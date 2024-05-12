6 solar-inspired scents everyone will be wearing this season - for a heightened sense of summer
From warm florals to salted musks, solar perfumes are trending this year - with their sunny blends scenting the air this summer...
Wish you could bottle up the scent of hazy summer afternoons and sun-warmed skin? Solar perfumes are the answer, as they take notes (literally) from the sun's golden rays, to offer a radiant and oh-so-nostalgic impression...
As far as the best long-lasting perfumes go, the lineup consists of all the classic olfactory families; floral, woody, aromatic and so on but right now, there's another, honorary fragrance genre that's garnering attention. Along with milk perfumes and violet-centric numbers, 'solar' perfumes are trending for 2024 and are tipped to be a go-to this summer season. The reason? Well, the name is a dead giveaway, as these solar-inspired blends look to evoke the feeling of being bathed in sunlight with every spritz.
So, if owning a perfume that smells like sunshine bottled is something you're very interested in, these are the six solar fragrances to add to your collection - both for summer and any time you need a reminder of sunnier climates...
The 6 solar perfumes to spritz for a radiant impression
From warm and creamy woods, to sweet floral and citrus blends, these are the six solar fragrances we plan to spritz under every blue sky from now until autumn...
Suncream-y
RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, lemon, ylang ylang, coconut milk, heliotrope, transluzone, musks, cedarwood and benzoin
With skin scent elements granted by notes like pink pepper, musk and benzoin, this perfume smells warm and creamy on the skin. Its hints of coconut milk and earthy bergamot also help to create the classic solar quality.
Who should buy it: those who love unisex scents, or are looking for a summery signature that is light, airy and a tad suncream-y
Woody & powdery
RRP: from £100 for 50ml | Notes: Jasmine lactone, amyris, sandalwood, vanilla, iris butter, sandalwood, jasmine sambac, ambrette, salicylate and Iso E super
This lingering scent is a favourite of woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar for its warm and woody aroma. There's a versatile sweetness and powderiness to it that lends itself perfectly to both a summery scent, aswell as a niche and cosy everyday signature.
Who should buy it: those who love warm, skin-like scents and prefer more unique and less-discovered signatures
Salty and warm
RRP: from £74 for 50ml | Notes: Balinese coconut, Madagascan black pepper, oak moss, salted musks, jasmine petals, fig leaves and cashmere woods
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adores this scent and says: "It's so creamy and really smells like nostalgic summers spent swimming in the ocean and drying off in the sun. The notes of coconut, cashmere woods and salted musk linger, delivering that warmed, suncream-melted-into-the-skin quality that is just divine."
Who should buy it: Those who wish they could bottle the feeling of basking in sunlight
A crowd pleaser
RRP: from £58 for 50ml | Notes: Amber, coconut milk, sandalwood, vanilla, vetiver, myrrh, mandarin, Sicilian bergamot, lemon, jasmine, magnolia, orange flower and lavender
With its blend of warm amber, sandalwood and coconut milk, with bursts of lemon and bergamot, this scent was designed to smell like summer skin. It's warm and features nearly every note you would attribute to this season - plus it's a proven crowd-pleaser.
Who should buy it: Those who are looking for a vetted summer favourite
Creamy & luxe
RRP: from £145 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, cardamom oil, pistachio, ylang-ylang, benzoin and Coco de Mer
Described as a 'solar floral' this perfect blends bergamot and ylang-ylang with creamy coco de mer and sweet and nutty pistachio (pistachio perfumes are also very popular right now, so win-win) for a luxe and sparkling impression.
Who should buy it: those seeking a summer scent that is both creamy and floral
Floral & powdery
RRP: from £72 for 50ml | Notes: pear, violet leaf and iris
For lovers of floral fragrances, this violet-centric scent offers a powdery and sweet aroma that is fresh but simultaneously delicate. It's soft and juicy, making it perfect for spring and summertime wear but is also versatile - esepcially for those who favour botanical blends.
Who should buy it: those who are looking for a summery alternative to creamier and coconutty 'solar' blends
What are solar perfumes?
In case you're not well acquainted with a solar-esque perfume yet, Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street explains: "A solar perfume is quite a loose term that refers to fragrance with a 'sunshine' feel to it. Whilst solar perfumes aren't a fragrance family in the way that florals or woody scents are, they have an undeniable quality to them that sets them apart."
What do solar perfumes smell like, exactly? "Fragrances that make you feel like you have warm, golden rays of sun on your skin are typically dubbed 'solar' fragrances, and their popularity is down to exactly that - feeling like you're on holiday. Many solar perfumes contain notes with a familiarity to them, to give you that nostalgic feeling of summer," says Feeney and a good example of a scent that embodies all of this and more, is Floral Street's Arizona Bloom.
"It was inspired by the Atacama Desert in Chile - I experienced its high altitude salt flats with bright blue skies and was so moved by its irresistibly contemplative ambience," says Feeney, adding, "It made me want to create a perfume grounded in nature that captures the feeling of total freedom with a natural high! It combines Balinese coconut, jasmine petals, salted musks and Madagascan black pepper - there's a creamy, milkiness to it from the coconut, whereas the salted musks create a beautiful second skin feeling."
As mentioned above, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is a big fan of the Arizona Bloom: "It really smells as though your skin has been warmed by the sun, it's creamy but hard to pin-down, creating just this soft, 'me-but-in-summer' feel that is just so comforting. The only way I can think to articulate it is suncream-y - but specifically, having been reapplied, post swim and completely melted into the skin - and in the best possible way."
What are 'solar' perfume notes to look for?
- Solar perfume notes: coconut, jasmine, amber, bergamot, lemon and mandarin and salted musk
As for selecting a solar signature from among the best perfumes for women, Feeney has shared a few key notes to look out for: "There are a few different ways to interpret that sunny, exotic 'solar' feeling. Some sure-fire 'solar' fragrances include the warmth of jasmine or amber, whereas some lead more with citrusy notes like bergamot, lemon and mandarin. Ingredients like salted musks give a second skin feeling as if you are drying in the sun and a natural coconut gives a rich creamy smell reminiscent of the beach!"
