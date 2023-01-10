Fashion trends 2023: Here's what fashion experts predict you'll be wearing this spring

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With spring around the corner, it's time to discover the fashion trends 2023. Designers reveal their collections to fashion editors, buyers, and style fans six months in advance of the season and as spring gets ever closer, the runways we saw in September will now start to influence stores at all price brackets.

While the winter 2022 fashion trends haven't dissipated completely - after all it's still pretty cold outside, the official start of the spring fashion season is not far off, meaning that spring fashion trends are very much on our style agenda right now. Influenced by the fashion shows from the four key fashion cities, New York, London, Milan and Paris, whether you wear designer clothes or not, straight-to-market brands watch the shows carefully too, to decipher which shows and trends they should use to help to guide their own collections too.

Although designers aren't governed by anything, in particular, there are often cross-over threads between collections thanks to external influences that gently and independently impact styles. And while trends used to change quite drastically every six months, we're seeing a number of the big fashion trends 2022 sticking around being developed, extended, and updated for the fashion trends 2023 this spring, with silhouettes and colors that have been a roaring success set to still have a spot in your wardrobe for the foreseeable.

Fashion trends 2023: New season styles revealed

With all the spring/summer fashion 2023 shows now over. We have noted down and pulled out the key spring fashion trends to look out for this year, and while designers stayed true to their own personal style signatures, there were some common key ideas that we expect will trickle down through straight-to-market collections, and into our wardrobes.

So here are the 28 fashion trends 2023 that you need on your radar.

1. Purple Hues

Runway images from: Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Coach, Adam Lippes, Pamella Roland (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest fashion color trends 2022 had to offer is set to remain a firm favorite for the fashion color trends 2023. Lilac has adorned everything from casual separates to special occasion pieces and it seems that purple tones across the spectrum are here to stay.

While the pastel iteration of the color was by far the most popular at New York Fashion Week, richer and deeper hues broke through at Ulla Johnson and looked particularly chic paired with lighter, lavender pieces for a tonal ensemble. Tory Burch and Adam Lippes offered the palest interpretations, so soft they could be mistaken for cream, giving the now staple colorway a new lift for spring 2023.

Although there was plenty of casual separates, lilac was also given an occasionwear makeover, with some of the best cocktail dresses from the likes of Pamella Roland and Dennis Basso and is certainly one wedding guests and those looking for the best bridesmaids dresses should consider for nuptials this year.

What to look out for:

Party dresses: Got a special occasion coming up? A pretty and romantic hue, lilac and purple tones made a big impact in 2022 and their reign on partywear will continue into 2023. Look for silver beaded and tulle iterations to add a new twist to the trend.

Got a special occasion coming up? A pretty and romantic hue, lilac and purple tones made a big impact in 2022 and their reign on partywear will continue into 2023. Look for silver beaded and tulle iterations to add a new twist to the trend. Tonal ensembles: For a head-to-toe look that gets the fashion crowd's approval, pair lilac with deeper purples, look to Ulla Johnson for inspiration.

For a head-to-toe look that gets the fashion crowd's approval, pair lilac with deeper purples, look to Ulla Johnson for inspiration. Sporty styles: Give androgynous sportswear a pretty twist, with rain-ready jackets and sleek sweatshirts in the palest of purples.

2. Tassel Details

Runway images from: Naeem Khan, Proenza Schouler, Ulla Johnson, PatBo, Bronx & Banco (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another trend extending its lifecycle from 2022 into 2023 was tassel detailing. One of our favorite summer trends, the best dresses and party pieces were treated to a fully fringed makeover for a look that will be hard to resist. Fringing is an ideal trend in the summer as it doesn't work particularly well with coats, and of course, you want the tassel detailing to be on show at all times. Ideal for dancing or for sunny breaks, fringe gives every item of clothing added depth and movement.

The level of fringing differed across the runways, with sweepingly dramatic full fringing at PatBo and Bronx & Banco, while the likes of Proenza Schouler and Ulla Johnson offered softer and more relaxed iterations of the trend. While tassel detailing is often linked to discovering what is boho style, for the fashion trends 2023 the look feels less bohemian and more glam. With party dresses where the trend shined best.

A favorite look of the style set, fashion stylist and editor Antonia Kraskowski (opens in new tab) explains why this is the dancefloor-ready look to love next year.

"Tassels and fringing are a great way to add drama to your look for spring. From subtle fringing on skirts and knits to full-blown flapper-inspired dresses, this is a trend that you can take as far as you fancy".

What to look out for:

Fringed dresses: Bring a touch of glamour to your closet in 2023. With lots of metallic hues, when it comes to dresses, you want thick layers of fringing, layered on top of bodycon silhouettes, for a party-ready aesthetic that will sway as you move.

Bring a touch of glamour to your closet in 2023. With lots of metallic hues, when it comes to dresses, you want thick layers of fringing, layered on top of bodycon silhouettes, for a party-ready aesthetic that will sway as you move. Tasseled knits: For a more casual take on the trend, look to lightly tasseled knits that draw more on the bohemian and artisanal roots of this style.

For a more casual take on the trend, look to lightly tasseled knits that draw more on the bohemian and artisanal roots of this style. Beachwear: From the best beach cover-ups to the latest swim styles, tasseled finishes will help elevate your poolside ensemble.

