8 items we're buying before Prime Day ends - and why you should too, but be quick!

It's almost over but there’s still just about enough time to bag some brilliant deals. With just minutes to go before Prime Day wraps up for another year, now’s your last chance to grab those bits you’ve had sitting in your basket before the deals all disappear on the stroke of midnight.

Whether it’s the perfect pair of white trainers, a beauty product that everyone raves about, or something small or even boringly practical, there are still heaps of great deals worth snapping up, including plenty of hidden gems that are somehow still in stock.

From practical essentials to luxurious treats and from money-saving bargains to spendy splurges, here are the last-minute Prime Day deals our team are adding to their baskets... while there's still time.

Restocking the medicine cabinet

Supplements and over-the-counter medications might not be the most exciting way to spend money on Prime Day, but these items amount to a serious saving, so our Health Editor, Grace Walsh, is stocking up while these deals are live. "I'm restocking my medicine cabinet on Prime Day - from hay fever tablets and magnesium supplements to sports nutrition must-haves, some of the best deals I've spotted this week have been on these small essentials," she says.

"I scored a discount of £42 yesterday, which included Allevia Hayfever Tablets (44% off), Nutrition Geeks Magnesium Glycinate (29% off), Vitabiotics Vitamin D (28% off), HIGH5 Caffeine Gels for Running (56% off), and more."

You can genuinely save money on these products, according to Grace, who says they are the underdog of Prime Day. "There are so many offers on leading brands, so people can customise their savings to suit them, opting for their favourite supplement and medication brands rather than making compromises to save on cost. These savings don't come around very often at all and are not seen on other retailers to the same degree."

Boring garden essentials

"I've only considered buying functional items this Prime Day - things that I'd buy anyway, but also things I have to buy regardless. I bought a tonne (literally) of topsoil for the garden, and some biodegradable coconut scourers. Rock and roll," says Lauren Scott, from our Audience Development team.

"It's a life essential - who doesn't need that much topsoil?! In reality, it's an item I had to buy anyway for the garden, and I shopped around to buy it from somewhere that had good customer reviews, a smooth and speedy delivery process, and good product reviews. It's going to bring long-term joy and help me on my journey to transforming the back garden. It's going to provide a base for new lawns. It's wildlife and pet-friendly."

Fancy skincare - when it's on offer

L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Foam is on Managing Editor Ella Taylor's mind, this Prime Day. "It's a gentle cleanser with a lovely foaming action; lightly scented and vegan, plus L'Occitane says it's a natural alternative to retinol," she says.

"I love this gentle yet effective cleansing foam, and have done ever since someone bought me a L'Occitane gift set for Christmas several years ago! It's fairly expensive by my standards, so I like to keep an eye out for discounts and stock up when they appear."



The lip balm we loved but lost

Beauty Editor Fiona McKim's Prime Day must-have is a tube of Raybalm lip balm. "I actually already own one of these - or I should say, owned - but it's somehow escaped my handbag (I blame the toddler) and I've realised I can't be without it," she says. "So, I've chucked another one in my Prime basket, seeing as it's now under a fiver, along with some sticker activity books for an upcoming flight (toddler again). SPF lip balm sounds a bit 'extra' but actually, everyone should use one. Nowhere on your face is more susceptible to UVB-induced burning or UVA-induced ageing than the thin skin on your lips. Plus, my pout always gets so parched and uncomfy during heatwaves or holidays - and I'm doing both this week. It's a very small investment for protected, hydrated, happy lips, plus it's totally clear, apart from a flattering sheen, and smells like summery citrus."

A game-changing beauty buy

"I'm a beauty junkie and have tried a couple of different retinals, but my sister and I are obsessed with Medik8 Crystal Retinal Eye Serum and now have a tradition to stock up on it, for all sales," says Commerce Analyst Samaira Raja.

After using it, Sam says she saw a "massive improvement" in her skin texture, fine lines, and overall glow. "I'll never stop raving about it," she adds. "It's been the single most life-changing product ever!"

A portable projector

"The Portable Mini Projector that I am buying has been reduced to only £60," says our Homes Ecommerce Editor, Laura Honey. "I've seen lots of celebrities and influencers talk about this model, and I was holding off initially, but it's a deal that's too good to miss. It's portable, so you could lie in bed, point it at the ceiling, and turn your bedroom into a cinema that you sleep in. I'm going to be using mine so that I can get rid of our TV, which feels like a big, black gaping hole in our small flat."

The perfect lipstick

"The only lipstick shade I've ever found that suits me is Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Pillow Talk - and I top this up like lip balm throughout the day," says our Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr. "I don't think I've ever seen it for less than £20. It's an iconic product for a reason. It lasts months (even with regular reapplications) and gives the perfect matte finish."

A must-have kitchen accessory

"I am in desperate need of an upgrade for my dull knives - I'm starting to dread food prep, but this Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block with an integrated sharpener is going to change that," says News Writer, Emily Smith. "It's a fantastic price for a Ninja product - the integrated sharpener means they'll last even longer, and they have a 10-year sharp guarantee."