If you try one product, make it a juicy 'green' perfume that should cost five times its price

Fun fact: In a previous life, I worked at an indie wine shop off Chancery Lane, where training was taken so seriously I had to take exams (WSET Level 1, baby!)

There aren't many transferable skills between flogging Barolo to barristers and beauty journalism. But, one I've noticed is the language of wine and that of the best perfumes for women. Both employ illogical-sounding descriptors that - I think - mostly allow those in the know to demonstrate superiority over those who don't.

I had no time for drink snobbery then, and have none for scent snobbery now. But, I will concede that knowing the lingo helps you work out what floats your boat - be it a buttery Burgundy with a 'generous mouthfeel' or a crisp 'green' scent that's like a whole garden encased in glass.

Why this mouthwatering green perfume is my beauty buy of the week

If you speak perfume, you'll know green is how we describe fragrances with a fresh, natural quality that evoke things like leaves, foliage, stems, or earthier botanicals such as moss.

The idea of smells as colours sounds a bit like synaesthesia (a neurological phenomenon where senses merge), but you don't have to experience the world that way to 'get' green scent. Imagine sticking your head inside a verdant, packed-out greenhouse, and you're pretty much there. Speaking of which...

Arkive No One Elsie Eau de Parfum 50ml £30 at Boots.com This little beauty centres around one of my favourite greens, tomato leaf, a tangy-earthy-fresh note that normally crops up in very high-end and highly-priced scents. Instead, we get it here for a steal, along with mouth-watering rhubarb and sweet-smoky Palo Santo. The overall effect is delicious and sunshiney, but not in an obvious coconut or citrus scent for summer way. It smells totally unique, probably because it's an homage to creator Adam Reed's grandmother's greenhouse, which is a lovely bit of world-conjuring, isn't it?

Wait, there's more: Because Reed is a hair stylist by trade, this is a baobab oil-infused hair perfume, too. Scenting your 'do is perfect during hot weather, when the alcohol in perfume can make you more sun sensitive.

I must also mention Arkive's Discovery Set - £25 for four 10ml sprays, which is small but not annoyingly small, all in lovely glass bottles, not freebieish vials. Imagine going on holiday with an entire fragrance collection? Imagine!

Anyway, I hope you learned some usable perfume lingo today. And while I'm rummaging through my brain's terminology bank, I'll add that 'bottle fermented' is the way to go with fizz, 'legs' are irrelevant, and 'crunchy tannins' are nicer than they sound in a chilled red. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.