3. Lace and Laser Cutting

Runway images from: Carolina Herrera, Naeem Khan, Jonathan Simkhai, Proenza Schouler, Bibhu Mohapatra (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lace detailing is a great look for a spring/summer outfit as the lighter fabric and cut-out detailing lends itself to gloriously warm weather. We have seen an increased leaning towards artisan detailing, coupled with new technologies in recent years and this combination of lush lace and intricate laser cutting pays homage to craftsmanship.

Lace fabric might have been the basis for this 2023 spring fashion trend but interpretations of the look differed from brand to brand, with Naeem Khan offering a dramatic cape ensemble, while Proenza Schouler and Bibhu Mohapatra showed off more wearable blouse iterations.

Seen in a rainbow of colors, from classic white to bold and punchy pinks and blues, thanks to the detailing, this style automatically lends itself more to evening and occasionwear. An ideal investment for what to wear to an engagement party or wedding this year.

What to look out for:

Lace shirts: Giving tailoring a feminine twist, lace and laser-cut shirts will look particularly chic styled under well-tailored blazers for a softer finish.

Giving tailoring a feminine twist, lace and laser-cut shirts will look particularly chic styled under well-tailored blazers for a softer finish. Laser-cut dresses: Ideal for wedding guests to what to wear to the races in 2023, laser-cut designs encapsulate the romanticism of lace but with a thoroughly modern finish.

Ideal for wedding guests to what to wear to the races in 2023, laser-cut designs encapsulate the romanticism of lace but with a thoroughly modern finish. Lace skirts: Injecting any outfit with a romantic feel, look for large lace, over vintage-inspired styles to offer a more modern direction.

4. Frothy and feathery

Runway images from: Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, Pamella Roland, PatBo, Bronx & Banco (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion trends 2023 clearly demonstrated that there was romance on the cards, with tactile and frothy tulle and feathers adorning a selection of styles across New York's eight-day fashion extravaganza. From full tulle dresses at Siriano and Molly Goddard, that continued this season's volume trend, to statement hemlines, adding drama to dresses at Herrera. This trend is very much the icing on the occasionwear cake, with almost meringue-like peaks of soft fabric, making it the style to help you twirl into a summer evening. Equally luxurious, feather detailing was used to give added luxe to thigh-skimming hems, and maxi dresses, while a '20s style feathered jacket was highlighted what to wear over a dress next summer.

No color was off limits here, with a mixture of pastel hues and bold jewel tones all playing their part in creating one of the most fun and decadent fashion trends 2023 is set to deliver.

What to look out for:

Feather trims: On basically everything, but certainly on your best summer party frocks. Opt for simple A-line or trapeze silhouettes to let your hemline do the talking.

On basically everything, but certainly on your best summer party frocks. Opt for simple A-line or trapeze silhouettes to let your hemline do the talking. Tulle tiers: Siriano made a point of reminding us that when it comes to dresses, bigger is better. Be the belle of the ball at any soiree with a tiered dress with tulle layers. This look is about turning as many heads as possible.

Siriano made a point of reminding us that when it comes to dresses, bigger is better. Be the belle of the ball at any soiree with a tiered dress with tulle layers. This look is about turning as many heads as possible. Feathered jackets: Update eveningwear looks with feathered jackets for outerwear that elevates your favorite frocks. A look that you'll certainly be able to take through to those fall outfit ideas too.

5. Rays of sunshine

Runway images from Laquan Smith, Jonathan Simkhai, Gabriela Hearst, Veronica Beard, Badgley Mischka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says spring/summer has returned like sun rays shining through the clouds and New York Fashion Week certainly felt drenched in sunshine, even though in reality the rain clouds were never far away. For the fashion trends 2023 expect the season to be ushered in with significant amounts of yellow, as we welcome rising temperatures back into our lives - we can't wait.

From sharp suiting at Gabriela Hearst to the best wedding guest dresses at Badgley Mischka, the bright and sunny style might not be the easiest to pull off but it is guaranteed to offer everyone a much needed dose of dopamine dressing when February 2023 rolls around.

If yellow is one of those colors that leaves you asking 'what color suits me', everyone can wear yellow, you just need to think about how. To make this tricky hue work universally, look out for sleek skirts or a yellow bag and keep the color away from your face.

Antonia's verdict: "Sunshine shades are a spring staple. This cheering shade is bound to put a spring in your step in the new season ahead. Try wearing with neutral tones such as cream and beige for a grown-up take on the trend."

What to look out for:

Occasionwear dresses: When it comes to the summer party circuit, shine brightly in yellow hues. Look for ladylike silhouettes, such as A-line dresses with well-tailored bodices to meet the brief.

When it comes to the summer party circuit, shine brightly in yellow hues. Look for ladylike silhouettes, such as A-line dresses with well-tailored bodices to meet the brief. Light layers: A bright trench coat, like the style spotted at Laquan Smith, will certainly make rainy days feel a little happier.

A bright trench coat, like the style spotted at Laquan Smith, will certainly make rainy days feel a little happier. Yellow stripes: If you don't want to go for full-on yellow, take a leaf out of Veronica Beard's book and go for bold yellow and white stripes for an easier way to wear the trend.

6. Sports Luxe

Runway images from: Puma, Tibi, Fendi, Laquan Smith, Erigo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The idea of 'no pain, no gain', stands no ground here, as Sports Luxe is the fashion trend for 2023 that guarantees you can look great and feel comfortable in one stylish step.

But make no mistake, although this look is 'relaxed' in the fashion sense, it is still far more polished than throwing on old leggings with your best hoodie. While the silhouettes are sporty, the fabrics bring the luxe element, with Tibi treating fashion fans to silky sweatshirts, paired effortlessly with matching skirts. Fendi channeled '90s grunge with its high-low mix of embellished slip skirts, teamed with sporty jackets - with what is set to be some of the best sweatshirts of the season.

