Mary Berry reveals the one surprising thing she reaches for in a crisis

A lot of people have that certain something they reach for during a crisis, and Dame Mary Berry has just revealed what she immediately wants to get her hands on during times of need.

Mary has also recently given insight into her biggest regret and whether she still watches Bake Off, and the revelations just keep coming.

In a round of quickfire questions while being interviewed by House & Garden, Mary is asked whether she'd be reaching for tea or Champagne in a moment of crisis, and as she's openly fond of a glass of wine, you'd think she might opt for the Champagne.

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However, the answer is she doesn't want either of those. "In a moment of crisis, I'm definitely looking for a cup of coffee," she says firmly.

There is a reason she's more likely to opt for coffee, and that's because "there isn't often Champagne available" in her times of need.

This disclosure of coffee over Champagne is surprising, especially after the cooking legend once said that a glass of wine was part of the daily rituals she cites for helping her live longer.

Saying she "swears" by her nightly wine, Mary shares, "Oh yes. The glass has become slightly bigger," adding, "I don’t drink until the evening, and then one glass of white will last me."

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The important questions don't end there, as Mary is asked whether she has a preference for deck chairs or bean bags. "Deck chairs are jolly uncomfortable," she replies, adding, "they're good for the beach."

It would seem she isn't a fan of bean bags either, revealing, "I don't have bean bags, but I do have garden chairs with cushions," which do indeed seem to be a far more sensible outdoor option.

Next up is a difficult question for the keen gardener, when she's asked whether she'd choose roses or wild flowers. "Roses, but I love wild flowers too" Mary replies.

She is known for her love of roses, once referring to them as her "great joy." Her favourite variety is Chandos Beauty, and one of her most beloved places to sit in her garden is an outdoor terrace that's right next to a long bed of roses.

Mary's home appears to be a very welcoming place to be, as she's later asked if there's a room in her house where guests aren't allowed, and she says "everyone is welcome everywhere," and she doesn't expect people to take their shoes off before they come inside.

When Mary's responses to the quickfire questions were shared to Instagram, the public were quite enamoured by them, and were quick to comment.

One person wrote, "I just adore the tranquil and bright spirit of Mary, so refreshing," while another added, "I absolutely adore this classy, elegant and beautiful woman. What a privilege to share her work and passions."

Summing up the interview perfectly, another person wrote, "I agree with Mary on every single point. Of course, who could disagree with perfection?!"