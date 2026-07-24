Sophie Raworth has had a difficult few years, dealing with the death of her father, and also of her dear friend George Alagiah.

Around the time her dad's health deteriorated, the presenter's mother was diagnosed with bowel cancer and normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Sophie spoke very candidly about grief, loss and watching her mother become so unwell, during a recent interview with Saga magazine.

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The presenter had worked with George Alagiah when they hosted the BBC's Six O' Clock News together, and she named her daughter Georgia after him. He died from bowel cancer in 2023 at the age of 67.

"George had so much chemotherapy," Sophie explains, adding, "the side effects were awful, but he never complained."

She later had to announce his death on the news, and "dug my nails into my palms really hard" while delivering information, because "it was the only way to get through it without breaking down."

Her father Richard passed away last year aged 67, after suffering from Parkinson's disease.