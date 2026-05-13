‘I felt a dismal failure’: Kristin Scott Thomas reflects on ‘resentment’ after her 17-year marriage ended

Talking to Paloma Faith, the actress shared challenging feelings she had when her first marriage finished

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Kristin Scott Thomas appearing on the Mad Sad Bad podcast
(Image credit: Mad Sad Bad podcast)

When Kristin Scott Thomas' 17-year marriage to French fertility specialist François Olivennes ended in 2005, the actress reveals she felt a "dismal failure" and resented becoming "another statistic."

She even vowed not to marry again, believing she would remain single for the rest of her life. The star is now happily married again, surprising herself by tying the knot with John Micklethwait in 2024 at the age of 64.

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Kristin explains that moving to France and living there for a number of years taught her even more that female emotion was something to be feared by men.

She found living in the country to be a "rigid" and "uptight" experience, explaining, "The way I learnt to be in France was quite reserved, quite secretive, and less expansive."

Despite how she felt when her first marriage ended, and how men around her responded to her feelings, Kristin does share that her former husband remains "really present" in her life, suggesting that their relationship is amicable.

"I'm 65 now, and things have never been better," she says with a smile. Speaking to The Times about her second marriage, Kristin says, "To have two hearts, two brains, two minds, two energies all striving for the same thing is fantastic."

She continues, "What you’re looking for when you’re in your fifties and sixties is very different from what you’re looking for in your twenties, when you want to make babies and you’ve got the dream of a family thing going on."

Kristin tells Paloma that finding love again in later life has been "very freeing."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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