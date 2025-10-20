'Just thinking about it makes my heart swell' - Kristin Scott Thomas shares why remarrying at 64 was one of her best decisions

When her 17-year marriage to French fertility specialist François Olivennes came to an end in 2005, Kristin Scott Thomas vowed not to get wed again and even thought she might remain single for the rest of her life.

True to her word, despite a couple of subsequent relationships, the actress remained largely single after her divorce and maintained that marriage wasn't on the cards. Then she met editor-in-chief of Bloomberg news, John Micklethwait, and everything changed.

After five years of dating, the pair quietly married and Kristin shares that she couldn't be happier, divulging the heart warming reasons that make her overjoyed she decided to give marriage another chance.

"I don’t know how to describe it without going mushy," Kristin told The Times of her new marriage experience, adding, "but to have two hearts, two brains, two minds, two energies all striving for the same thing is fantastic."

Speaking about how different situations can feel with the wisdom and maturity of age, the actress adds, "What you’re looking for when you’re in your fifties and sixties is very different from what you’re looking for in your twenties, when you want to make babies and you’ve got the dream of a family thing going on."

Kristin has three children from her first marriage, Hannah, Joseph and George, and her new husband has two children from a previous marriage.

Kristin speaks about the couple's wedding day with visceral fondness, and it's evident just what a wonderful day it was, so full of love.

"It was so nice because it was just us and our children and siblings," she says, adding, "I’d recommend anyone who’s thinking about marrying to do it with only your really nearest and dearest. Wonderful!"

The star continues, "Just thinking about it makes my heart swell. Every time I look at the pictures I think, ‘Ah…’ It was just so affectionate and lovely. Completely brilliant."

When it comes to her wedding dress, it appears fate had already determined marriage would one day be on the horizon, even if Kristin was adamant it wouldn't be.

The A-line Valentino dress the actress wore for her big day, was already hanging in her wardrobe.

She'd bought it eight years before meeting her new husband while shopping with her sister, and purchased it on a whim after falling in love with it, despite not knowing when she'd get to wear it.

After her sister pushed her to buy it, Kristin recalls asking, "when am I going to wear a cream dress?" but still bought it. When her wedding was confirmed, she said to herself, "oh bloody hell, now I’ve got to go and look for a dress."

Then, she realised her wedding dress of dreams was sitting in her wardrobe, unworn, and complete with tags. "I’ve got it already!" she quickly realised of the dress she'd wear on her big day, adding, "and I splashed out and got a very, very, very pretty hat made."

It was clearly meant to be. "I hadn’t imagined getting married again," she reiterates, before concluding, sweetly, "not at all. Especially not here. I don’t know what I imagined, but I’d been living in Paris for 22 years and I never thought I’d come back and marry an Englishman."