Although more practical sportswear did make brief appearances on the runway, it was the bold and directional looks elsewhere that really got our heart rate up. To up-style classic sportswear pieces and give them a fashion-forward refresh, add heels to silky tracksuit trousers or cargo pants for a more elevated finish.

woman&home deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell (opens in new tab) explains how to take this look from gym floor to dance floor:

"Athleisure is now one of the most popular fashion categories but the look for spring 2023 is more elevated. To avoid looking like you've just stepped out of gym, pick just one sporty item and style with more ready-to-wear pieces, for example, a crop top style sports bra under a blazer, or a bomber jacket worn over a dress. This high-low mix will give you the fashion elite's stamp of approval."

What to look out for:

Bomber jackets: One of the big outerwear trends for fall 2022, this sporty style layering piece has followed us into this year, so invest now and wear for the next 12 months - that's what we call great cost-per-wear.

One of the big outerwear trends for fall 2022, this sporty style layering piece has followed us into this year, so invest now and wear for the next 12 months - that's what we call great cost-per-wear. Silky sweatshirts: Up-style your every day with satin-style sweatshirts. Easy to tuck into jeans or midi skirts, the light-catching fabric instantly makes this athleisure sweater feel more luxe.

Up-style your every day with satin-style sweatshirts. Easy to tuck into jeans or midi skirts, the light-catching fabric instantly makes this athleisure sweater feel more luxe. Sports jackets: Draw inspiration from this season's best waterproof jackets to add an activewear spin to your closet. Half zip designs and oversized, practical front pockets are the details to look out for.

7. Bubble Hems

Fe Noel, Proenza Schouler, Ulla Johnson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Naeem Khan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The voluminous bubble hem makes a playful reappearance every few years, and while it is unlikely to become a firm favorite in the way an A-line midi skirt has, a bubble skirt still makes for a fun addition to the fashion trends 2023.

On the runway we saw the bubble hems take on many guises. From floral maxi dresses, to thigh skimming minis, this full silhouette was about creating maximum drama. In a host of colors, whether it was the red carpet-ready styles at Bibhu Mohapatra and Naeem Khan or the more casual interpretations at Ulla Johnson and Proenza Schouler, this larger than life style made itself known.

A harder silhouette to wear, as always, it comes down to balancing your proportions to make sure that you wear this look, rather than the other way around. If you opt for a bubble hem skirt, wear with a fitted, tucked-in top to highlight your waist and a more tailored top half. Opting for a dress? Choose between a leg flashing silhouette, or an arm baring style to avoid losing your frame entirely.

What to look out for:

Bubble hem skirts: A look that always feel feminine, to make this style work for occasionwear opt for textured or high shine fabrications.

A look that always feel feminine, to make this style work for occasionwear opt for textured or high shine fabrications. Bubble hem dresses: Show off your pins with thigh hem iterations, team with chunky wedges or sleek plimsolls for a fresh feel.

8. Ruffles

Runway images from: Carolina Herrera, Badgley Mischka, Adam Lippes, Ulla Johnson, Naeem Khan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most feminine trend we spotted, ruffles big and small made themselves known sashaying down at numerous runways. Signaling a return to glamour for both evening and day dressing, volume continued to play a big role in how designers interpreted clothing for 2023. A trend that has been front and center for the past few seasons, from big skirts to big sleeves, the explosion of ruffles feels like an extension of a desire to be more present and noticeable, in other words, it's time to let your style shine.

Adding a party-ready feel to skirts, ruffles sat vertically, horizontally, and diagonally across the body adding decadence every turn. From statement evening wear at Halpern and Badgley Mischka to delicate chiffon ruffles at Carolina Herrera, and the daringly dramatic daywear at Adam Lippes, ruffled detailing offers an opportunity for feeling elevated at every opportunity - something we can certainly get behind.

If the statement nature of this trend unnerves you, Antonia suggests you can gently step into the ruffle trend, and go as big or as small as you feel comfortable with.

"Ruffles are a fun way to make a style statement - if you’re not sure you can pull off a multi-tiered frock, opt for smaller ruffle detailing items such as blouses and skirt hems."

What to look out for:

Ruffled skirt: When it comes to the best long skirt outfits for 2023, don't underestimate the power of an elongated ruffle. Look for vertical ruffles that will draw the eye up and down your silhouette.

When it comes to the best long skirt outfits for 2023, don't underestimate the power of an elongated ruffle. Look for vertical ruffles that will draw the eye up and down your silhouette. Ruffled shoulders : From tops to sweatshirts, expect appliqued ruffles to add luxe detailing to casual styles.

: From tops to sweatshirts, expect appliqued ruffles to add luxe detailing to casual styles. Ruffled blouses: A great way of injecting this look into a workwear wardrobe, a ruffled blouse softens androgynous pieces and tailoring in an instant.

9. Florals

Runway images from: Paul & Joe, Richard Quinn, Klamby, Rixo, Yuhan Wang (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Florals for spring? Ground breaking." It might be one of the most popular fashion quotes of all time, but when it comes to the spring fashion trends 2023, florals are back and they're bigger than ever. Large-scale bloom prints were seen prominently on the runway at London Fashion Week via the likes of Richard Quinn, Paul & Joe and Rixo. And while everyone put their own spin on the style, it was all about bright and punchy hues for maximum impact.

