These fig perfumes are giving us serious 'south of France in autumn' vibes
Sitting between fresh and succulently sweet, fig is a deliciously nuanced fragrance note well worth considering...
If you typically avoid fruity fragrances in favour of cosier blends, fig perfumes may offer the perfect middle ground thanks to their distinctive creaminess and subtle sweetness...
While we're used to seeing classic notes like rose and mandarin in the best long-lasting perfumes, several unique (and undiscovered for some) notes are gaining acclaim. Fig is one such scent to inspire its very own sub-category of fragrance - like that of pistachio and honey perfumes. Not to be confused with a traditional fruity perfume, fig is instantly recognisable for its green freshness and the sweet, creamy quality it affords. It's nuanced and nostalgic and touted as a go-to for anyone partial to cosy perfumes or sparkling summer scents.
So, if you're on the hunt for a warm and almost milky signature to spritz this season, we've rounded up our favourite captivating fig-centric scents from the likes of Le Labo and Jo Malone.
6 chic and cosy fig perfumes to wear this season
As mentioned, fig isn't your average fruity note, so if you're someone who doesn't typically gravitate towards juicy or sharp scents, don't write it off just yet. Fig instead verges towards being a 'gourmand' note and is described as being creamy and sweet. Meanwhile, its leaves can offer a fresh and green impression. The genre of fig perfumes, therefore, is varied and versatile, with some blends smelling like warm days spent in the south of France and others enveloping the skin in a nostalgic cosiness. Here are six of our favourites.
fresh & milky
RRP: from £55 for 30ml | Notes: Fig leaf, lotus flower and vetiver
Succulent and green, this Jo Malone perfume combines fig leaf with dewy lotus flower and earthy vetiver for a fragrance that is fresh and milky - thanks to fig's distinctive lactonic aroma. Its opening is delicate but its earthy base lingers, drawing out the creaminess and softness of the fig and petals.
Who should buy it: Fans of floral fragrances and fresh, almost cool-smelling milk perfumes.
Warm & smoky
RRP: £170 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, fresh fig, bay leaves, cedar wood, vetiver and musk
Cosy and warm, this scent combines sharp and citrusy opening bursts of bergamot with fresh fig and aromatic bay leaves, which then melt down to reveal rich and smoky hints of woods and musks - for a signature that is sultry and complex. It's described as being inspired by black tea (another point in its favour as tea perfumes are also trending this season).
Who should buy it: Those who favour musky signatures and like their scents envelop them in warmth and comfort.
Green & musky
RRP: from £99 for 50ml | Notes: Fig, cassis, waterlily, orris, iris, jasmine, skin musk, vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood
This unisex fragrance is fruity and green, without being overly sweet. It features fresh waterlily, cassis and fig, layered with powdery hints of iris and fragrant jasmine. These then give way to its rich and musky base of patchouli, sandalwood and vanilla. Father Figure is multi-dimensional, which makes it a very versatile scent for year-round wear.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a fresh, gender-neutral perfume.
Fresh & sunny
RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: Fig leaves, fig tree sap, fig tree wood and black pepper
Touted as one of the best Diptyque perfumes, Philosykos is a fresh and realistic-smelling homage to ripe figs. It combines both the leaves, sap and wood of a fig tree with spicy hints of black pepper for a scent that is green and warm - like the sun beating down on the fruit tree, itself.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a sparkling, summer fragrance.
Earthy
RRP: £85 for 50ml | Notes: Black pepper, green fig Leaf, bitter citrus, pine leaves, vetiver, patchouli and truffle
Red Truffle is one of our team's favourite Jo Loves scents thanks to its unique blend of warm and spicy notes. It's rich and cosy, with its opening notes of black pepper and fresh green fig, melting into earthier vetiver and truffle. It's very sophisticated and hard to pin down, making it the ideal signature for those who love to stand out from the crowd.
Who should buy it: Those who love crisp and rich scents over sweet and juicy numbers.
Green & floral
RRP: £120 for 50ml | Notes: Blackcurrant bud, galbanum, wild fig, green tea, orris, jasmine, cedarwood, patchouli, tonka, amber and musk
Lush and captivating, this perfume smells like wet greenery in the best way. It opens with a splash of blackcurrant bud, wild fig and green tea, which then gives way to warmer, creamier hints of amber, musk and patchouli. It's interesting and seems to develop with every whiff.
Who should buy it: Fans of green and floral scents, who are seeking something richer and almost mossy.
What does fig smell like?
Fig is a complex note that can vary depending on which aspect of the fig is used and the other scents it is blended with. It's fresh and sweet but not overly sugary or juicy like some fruit notes can be. You can often find it paired with similarly creamy musks and wood notes as it adds an earthy dimension and boasts its own warm and milky quality.
What notes pair well with fig?
As we've already touched upon, fig is a versatile note and can be found alongside everything from woody, musk scents to sharper citrus hints.
Musk, cedarwood, patchouli and vetiver feature alongside fig in several of the scents we've included above, but vanilla perfumes can also benefit from an opening of fig. You can also find it blended with more powdery florals like jasmine and iris. So, no matter your scent preference, you're likely to find a perfume with fig notes that will align with it.
