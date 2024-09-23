These fig perfumes are giving us serious 'south of France in autumn' vibes

If you typically avoid fruity fragrances in favour of cosier blends, fig perfumes may offer the perfect middle ground thanks to their distinctive creaminess and subtle sweetness...

While we're used to seeing classic notes like rose and mandarin in the best long-lasting perfumes, several unique (and undiscovered for some) notes are gaining acclaim. Fig is one such scent to inspire its very own sub-category of fragrance - like that of pistachio and honey perfumes. Not to be confused with a traditional fruity perfume, fig is instantly recognisable for its green freshness and the sweet, creamy quality it affords. It's nuanced and nostalgic and touted as a go-to for anyone partial to cosy perfumes or sparkling summer scents.

So, if you're on the hunt for a warm and almost milky signature to spritz this season, we've rounded up our favourite captivating fig-centric scents from the likes of Le Labo and Jo Malone.

6 chic and cosy fig perfumes to wear this season

As mentioned, fig isn't your average fruity note, so if you're someone who doesn't typically gravitate towards juicy or sharp scents, don't write it off just yet. Fig instead verges towards being a 'gourmand' note and is described as being creamy and sweet. Meanwhile, its leaves can offer a fresh and green impression. The genre of fig perfumes, therefore, is varied and versatile, with some blends smelling like warm days spent in the south of France and others enveloping the skin in a nostalgic cosiness. Here are six of our favourites.

What does fig smell like?

Fig is a complex note that can vary depending on which aspect of the fig is used and the other scents it is blended with. It's fresh and sweet but not overly sugary or juicy like some fruit notes can be. You can often find it paired with similarly creamy musks and wood notes as it adds an earthy dimension and boasts its own warm and milky quality.

What notes pair well with fig?

As we've already touched upon, fig is a versatile note and can be found alongside everything from woody, musk scents to sharper citrus hints.

Musk, cedarwood, patchouli and vetiver feature alongside fig in several of the scents we've included above, but vanilla perfumes can also benefit from an opening of fig. You can also find it blended with more powdery florals like jasmine and iris. So, no matter your scent preference, you're likely to find a perfume with fig notes that will align with it.