Florals are the go-to print for the spring and summer season, often popular for wedding guest dresses and nailing what to wear to a wedding. Offering timeless femininity, the bolder palettes give a nod to the dopamine dressing trend that dominated last year, giving mood-boosting color at every opportunity.

Expect this trend to be heavily covered by straight-to-market brands. A safe bet, florals are always worth the investment, as it's a look that will never go out of style

"A timeless trend, florals will always have a part to play in your spring/summer wardrobe. For 2023 however you can go bigger, bolder than ever before", says Antonia.

What to look out for:

Bold, bright florals: Forget ditsy prints, the spring/summer trend for 2023 is about oversized and statement blooms. Go for large-scale, repeat patterns on pretty much anything.

Forget ditsy prints, the spring/summer trend for 2023 is about oversized and statement blooms. Go for large-scale, repeat patterns on pretty much anything. Floral dresses: A safe purchase, a floral dress, is one of the best summer dresses and will cover you for a host of summer occasions, meaning you can avoid those 'nothing to wear moments'.

A safe purchase, a floral dress, is one of the best summer dresses and will cover you for a host of summer occasions, meaning you can avoid those 'nothing to wear moments'. Printed blouses: When it comes to separates, a printed blouse will add an instant uplift to everyday basics, bringing classic blazers and tailored pants into the new season in a flash.

10. Underwear as outerwear

Runway images from: Christopher Kane, Erdem, Nensi Dojaka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another carried-over trend, underwear as outerwear is the risque fashion trend that fluctuates in popularity. Naturally more suited to spring/summer seasons - as the look doesn't provide much in the way of warmth - for the fashion trends 2023, you can expect a more vintage-inspired take on the look. With striking corset detailing at Erdem, paired with crinoline-style full skirts, the look was softer and more feminine than previous interpretations. While lingerie as outerwear was previously reserved for one of many ways of how to style a blazer, expect 2023 to offer a more delicate interpretation, harking back to an era where corsets were the norm, fashioning them for next season as dress bodices. While Erdem delved into the fashion archives, Christopher Kane offered a more modern take, integrating vinyl body braces and lace bra cups, that had a shapewear feel.

"A tricky trend to wear, ease yourself in with corset style tops and bonded bodice dresses. For those feeling a little more daring you could try a longline bralette under a blazer with high-waisted pair of tailored trousers. This allows you to reference the trend without flashing a lot of flesh", Antonia suggests.

What to look out for:

Fit and flare dresses: Expect to see dresses with fitted bodice or corset style tops, teamed with fuller, statement skirts. This is a romanticized version of underwear and shapewear, championing an A-line silhouette.

Expect to see dresses with fitted bodice or corset style tops, teamed with fuller, statement skirts. This is a romanticized version of underwear and shapewear, championing an A-line silhouette. Slip dresses: A popular look for work or play, slip dresses regained their fashion footing with the '90s trend but have shored up their position with the lingerie look. Look for thigh-grazing styles, silky fabrics, and lace details.

11. Bow details

Runway images from: Susan Fang, Richard Quinn, BMUET (TE), Erdem, Klamby (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to bows for spring/summer 2023 - the bigger, the better. Oversized, statement styles were seen on the runways of London Fashion Week with designers Susan Fang, Richard Quinn, BMUET (TE), Erdem, and Klamby leading the way on the look.

As with florals, bows are a steady trend for warmer months, thanks to their femininity and naturally romantic feel, making them ideal for special occasionwear. Interpreted in silks, tulles, and cotton, there were scaled-up neck-bows, delicate embellishment styles, and abstract silhouettes that transformed into shoulder strap details for a bold but pretty finish.

What to look out for:

Shoulder details: Spotted at Erdem and Susan Fang, bow shoulder strap details will give a sculptural twist to dresses this year, offering feminine dressing for the best bridesmaid dresses and best wedding guest dresses.

Spotted at Erdem and Susan Fang, bow shoulder strap details will give a sculptural twist to dresses this year, offering feminine dressing for the best bridesmaid dresses and best wedding guest dresses. Bow embellishments: From the slim ribbon styles at BMUET (TE), to more embroidered or appliqued styles, we've already seen plenty of raised textures in the forms of florals and ruffles, so we expect this look to not be too far behind.

From the slim ribbon styles at BMUET (TE), to more embroidered or appliqued styles, we've already seen plenty of raised textures in the forms of florals and ruffles, so we expect this look to not be too far behind. Pussybow necklines: One of the easiest ways to wear this fashion this spring is via the best shirts and blouses. Chiffon and silky blouses with statement necklines will soften tailoring for work and occasionwear looks.

12. Blue Hues

Runway images from: Emilia Wickstead, Fendi, Badgley Mischka, 16 Arlington, Erdem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although pastel hues are rarely missing from the spring/summer trend reports, for 2023 we predict a greater leaning toward pastel and baby blue hues. Seen all over the runway at both New York and London Fashion Weeks, this cool as ice shade covered everything from pretty day dresses to resplendent evening wear, casual separates, and beyond.

Tapping into several of the other trends on the list, from the delicate ruffles at Hai, and gorgeous floral prints at Emilia Wickstead, to the frothy, fluffy coats at 16Arlington, and beautiful sequined gowns at Badgley Mischka - soft blue hues have been one of the domination colors of the season so far, acting as the antidote to the almost acidic like brights that have been highly popular too. One for those who prefer a more delicate color palette.

