So far this year, we've seen many an ode to the iconic coastline, both in terms of style and beauty. Take the Dolce Vita crop, for instance, or this season's popular (and very elegant) Riviera bob. Clearly, many of us are trying to capture the romantic and glamorous atmosphere of the Côte d'Azur and so on. For those who want to take it one step further, though, there are several blends among the best long-lasting perfumes that carry a distinctly luxe and aquatic quality - the sort that instantly evokes thoughts of lounging in the sun and a warm sea breeze tousling your hair.
In fact, we can think of 9 such beachy and elevated blends. So, if you're lucky enough to be jetting off there soon and need a scent to match, or want a fragrance that transports you there in spirit, these Riviera-inspired perfumes are just the ticket...
While many of us will have our own interpretation as to what a 'Riviera'-esque perfume will smell like, there are some themes and scent genres we can all likely agree on. Salty, marine accords for one, as well as perfumes that smell like sun cream - with their creamy coconut and skin musk notes - and citrus scents.
There are, of course, also some fragrances that have been directly inspired by destinations like Portofino and the Amalfi Coast, and have been crafted with aromas that are synonmous with them. A feat which we can attest, many succeed in. Speaking of which, these are the nine fragrances we think perfectly capture a Riviera summer, with picks for every budget and preference.
Sexy & warm
RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Key notes: Bergamot, amber and vetiver
Aptly named after Portofino '97, having been inspired by a trip Victoria and David Beckham once took together to the Italian seaside, this scent is deliciously warm. It blends breezy bergamot with rich amber and vetiver to create a very nostalgic and sun-on-skin sort of aroma. It's seductive and really brings to mind hazy summer days spent staring out into turquoise seas. It is also beautifully long-lasting and a very chic, gender-neutral fragrance.
Who should buy it: anyone seeking a very elevated beach-like scent, that is genderless and ever-so-slightly aftershave-y
Fresh & citrusy
RRP: from £74 for 30ml | Key notes: Italian Lemon, Italian Bergamot, grapefruit, fig nectar, pink pepper, jasmine petals, fig wood, cedarwood and benzoin
For fans of sparkling citrus scents, Acqua di Parma's Fico Di Amalfi is all lemon and juicy grapefruit upon first sniff, but this simmers down slightly into a peppery and delicately warm, woody base. It's multi-faceted and bright, ideal if you're searching for an easy, everyday scent to spritz this summer. It also features hints of fig, and with fig perfumes topping the fragrance trends this year, it makes for a great addition to your collection.
Who should buy it: those seeking a fresh, watery citrus scent with a more unique dry-down
Woody & floral
RRP: £229 for 85ml | Key notes: Bergamot, lemon, lavender, cassis, cardamom, neroli, orange flower, tarragon, amber, cedar wood, olibanum, vetiver and musk
Inspired by the French Riviera, Eau d'Azur blends classic citrus notes with warm woods and white florals to recreate the sunny splendour of the Mediterranean coast. Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, recommends this one for anyone heading to the south of France...or for those who wish they were.
Who should buy it: ideal for those who love woody florals but want one with a summery, aquatic twist
Creamy & skin-like
RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, lemon, ylang ylang, coconut milk, musk and cedarwood.
If you'd prefer something creamier and perhaps more suncream-esque, Maison Margiela's Replica perfume, Beach Walk, needs to be on your radar. It really smells like a warm sea breeze, mingled with salty skin and the remnants of a coconut-scented sun cream. It's quite subtle and delicate, which can be preferable in the summertime, especially, but still offers just enough of that nostalgic beachy aroma.
Who should buy it: those seeking a lightweight and beachy skin-like scent
Powdery pear
RRP: £135 for 100ml | Key notes: Prickly pear, bergamot, jasmine and iris
Rightfully touted as one of the best Diptyque perfumes, Ilio is truly the epitome of a summery, seaside scent. It opens with juicy prickly pear, which then gives way to musky jasmine and powdery iris. The pear gives this scent a sparkling, almost dewy quality that is distinctive but lightweight. It smells expensive, whilst still hitting all the right beachy notes. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, really recommends this for those who want an effortless, spring-to-summer signature that inspires compliments.
Who should buy it: anyone seeking a very elevated and chic summer signature
Hints of citrus & fig
RRP: £190 for 100ml | Key notes: Neroli, mandarin, lemon, fig accord, orange blossom, jasmine, eucalyptus, white musks, patchouli, vetiver and tonka bean
While BDK are touted for their fruity perfumes, this fresh and woody number deserves just as much attention. It oscillates between being tangy and sweet, with hints of lemon, fig and white florals mingling with musks and tonka bean. It was crafted to pay homage to summery days, and it does so beautifully.
Who should buy it: for those who love an after-dinner limoncello and are on the hunt for a fun, holiday signature scent
Sunny & sun creamy
RRP: from £85 for 30ml | Notes: Blackcurrant, ylang-ylang and cedarwood
A relatively new addition to Penhaligon's iconic and established lineup of fragrances, Solaris is the scent for those seeking a soft, sun-creamy signature. Picture being sat on a sun lounger, having just towel-tried the sea water from your skin and catching a faint hint of leftover sun cream - that's Solaris. It's dewy and sweet, thanks to hints of blackcurrant and ylang-ylang, with a cosy, woody warmth that lingers.
Who should buy it: those seeking a premium iteration of a solar perfume
Affordable & salty
RRP: £24 for 90ml | Notes: Neroli water, tangerine, white pineapple, peony, jasmine petals, white cedarwood and salty skin accord
Although a limited edition fragrance, this Agua Mistica perfume mist is undoubtedly one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, says it's ideal for those who are seeking a fragrance that transports you to a coastal seaside town, without boasting the overwhelming notes of vanilla and coconut that are typically found in other beachy scents. At first, the mist appears fresh, nautical and crisp, before drying down to reveal a citrusy and slightly salty edge.
Who should buy it: those seeking a very affordable and low-maintenance Riviera-like fragrance
Lightweight & dewy
RRP: from £61 for 30ml | Notes: Posidonia accord, ylang-ylang and vanilla
Aquatic florals are perfect for capturing a Riviera-like summer, and Issey Miyake's L’Eau D’Issey is a beautiful example of one. It's soft and subtle, inspired by the ocean itself with notes of green Posidonia accord, ylang-ylang and a delicately warm base of vanilla. It smells lightweight, like a mist of sea spray hitting your skin, ideal for those who prefer more close and personal scents, rather than very pungent ones.
Who should buy it: someone seeking a delicate, everyday scent to spritz at the coast
From aquatic florals to creamy, coconut and musk scents, there are plenty of options when it comes to selecting a holiday or Riviera-inspired scent, all of which our team have sampled first-hand and indeed reach for when summer rolls around.
If any of the above don't quite tick the box, though, we'd also recommend Jo Loves' Pomelo scent (for fans of fresh and sharp citrus scents), or one of Aqua De Parma's other 'Blu Mediterraneo' scents, like Mandarino di Sicilia. For something very salty and oceanic, Maison Margiela's Sailing Day is also a chic and niche choice.
