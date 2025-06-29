If you try one product, make it a juicy 'green' perfume that should cost five times its price
Inspired by his grandmother's greenhouse, Adam Reed's evocative, affordable fragrance is my scent of the summer
Fun fact: In a previous life, I worked at an indie wine shop off Chancery Lane, where training was taken so seriously I had to take exams (WSET Level 1, baby!)
There aren't many transferable skills between flogging Barolo to barristers and beauty journalism. But, one I've noticed is the language of wine and that of the best perfumes for women. Both employ illogical-sounding descriptors that - I think - mostly allow those in the know to demonstrate superiority over those who don't.
I had no time for drink snobbery then, and have none for scent snobbery now. But, I will concede that knowing the lingo helps you work out what floats your boat - be it a buttery Burgundy with a 'generous mouthfeel' or a crisp 'green' scent that's like a whole garden encased in glass.
Why this mouthwatering green perfume is my beauty buy of the week
If you speak perfume, you'll know green is how we describe fragrances with a fresh, natural quality that evoke things like leaves, foliage, stems, or earthier botanicals such as moss.
The idea of smells as colours sounds a bit like synaesthesia (a neurological phenomenon where senses merge), but you don't have to experience the world that way to 'get' green scent. Imagine sticking your head inside a verdant, packed-out greenhouse, and you're pretty much there. Speaking of which...
This little beauty centres around one of my favourite greens, tomato leaf, a tangy-earthy-fresh note that normally crops up in very high-end and highly-priced scents. Instead, we get it here for a steal, along with mouth-watering rhubarb and sweet-smoky Palo Santo.
The overall effect is delicious and sunshiney, but not in an obvious coconut or citrus scent for summer way. It smells totally unique, probably because it's an homage to creator Adam Reed's grandmother's greenhouse, which is a lovely bit of world-conjuring, isn't it?
Wait, there's more: Because Reed is a hair stylist by trade, this is a baobab oil-infused hair perfume, too. Scenting your 'do is perfect during hot weather, when the alcohol in perfume can make you more sun sensitive.
I must also mention Arkive's Discovery Set - £25 for four 10ml sprays, which is small but not annoyingly small, all in lovely glass bottles, not freebieish vials. Imagine going on holiday with an entire fragrance collection? Imagine!
Anyway, I hope you learned some usable perfume lingo today. And while I'm rummaging through my brain's terminology bank, I'll add that 'bottle fermented' is the way to go with fizz, 'legs' are irrelevant, and 'crunchy tannins' are nicer than they sound in a chilled red. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.