What to look out for:

Eveningwear: Icy hues in silky fabrics signaled a more subtle and elegant take on partywear. Delicate silver embellishments, such as fine beadwork effortlessly pair with the pastel blue tone for a dressed-up finish.

Icy hues in silky fabrics signaled a more subtle and elegant take on partywear. Delicate silver embellishments, such as fine beadwork effortlessly pair with the pastel blue tone for a dressed-up finish. Florals: Bloom prints are often seen as girly enough without being executed in classic tones or red and pink. Blue floral prints offer a more chintzy, china pattern finish and a delightfully retro and subtly sweet finish.

13. Pink Perfection

Runway images from: Luisa Spagnoli, Alberta Ferretti, Marco Rambaldi, Fendi, Versace (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the hottest color trends in 2022 is set to continue this year. Originally part of the Dopamine Dressing trend that saw us buy into mood-boosting brights, fuchsia became the standout hit for both designer and straight to market brands. With the best pink dresses the style to be seen in over the summer, we were overjoyed to see pink return strongly to the runway at the 2023 spring/summer shows. Signalling a re-run for this fashion trend.

From hot pink hues that continue to explore what is Barbiecore style, putting it front and center once more, to softer pastel and coral interpretations, pink was spotted at all the major fashion cities, so if you invested last season hold onto those key pink buys.

What to look out for:

Pink dresses: The largest interpretation for this trend was via dresses. Making this one of the easiest fashion trends 2023 to inject into your wardrobe. From cocktail dress iterations to everyday, summer-ready maxi dresses, we expect no silhouette to remain untouched by a pink palette next season.

The largest interpretation for this trend was via dresses. Making this one of the easiest fashion trends 2023 to inject into your wardrobe. From cocktail dress iterations to everyday, summer-ready maxi dresses, we expect no silhouette to remain untouched by a pink palette next season. Pink Suiting: Spotted at Marco Rambaldi, pink suiting and coords have already made an impact as part of many fall outfits, and its popularity in trouser and blazer combos is another ensemble that you can hold onto for February 2023 and beyond.

14. Statement Stripes

Runway images from: Luisa Spagnoli, Anteprima, Moschino, Loewe, Veronica Beard (Image credit: Getty Images)

A style constant, there is rarely a season where stripes in some respect aren't 'on-trend'. While classic Breton stripes are still welcome in your capsule wardrobe, for the fashion trends 2023, we're seeing the rise of bold super stripes. Thicker and louder, from Luisa Spagnoli and Veronica Beard to Moschino, striped patterns were bold and bright, championing an almost deckchair aesthetic. An ideal trend for the summer months, no color is off limits and multi-colored iterations are expected to be a particular favorite for straight to market brands.

While Moschino used the pattern as an opportunity to give a modern feel to androgynous tailoring, you can easily interpret this look into simpler and more low key pieces such as a chunky striped t-shirt, or lightweight knit.

What to look out for:

Summer dresses: Dresses have become a wardrobe staple for all occasions and a striped summer dress instantly conjures up all the beach feels we need as the sun starts to shine. Look for thick horizontal stripes for the most fashion forward interpretation.

Dresses have become a wardrobe staple for all occasions and a striped summer dress instantly conjures up all the beach feels we need as the sun starts to shine. Look for thick horizontal stripes for the most fashion forward interpretation. Trousers: Vertical striped trousers are an instant leg lengthener and will really make a statement, both at home or abroad. Opt for wider legged trousers to really maximize on the bold striped style and choose a high waisted silhouette for maximum figure lengthening.

15. Leather Looks

Runway images from: Versace, Tod's, Prada, Annakiki, Boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather items are often key to a fall wardrobe, and for fall 2022 leather goods in particular, have seen a sharp rise in popularity. From the best leather jackets, to nailing how to style a leather skirt - these are the building block pieces to invest in for a minimalist capsule wardrobe for this season and to wear for years to come. An unusual hit for spring/summer, we saw leather coats and jackets take to the runway at the likes of Versace, Tod's and Prada, where looks continued to lean into the current Biker Chic trend.

Structured leather jackets are key to this look, with belted styles one of the most popular interpretations of the trend. Colors remained timeless with black, tan and oxblood the most common hues for showcasing this look.

What to look out for:

Leather jackets: Of every style. From structured to embellished, a great leather jacket is a wardrobe essential and will last many more years than this trend. For the most timeless jacket, opt for a classic biker or a black leather blazer to maximize its longevity.

Of every style. From structured to embellished, a great leather jacket is a wardrobe essential and will last many more years than this trend. For the most timeless jacket, opt for a classic biker or a black leather blazer to maximize its longevity. Leather skirts: If you've been pondering whether to invest in a leather skirt for the fall, the fact that it will be still totally wearable into the first half 2023 should be all the convincing you need. While the runways were awash with pencil silhouettes, opt for the leather skirt shape that works best for your style.

16. Gothic Glamour

Runway images from: Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Alessandra Rich, Annakiki, Loewe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gothic Glamour feels offers an fashion-forward extension of the '90s fashion trends that have dominated the current season. Minimalist, with plenty of sheer, slashed and strappy detailing, Gothic Glamour sticks to a dark palette of black and purple hues, and gives a sophisticated development to the Whimsigoth trend.

Spotted at the likes of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Alessandra Rich, this trend has an '80s-like aesthetic and is ideal for evening and party wear, adding a little va-va-voom to going out outfits.

