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Like petals drifting out to sea, these 8 aquatic florals sparkle with dewy and delicate freshness

Combining watery accords with soft, timeless florals, these modern fragrances really make a splash - especially in the summertime

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A collage of &#039;aquatic floral&#039; perfumes features in this roundup from Armani, Issey Miyake, Diptyque and Maison Margiela, arranged in a line over a cream template with white flower stock images and a water droplet overlay
(Image credit: Armani/ Issey Miyake/ Diptyque and Maison Margiela)
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Where salty sea breezes and raindrops meet delicate flower petals, aquatic florals are born, and they're the new go-to for smelling clean, fresh and perfectly radiant.

When we think of floral fragrances, often very powdery or fresh perfumes come to mind, but there are many modern and varied bouquets out there, too. As an olfactory genre, florals can actually be very multifaceted, hence why they claim so many spots among the most popular long-lasting perfumes. You can find woody evening florals, fruity ones and even very musky, skin-like flower scents. Then, of course, there are those that mimic the smell of flowers steeped in water. Aquatic florals, as they're known, marry either watery accords or salty marine notes, with classic blooms (rose, iris, jasmine and so on), to create a blend that is as dewy as it is elegant.

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8 aquatic floral perfumes that glisten with freshness

What are aquatic florals & what notes should you look for

Aquatic florals are really as they sound: perfumes that boast a watery, dewy floral quality. They can be oceanic and summery, like trendy Riviera perfumes, with salty, suncreamy and almost seaweed-y notes that mimic summer days spent by the coast. Some also reflect rain-soaked vegetation or other waterlife plants, like lily pads. As for the floral elements, they tend to feature quite classic, delicate and sheer florals like jasmine, rose, magnolia and iris.

Essentially, they are fragrances that, when you smell them, there's almost a drenched, sea-like feel to them. They also tend to be quite fresh, light-weight and clean, bolstered by citrus notes like lemon, bergamot and mandarin.

As for what notes to look for, we've rounded up a list of key, aquatic and flowery hints that can be found in the scents above. Along with the fresh, green and fruit notes, they are also often paired with. Look for scents that feature an aquatic blend, paired with white florals and either a woody base (for a warmer, sunny scent) or crisp citrus hints, for a very fresh and bright signature.

  • Posidonia accord
  • Watery accord or aquatic accord
  • Vegetal accord
  • Sea salt
  • Salted musks
  • Coconut water
  • Rose essence
  • Jasmine
  • Iris
  • Magnolia
  • Blonde woods
  • ylang-ylang
  • Bergamot
  • Lemon
  • Vetiver
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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