6 chic pistachio perfumes to wear if you want a modern scent for spring 2024
Pistachio perfumes are trending for spring/summer - and these six scents are sweetness and sun, bottled...
When spring and summer roll around, we often find ourselves gravitating towards fresher and sweeter notes but while vanilla and citrus fragrances were once the go-to, pistachio perfumes have been tipped as this season's must-have...
If you're a lover of gourmand scents - the sort that smell almost good enough to eat - you likely already own every vanilla-centric long-lasting perfume on the market or, at the very least, are well acquainted with them. This year though, it seems there's a new, decadent note in town, which might just offer another much-needed facet to your collection of best perfumes for women.
Pistachio, with its nutty and edible sweetness, is indeed the oh-so-appealing aroma looking to dethrone vanilla and for those looking to give this delectable scent a whirl, here are six sunny picks...
6 pistachio perfumes for lovers of gourmand blends
Like milk perfumes, pistachio fragrances are often classed as gourmand, meaning they're likely to be a big hit with vanilla perfume fans and are perfect for both spring and summer.
And while the idea of a pistachio perfume might seem strange - or be an entirely new concept for you - the note was also very popular in 2023 and takes centre stage in several fragrances by iconic brands including Tom Ford, Sol De Janeiro and Marc Jacobs...
Luxe & sunny
RRP: £145 for 30ml | Notes: bergamot, cardamom oil, pistachio, ylang-ylang, benzoin and coco de mer
This sweet and floral perfume looks to capture the scent of sun on skin, with a blend of sparkling bergamot and spicy cardamon that melts into creamy hints of pistachio and coco de mer. It's tropical and sensual - and perfect for the summer when all you want to think about is sun, sea and sweetness.
Who should buy it: someone who wants to smell like summers spent ocean-side in the French Riveria.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £12.99 for 30ml | Notes: pistachio, iris and tonka bean
If you're already a fan of the best Zara perfumes and are looking for a new spring/summer scent, this one has all the markings of an affordable - and delicious - signature. It's both sweet and floral with heart notes of pistachio, blended with tonka bean and delicate iris.
Who should buy it: Lovers of no-fuss, affordable scents that smell as delicious as they sound.
Fresh& sweet
RRP: £79 for 50ml | Notes: pistachio, whipped cream, roasted hazelnut, sweet rum, marshmallow, peony, sandalwood and cotton candy
This scent is for the real sweet tooth among us, with its delectable blend of nutty pistachio, whipped cream, marshmallow and cotton candy. But there's more than meets the eye (or should we say nose?) with scent - there's a freshness to it, thanks to the burst of peony and richness, from the sandalwood and rum.
Who should buy it: Those who love their scents to be unique, as well as sweet and creamy.
Woody & fresh
RRP: £71.40 for 50ml | Notes: grasses, olive wood and fresh pistachio
If you're not a lover of overly sweet scents but still want to join the pistachio movement, this fresh and woody perfume is the perfect pick. It's sunny and aromatic with hints of elegant warmth.
Who should buy it: those who typically steer clear of sweet and floral scents in favour of more niche and warm blends.
A crowd-pleaser
RRP: £22 for 90ml | Notes: pistachio, almond, heliotrope, jasmine, vanilla, salted caramel and sandalwood
This is one of the most popular and best affordable perfumes on the market and it just so happens to be a sparkling pistachio scent. It's rich and floral, with notes of jasmine and heliotrope blended with rich and irresistible almond, salted caramel and vanilla hints.
Who should buy it: those who are looking for a scent that is summer, bottled - whilst also being very affordable and multipurpose (it's a hair mist too!).
Fruity & floral
RRP: £58.40 for 50ml | Notes: cloudberry, bergamot, pistachio, chantilly cream and benzoin
Described as versatile and indulgent, this scent is the perfect balance of floral and fruity, with green notes of pistachio, sparkling cloudberry and bergamot and warm hints of benzoin.
Who should buy it: lovers of fruity fragrances who are looking for something fresh and creamy to add to their collection.
What does pistachio smell like?
Pistachio can fall into both the green and gourmand category. It's aromatic and well, nutty but with it so often lending its flavour (and distinctive green hue) to ice cream and various other sweet treats, naturally, it's become something of a star component in many rich and creamy scents. Like almond, it's rich and earthy - and is the perfect option for those looking to stray from more traditional vanilla fragrances.
You can often find it paired with delicate florals or other almost edible notes, like coconut and caramel - hence why it's such a popular pick in the warmer seasons.
Who should buy pistachio fragrances?
As mentioned, if you're a lover of vanilla perfumes, a pistachio scent is likely to be right up your alley - as they are often even accompanying notes - but is slightly more nuanced. Its nuttiness adds an interesting depth to both floral and gourmand fragrances that is just irresistible.
Equally, if you're a fan of milk and creamy aromas - like coconut - a pistachio number will also be a welcome addition to your summertime lineup. Floral fragrance lovers may also find a pistachio perfume that strikes all the right notes, as again they are often paired with light floral accords.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing.