What to look out for:

Strappy party dresses: Taking on the form of the classic slip dress, then upping the ante with slash and cut out details, this is the cocktail silhouette to shop next summer and ideal for adding to a capsule wardrobe for travel. With the promise of a host of timeless little black dresses, a sharp silk dress can be cherished for seasons to come.

Taking on the form of the classic slip dress, then upping the ante with slash and cut out details, this is the cocktail silhouette to shop next summer and ideal for adding to a capsule wardrobe for travel. With the promise of a host of timeless little black dresses, a sharp silk dress can be cherished for seasons to come. Cowl necklines: Yes, they're back. Whether you dip your toe in with a lightly cowl neck camisole or go for a plunging neckline - we're looking at those striking Versace numbers. This is a trend that you can be as a daring as your like with.

17. Cargo pockets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many times has a 'nice dress' comment prompted you to yell, 'and its got pockets'? We have a long-term fascination with pockets, largely because they have often been something women's clothing have rarely considered as a necessity, but this practical addition is firmly front and center when it comes to the fashion trends 2023.

Statement pockets were seen all over the runways including Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Dior adorning everything from trousers to jackets. Perhaps an extension from the Gorpcore trend, there was a certain utility feel to the look, and if you buy one thing next season, make it the Y2K cargo pant as a nod to the style.

The cargo pant was a late '90s and early '00s favorite and the look has been making its way back into public consciousness in recent months. A cool replacement for your best jeans yet just as versatile, take note from Coperni and team with a simple white tank for an effortless spring-ready weekend look or try Fendi’s silky style with heels for a dressier take.

Looking to be a bit more adventurous? Swap the pants iteration for a mini cargo skirt for a more feminine spin and team with a coordinating utilitarian jacket. With pockets aplenty at your fingertips you can stash all the essentials and forgo any need for a handbag. Win-win!

What to look out for:

Cargo Pants: Wondering how to style cargo pants? The easiest way to nail this look and a nod to Y2K trends too, choose neutral shades of beiges and khakis to keep it wearable.

Wondering how to style cargo pants? The easiest way to nail this look and a nod to Y2K trends too, choose neutral shades of beiges and khakis to keep it wearable. Shacket: A transitional wardrobe fave, the shacket - that’s a shirt-jacket hybrid and it is a handy layering tool that taps into this utilitarian style and has great pockets too.

18. Asymmetric Lines

Runway images from: Dries Van Noten, Rokh, Michael Kors, Prada, Sacai (Image credit: Getty)

A mini trend with maximum impact, this is as simple as it sounds and a look that’s super easy to adopt. Whether it’s an asymmetric hemline or a one-shoulder neckline, it’s all about the high-low angles.

Skirts were given daring splits at Prada making movement a breeze whilst Michael Kors kept it clean and simple with one-shoulder necklines and cut-out details for a look that channelled '90s minimalism. Lean into that unfussy aesthetic and wear your asymmetric dress with barely-there sandals and some simple gold hoops for a party outfit or look to the Rokh runway and add diagonal stripes to help accentuate the angles - and tick two trends in one.

What to look out for:

One-shoulder dress: A summer favorite, a one shoulder dress is sexy and flattering. Stick to bodycon styles in a neutral color palette of blacks, creams and whites for an understated '90s-inspired look.

A summer favorite, a one shoulder dress is sexy and flattering. Stick to bodycon styles in a neutral color palette of blacks, creams and whites for an understated '90s-inspired look. Asymmetric skirt: An asymmetric skirt is incredibly flattering, helping to lengthen legs instead of cutting you off in the same spot.

19. Y2K denim

Runway images from: Ulla Johnson, Diesel, Etro, Tod’s, A.W.A.K.E Mode (Image credit: Getty)

There’s no escaping Y2K nostalgia as it looks like the era is influencing the denim trends for 2023 too. Think low waistbands, slouchy silhouettes and printed designs, denim is anything but boring this season. Even our accessories can’t escape the denim treatment with statement denim knee-high boots adorning the Diesel runway.

Slouchy jeans have been working their way up the fashion ranks for the past few seasons so if you’ve yet to swap your skinnies for something looser, now’s the time. Ease yourself in with a mom jean and work up to a boyfriend or wide-leg silhouette and keep the rest of your outfit fitted to help balance the voluminous proportions.

But the most noughties way you can wear your denim next season? Head-to-toe of course, à la Britney and Justin at the AMA’s in 2001. From denim maxi dresses and skirts to coats and co-ords, don’t just wear one denim piece, make sure you wear them all at once.

What to look out for:

Denim dress: A denim dress is a worthy addition to your dress collection. Easy to dress up or down, look to classic silhouettes such as a shirt or midi style to ensure you get plenty of mileage out of it.

A denim dress is a worthy addition to your dress collection. Easy to dress up or down, look to classic silhouettes such as a shirt or midi style to ensure you get plenty of mileage out of it. Baggy jeans: You don’t have to go for the low-slung styles on the runways. A high-waist mom or wide-leg jean is much more flattering, cinching in at the waist and relaxing at the leg.

20. Silver Screen

Runway images from: Zimmermann, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Givenchy, Elie Saab (Image credit: Getty)

Sequins aren’t just for Christmas, and sparkly style is trickling straight through to spring. From silver suiting at Australian clothing brand Zimmermann to disco dresses at Givenchy, designers went mad for metallics and it’s guaranteed to spark joy in your wardrobe.

Elie Saab gave sequin gowns a spring-ready update with colorful floral embellishments whilst Dolce & Gabbana gave frocks a Hollywood-glamour finish with dramatic jewel encrusted gloves. Perfect for when wedding season rolls around.

