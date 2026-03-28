Like petals drifting out to sea, these 8 aquatic florals sparkle with dewy and delicate freshness

Where salty sea breezes and raindrops meet delicate flower petals, aquatic florals are born, and they're the new go-to for smelling clean, fresh and perfectly radiant.

When we think of floral fragrances, often very powdery or fresh perfumes come to mind, but there are many modern and varied bouquets out there, too. As an olfactory genre, florals can actually be very multifaceted, hence why they claim so many spots among the most popular long-lasting perfumes. You can find woody evening florals, fruity ones and even very musky, skin-like flower scents. Then, of course, there are those that mimic the smell of flowers steeped in water. Aquatic florals, as they're known, marry either watery accords or salty marine notes, with classic blooms (rose, iris, jasmine and so on), to create a blend that is as dewy as it is elegant.

This particular sub-category is proving to be very trendy right now, and so, if you want to smell like a sunny day at the beach or an enchanted lake, covered in lily pads, these are the watery florals to invest in.

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8 aquatic floral perfumes that glisten with freshness

Issey Miyake 1. Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Eau de Parfum Intense View at allbeauty RRP: from £61 for 30ml | Notes: Posidonia accord, ylang-ylang and vanilla L'Eau d'Issey is one of the most well-known of Issey Miyake's perfumes and arguably the most iconic example of an aquatic floral. As a scent, it can be found in several iterations, but the Intense version is definitely one to consider if you're seeking a very elegant, watery fragrance. Posidonia accord delivers a salty splash, chased by soft and slightly powdery ylang-ylang, which builds upon that delicate, oceanic freshness, before vanilla adds a sunny sheerness. It's lightweight but simultaneously lingering, and really smells like seawater on warm, suncream-covered skin. Who should buy it: those seeking a subtle, elegant sort of scent that smells clean, fresh and beautifully beachy. Maison Margiela 2. Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette View at SpaceNK RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, vegetal accord, pink pepper, aquatic accord, Isparta rose petal essence, jasmine, pine needle oil, patchouli and moss. Perfectly capturing the dewy freshness of flowers and vegetation after a spring shower, Maison Margiela's Replica perfume, When The Rain Stops, layers salty aquatic accords over rose, jasmine, and patchouli essence to create a scent that is luminous and bright. Like sun rays glistening over raindrops, caught on flower petals. It's airy and clean - the sort of scent that transcends season and occasion and offers its wearer a soft but distinctive, almost skin-scent. It's you, on a walk through a rain-soaked garden. Who should buy it: those who favour clean, almost laundry-like scents Maison Louis Marie 3. Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau De Parfum View at Boots RRP: £92 for 50ml | Notes: muguet, coconut waters, lemon, Tuscan Fig, tonka, agave, vetiver, amber and santal For our French perfume fans out there, No.13 Nouvelle Vague is a slightly different take on an aquatic blend, as it layers soft florals with creamy coconut water and fig, as well as earthy vetiver, amber and warm santal. It's sunny and dewy all at once, clinging close to the skin. It was inspired by spring on the Italian coast, and you can definitely sense that within this delicately sweet and breezy blend. Who should buy it: those seeking a sheer, sunny scent to wear through spring and summer Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella 4. Santa Maria Novella Acqua Eau de Parfum View at Liberty RRP: £240 for 100ml | Notes: pear, freesia, lotus and musk Inspired by the water features found on the Medicean Villa's fountains, this luxe scent combines notes of juicy pear with sheer freesia, lotus and musks to create a blend that sparkles to life. It's elegant, dewy and bright, seeking to capture the motion and flow of water. Who should buy it: those seeking a very refined and ornate take on an aquatic floral Liis 5. Liis Lucienne Eau de Parfum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £165 for 50ml | Notes: pomelo, lemon, dragon fruit, magnolia, water lily, pitahaya, sea notes and ambergris



A popular blend on social media for those wanting to smell like fresh water lilies, this fragrance blends juicy, fresh fruits with delicate florals and salty marine scents to create an aroma that is ethereal and radiant. Like sunlight shimmering on a lake, covered in newly-bloomed waterlilies. It's watery and slightly musky, with bursts of uplifting citrus. Who should buy it: someone seeking a more unique, niche signature that not everyone has heard of, and or those who love water lilies. Giorgio Armani 6. Armani Acqua Di Gioia Eau de Parfum View at allbeauty RRP: from £69 for 30ml | Notes: Primfiore lemon, water jasmine, cedarwood, brown sugar and labdanum For a crowd-pleasing aquatic scent, Armani's Acqua Di Gioia is a lovely choice, as it layers bright, zesty lemon with watery hints of jasmine, cedar and rich labdanum. It's fresh, warm and inviting like the ocean on a hot summer's day and is perfect for holiday spritzing. Who should buy it: those seeking a chic and clean, oceanic summer fragrance that will attract compliments. Diptyque 7. Diptyque Corail Oscuro Eau de Parfum View at Diptyque RRP: £265 for 100ml | Notes: Mandarin, rose bourbon, salty mineral accord Created as a tribute to marine life, Diptyque's Corail Oscuro blends mandarin with rose bourbon and salty, mineral accord to deliver a scent that is complex and unexpected. It's intense, like the darker depths of the ocean, with a sensual hint by way of the rose and salt notes. It's intriguing and chic, ideal if you're not so keen on very crisp, fresh perfumes, but still want to wear a scent that feels aquatic. Who should buy it: lovers of the best Diptyque perfumes seeking a new scent that feels niche, mysterious and luxurious. Issey Miyake 8. Issey Miyake L'eau d'issey Eau & Magnolia View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £79 for 50ml | Notes: Neroli, bergamot, magnolia, rose and dreamwood Like flower petals floating on a crystal clear lake, warmed by sunlight, Issey Miyake's L'eau d'Issey Eau & Magnolia is yet another beautiful example of an aquatic floral from the brand. It's lightweight and soft but still carries impressive staying power. It reminds me a little of floral soap, but in a very clean and comforting way. It's fresh but also warm, with that base of dreamwood lending this musk, sun-warmed quality to the rest. It's a very elegant and versatile scent. Who should buy it: lovers of clean, soapy or solar perfumes.

What are aquatic florals & what notes should you look for

Aquatic florals are really as they sound: perfumes that boast a watery, dewy floral quality. They can be oceanic and summery, like trendy Riviera perfumes, with salty, suncreamy and almost seaweed-y notes that mimic summer days spent by the coast. Some also reflect rain-soaked vegetation or other waterlife plants, like lily pads. As for the floral elements, they tend to feature quite classic, delicate and sheer florals like jasmine, rose, magnolia and iris.

Essentially, they are fragrances that, when you smell them, there's almost a drenched, sea-like feel to them. They also tend to be quite fresh, light-weight and clean, bolstered by citrus notes like lemon, bergamot and mandarin.

As for what notes to look for, we've rounded up a list of key, aquatic and flowery hints that can be found in the scents above. Along with the fresh, green and fruit notes, they are also often paired with. Look for scents that feature an aquatic blend, paired with white florals and either a woody base (for a warmer, sunny scent) or crisp citrus hints, for a very fresh and bright signature.

Posidonia accord

Watery accord or aquatic accord

Vegetal accord

Sea salt

Salted musks

Coconut water

Rose essence

Jasmine

Iris

Magnolia

Blonde woods

ylang-ylang

Bergamot

Lemon

Vetiver