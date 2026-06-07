This niche perfume is every member of the beauty team's summer holiday scent of choice

Scent preference is such a personal, individual thing. The w&h beauty team is proof of this, because we've never all liked the same perfume, even after years of testing hundreds. This was until we all agreed that we loved the same summer-inspired scent, and we think you'll love it too.

Now that the sunny season is finally here, you'll likely be dusting off your scents for summer and getting excited to wear them. Solar perfumes are a popular choice for the summer months as they elevate an already sunny day with uplifting vibes to match. Our beauty team's favourite perfume evokes that feel-good feeling when the sun comes out, bringing the essence of golden rays to your day, no matter the weather.

If you're a fan of perfumes that smell like sun scream, you'll want to try this. Here's exactly why this perfume has been crowned our all-time favourite.

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WHY FLORAL STREET ARIZONA BLOOM is our perfume pick for summer

Never have we ever agreed on a perfume before. It sounds mad, but it's true. Beauty Director Sarah prefers a heavier musky perfume, Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon is a fan of nature-inspired floral fragrances, while Beauty Editor Jess and Beauty Writer Annie are all about aquatic floral perfumes, so we've never found a fragrance that we all would wear.

That was, until we discovered Floral Street's Arizona Bloom. It's lightly uplifting and refreshingly bright, and truly encapsulates sunshine in a bottle. It's packed in all of our holiday bags each year, and as soon as the summer season begins, you'll notice the W&H beauty team all smell of this deliciously moreish perfume.

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 50ml $73.37 at Amazon RRP: £78 With top notes of coconut extract, a heart of fig leaves and jasmine petals and base notes of oakmoss and salted musks, this perfume instantly whisks you away to your favourite sun-soaked destination - minus the airport queues. The scent really lingers all day without the need for topping up, making it one of the best long-lasting perfumes.

1. Beauty Director, Sarah's review

(Image credit: Sarah Cooper-White)

Floral Street Arizona Bloom is one of my favourite perfumes - in fact, it's the only perfume I have actually used up two entire bottles of - as a Beauty Editor with a never-ending supply of perfumes to try, that's quite a feat!

It's such a great everyday fragrance for the brighter, warmer days of the year. I love the ambery, coconut, musky blend - it smells like summer skin, beaches and suntan lotion all mixed into one. I even have a few mini bottles of it that I always take on holiday with me. It's perfect for wearing in the hot weather, and it's not one of those fragrances that the mozzies seem to be drawn to. All in all, it's in my top three fragrances and has been for many years!

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2. Senior beauty editor Rhiannon's review

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I'm a huge fan of Floral Street's fragrance range - they create really unique, addictive scents that really linger all day, thanks to their higher fragrance concentrations. Arizona Love is one of my favourites - it really smells like a holiday in a bottle. A solar perfume really helps cheat that summer feeling even when it's chucking it down outside, and this scent really manages to transport you to a hotter climate. In one spritz, I'm lifted from an overcast South London to the sun-dappled terrace on a Mediterranean island. Heaven.

3. Beauty Editor, Jessica's review

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I might be a beauty editor, but I’m not a ‘perfume person’. Intensely floral scents and anything too oud-ey give me a headache, and I end up overwhelmed within seconds of spritzing. Arizona Bloom is the antithesis of in-your-face and up-your-nose perfumes that are made to be noticed and fill a room the minute you enter. It’s subtle and summery, with notes of coconut and jasmine that feel clean and light rather than heady and overwhelming. I’ve worn it almost every day since it launched in 2020.

4. Beauty Writer, Annie's review

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I was late to the Arizona Bloom fan club, but after years of the beauty team banging on about how great it was, I finally tried it and have been obsessed with it ever since. I'm not normally a lover of solar fragrances - they are often far too sweet for me, but there's just something so moreish about this perfume. It's floral without being too petal-ly, tropical without being too sickly and has just the right amount of creaminess. As soon as the sun comes out, I reach for this perfume as it's the perfect accompaniment to sunshine-filled days. Pro tip - it pairs particularly well with an afternoon spent in the sun sipping Aperols.