For a more lowkey take, look to Michael Kors’ gray tank and silver wrap skirt combo. This high-low mix is effortlessly cool and perfect for layering over your swimwear to take your look from beach to bar.

What to look out for:

Silver blazer: Whether you throw it over your LBD or jazz up your jeans, a silver blazer will add a bit of glitz to the everyday.

Whether you throw it over your LBD or jazz up your jeans, a silver blazer will add a bit of glitz to the everyday. Sequin skirt: Another versatile wardrobe addition, give the party piece a dressed-down look and wear with the best white trainers and slouchy sweaters.

21. Sharp Suiting

Runway images from: Giorgio Armani, Victoria Beckham, Jil Sander, Rokh, Roksanda (Image credit: Getty)

Nothing beats a super sleek two-piece and the overriding theme this season was über relaxed. Basically, as comfy as your best pajamas but with extra polish. Oversized blazers and wide-leg trousers all in a muted color palette were paired with thong sandals and compact clutches for a timeless look that still feels modern. Be daring and channel the runways of Victoria Beckham and Roksanda and keep things bare under your blazer or if you want the coverage, try layering a silky cami underneath.

A trend that offers a plethora of outfit opportunities you can wear all at once or mix and match your separates with jeans and basic tees. For an eighties-inspired power look, opt for blazers with shoulder pads and add a statement belt to help accentuate your waist.

What to look out for:

Oversized blazer: An oversized blazer will pull any look together and give it a cool borrowed-from-the-boys look. To ensure the perfect fit, look for blazers that are designed that way rather than just sizing up.

An oversized blazer will pull any look together and give it a cool borrowed-from-the-boys look. To ensure the perfect fit, look for blazers that are designed that way rather than just sizing up. Thong sandals: We can see a shoe trend emerging already and this fuss-free style fits seamlessly into this sleek look. Avoid flimsy flip-flops and opt for sturdy leather platform designs to keep it smart.

22. Heart Motifs

Runway imagery from Spring 2023 shows: Moschino, Victoria Beckham, Nensi Dojaka, Acne Studios and Paul & Joe (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the sheer and subtle at Victoria Beckham and Nensi Dojaka to the statement styles of Paul & Joe and Moschino, heart motifs made a big impact this season. While we're perhaps most used to seeing this iconography as a print on t-shirts or sweaters, for spring fashion trends 2023, the heart motif adopted am ore grown-up spin, via chiffon appliques, delicate stitch detailing and used to form classic sweet-heart necklines.

With the spring/summer also the most romantic period of the year - hello wedding season, this trend is ideal for those in search of the best wedding guest dresses. And while you can execute this trend through printed tops and t-shirt dresses, to really align yourself with the runways, look for softer and more feminine executions in pretty frocks made for sophisticated parties and events.

What to look out for...

Heart applique: As spotted at the likes of Victoria Beckham, look for heart shaped applique that will add texture and detail to an item. This is likely to come in the form or dresses or blouses.

As spotted at the likes of Victoria Beckham, look for heart shaped applique that will add texture and detail to an item. This is likely to come in the form or dresses or blouses. Heart prints and motifs: The easiest way to inject the trend, a heart print is pretty timeless and you may find you have something in your closet already that matches the look. Otherwise look for repeat patterns on t-shirts, knits and dresses.

23. Low Rise Waists

Runway images from: Proenza Schouler, Zimmermann, Stella McCartney and Givenchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we thought about skipping over this difficult trend altogether, there was no denying the return of the low-rise waist for spring/summer 2023. Very much an extension of the '90s fashion trends and heavy influence of grunge fashion, this tricky trend is one you might want to avoid, although we have some simple hints and tips for wearing it, should you want to give this hip bone-barer a go.

Designers tended to take two approaches to this look. Most synonymous with the low rise jean, Stella McCartney and Givenchy took the most recognisable approach, re-spinning this look into new season denim pieces, that offered low slung waists paired with cropped tops.

For a more dressy approach look to the likes of Proenza Schouler, Nensi, Dojaka and Zimmermann who opted for skirts that delicately sat below the belly button, giving this trend a more grown-up feel. This is perhaps the most directional way to wear the trend, particularly if low-rise denim feels a little de ja vu. Try silky slip skirts, paired with fitted tops, bodysuits or slouchy knits - half tucked, for a sophisticated twist. Low slung, chain waist belts will also work over your regular slip skirt to give the feel of a low waistline while maintain midriff support.

What to look out for...

Low rise jeans: A denim trend we had tried to leave behind in 2022, designers weren't ready to wave adios to this hard to wear look just yet. If you are a fan of low rise jeans, then they're here for at least one more season.

A denim trend we had tried to leave behind in 2022, designers weren't ready to wave adios to this hard to wear look just yet. If you are a fan of low rise jeans, then they're here for at least one more season. Low rise slip skirts: A slinky and sultry look, wear with white fitted t-shirts and tank tops, adding chain belts for the ultimate summer look.

A slinky and sultry look, wear with white fitted t-shirts and tank tops, adding chain belts for the ultimate summer look. Low rise maxi skirt: Crafted in everything from denim to silky iterations that are eveningwear ready, pair long, low rise maxi skirt outfits with sheer blouses, slouchy knits and silk camisoles.

24. Sheer Layers

Runway images from: Chanel, Miu Miu, Prada, Fendi and Molly Goddard (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the season's most popular trends, playing with sheer layers is definitely in, and it's a look that can work for formal or casual occasions. Spotted at a vast array of shows across the fashion landscape, including British designer brands Molly Goddard and Victoria Beckham, as well as internationally at Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Chanel, Fendi, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta, this look plays with opacity and is about clever paneling and layering, showing a little skin without feeling overly revealing.

