As soon as it arrived on Channel 5 in October 2024, The Hardacres became an instant hit with viewers, going on to attract the attention of audiences around the world.

It's been quite a lengthy wait, but the rags-to-riches period drama finally returns on May 14, with six all-new episodes.

Based on the novel series by CL Skelton, the series comes from the team behind fellow Channel 5 classic, All Creatures Great and Small.

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Set in 1890's Yorkshire, the show has everything period drama fans need - incredible costumes, escapist storylines and mesmerising filming locations.

Season 1 saw the Hardacre family's rapid rise to wealth and the struggles that came with getting to grips with their newfound fortune.

Season 2 catches up with the family in 1895 at Hardacre Hall, and with the arrival of electricity to their lives, new challenges are just around the corner.

Mary is championing adult education, while Sam takes looks to expand the family business with a recession looming. Expect to watch as Liza enters into an intense romance, and Joe navigates married life with Betsy.

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However, the biggest challenge arises in the form of a formidable new character, Lady Imelda Hansen – you don't want to miss out on a moment of what the character's arrival to their lives does for the Hardacre family.

Here is how to tune into the action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Hardacres season 2 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch The Hardacres season 2. The series will begin airing on Channel 5 on Thursday, May 14 at 9pm.

All six new episodes will be made available as a boxset on the channel's catch-up service, 5, as soon as the first episode has finished airing.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to catch up with The Hardacres and the rest of the excellent shows the streamer has to offer.

(Image credit: Channel 5)

How to watch The Hardacres season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Hardacres season 2 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the tantalising drama, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on 5 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Hardacres season 2 on Channel 5 for free.

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Julie Graham returns to the show as Ma Hardacre. The actress shares how it felt to be back on set filming season 2, saying, "It was an utter joy. It was funny, because we’d only been on set for about a day, and then it felt like we’d never left."

"You remember everybody’s little foibles and weird ways, just like a real family. We were all really excited to be back."

Returning as Mary Hardacre for the new episodes, Claire Cooper offers a glimpse of what to expect.

"There are huge curveballs this series, and the family’s resilience is tested on so many levels," she says, adding, "But at their core, they’re fighters."

"Their love for one another and their determination to protect what they’ve built keeps them going- even when things feel impossible."