A trend we saw in both occasion looks and more sports luxe apparel, you can pick and choose how you work this style. From sheer jackets that will reveal your outfit underneath, to tank tops layered over bras and sheer dresses slipped over matching slips or even a top and high waisted briefs combo, this look is playful. For a more modest and covered up finish use bodies or long sleeve tops under sheer blouses and slips under skirts and dresses, to give the illusion of see-through layers.

What to look out for...

Sheer skirt overlays: Playing into the frothy and frou-frou trend, sheer skirts in tulle fabrications, either bordered by more opaque fabrics or slipped on over shorts or fitted trousers offer a twist to occasion wear for spring dressing in 2023.

Playing into the frothy and frou-frou trend, sheer skirts in tulle fabrications, either bordered by more opaque fabrics or slipped on over shorts or fitted trousers offer a twist to occasion wear for spring dressing in 2023. Sheer dress overlays: One of the easiest ways to wear this trend, slip a sheer dress over a color matched slip, or go for a contrasting style to stand out from the crowd.

One of the easiest ways to wear this trend, slip a sheer dress over a color matched slip, or go for a contrasting style to stand out from the crowd. Sheer blouse: An item many have as a staple, the sheer blouse comes into its own this season, thanks to this trend. For early spring, layer over a fitted roll neck and as we head into event season, swap knits for silk camisoles.

25. Holiday Prints

Runway images from: JW Anderson, Zimmermann, JW Anderson, Ferragamo and Paul & Joe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conjuring up magical sunsets, warm. crashing waves and beautiful beach scenes, designers were clearly considering their next holiday destination when it came to designing the fashion trends 2023. And this playful interpretation of new season ideas is one we can fully embrace as the weather warms up.

While some designers opted for quite a quirky and playful take, such as the dramatic palm tree prints on tops and bags at JW Anderson. Zimmermann and Paul & Joe added picturesque beach and vacation imagery to evening wear, with sculptural dresses being given a hand-painted feel.

To inject this trend in a less obvious or graphic way, we also spotted a love of gradient sunset color palettes, with fiery reds, ambers and yellow hues, the like of which were executed beautifully at the likes of Ferragamo.

What to look out for...

Printed tops: From sunsets to palm trees, this evocative trend is casually playful and one that can be used to up-style jeans with ease. Opt for large all-over prints, rather than repeated patterns.

From sunsets to palm trees, this evocative trend is casually playful and one that can be used to up-style jeans with ease. Opt for large all-over prints, rather than repeated patterns. Printed party dresses: Taking a more sophisticated approach that still packs the charm, make like Zimmermann and opt for dresses that have a picturesque scene unfolding.

26. Hooded Dresses

Runway images from: Alberta Ferretti, Saint Laurent, Versace, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini and Chet Lo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a little drama to the fashion trends 2023, we love this slinky and sultry hooded dress trend spotted on the runways of Alberta Ferretti, Versace and Saint Laurent, to name just a few. The perfect way to channel your inner Grace Jones, this trend feels like the perfect fusion between so many styles that have come to the fore for this year. Whether you love sports luxe, want a little '90s grunge or '80s edge, the hooded dress trend has roots in all of these aesthetics, making it a sure fire hit for the season ahead.

To make this trend party ready, look for silk style jerseys that have beautiful drape and handle. Hoods within this look should drape and sit gently on the crown of your head, while the body of the dress will either be bodycon or bias cut.

For a sports luxe twist, look for knitted jersey and cotton iterations that are slightly oversized and feel more 'sports jersey' than dancefloor ready. A comfortable switch out for joggers, this is one we expect to see in straight-to-market brands in droves.

What to look out for...

Slink jersey dresses: To make this trend work for evening wear select slinky, silk jersey style dresses that have cowl necklines and pooling, draped hoods. Elegant and striking this bold look is ideal for those looking for a new twist to black tie dressing. Keep jewelry sculptural and statement, rather than delicate.

To make this trend work for evening wear select slinky, silk jersey style dresses that have cowl necklines and pooling, draped hoods. Elegant and striking this bold look is ideal for those looking for a new twist to black tie dressing. Keep jewelry sculptural and statement, rather than delicate. Knitted dresses: For a casual take on the trend opt for sportier iterations that include knitted and jersey styles that can be worn with leggings and sneakers.

27. Chain Reaction

Runway images from: Burberry, LaQuan Smith, Stella McCartney, Paco Rabanne (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you remember body chain accessories from their last outing, you may even have one or two still at the back of your closet. Somewhere between a fashion trend and the latest jewelry trend, body bling wasn't broadly adopted across the runways, but featured enough that it made us stop and take notice. While Paco Rabanne is a dab hand at chainmail fashion, the look felt like quite a departure for the likes of Burberry and Stella McCartney, both of which used metal work as an overlay to outfits, giving an almost armour-like feel.

The trick to successfully executing this trend is to keep the rest of your look super simple. Stella McCartney showed off layered chains over a simple white tank top, allowing the adornment to take center stage, and while Burberry's chain style swimsuit was far more out there, the principle of keeping the rest of the look neat and simple was pretty much the same.

Not quite ready to go for the full armoured look? Try layering a number of chains of different lengths with your best white t-shirt or tank to give a nod to this season's style.

What to look out for...