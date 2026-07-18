EXCLUSIVE Jo Whiley talks getting life back on track after a ‘hard’ time and the inspiration she got from Dame Judi Dench

Jo Whiley is known for her upbeat and positive attitude, be it on her Radio 2 show or chatting with pal Zoe Ball on their Dig It podcast.

But, speaking in the September issue of woman&home, Jo - who recently turned 61 - has admitted she has had some low points of late, having to deal with parental illness, meaning she had to put her usual routine and life to the side.

The Dig It podcast host believes self-care is important (Image credit: Dan Kennedy for woman&home)

She said, “Things have been hard on a personal level lately, but they are better now than they were. My mum had a back operation over Christmas, and for a long time, all I was doing was going to the hospital and sitting with Mum and Dad.

“That became my whole world. Dad has Parkinson’s, and it was just about getting through each day and being there for them. Talking about the practical level of having a sibling with learning disabilities is really important too.

“My parents listened to my podcast when I talked about what a nightmare Christmas was, so I got a warning from them about sharing too much, and I have to respect that. I also got told off by my mum for swearing, and that was a learning curve!

“When life got busy, exercise and seeing my friends were the first things to go.”

And, after a period of not hitting her regular fitness goals, Jo - who has four children with husband Steve Morton, who she married in 1991 - undertook a half marathon, and it spurred her on to get back into self-care.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Self-care is so important. Friends say that exercise keeps them sane, and I agree,” she said, adding, “For me, it isn’t about how you look, it’s about feeling like yourself again, those endorphins flowing, and having a little bit of time that’s just for you.

“I did a half-marathon recently, which was stupid when I hadn’t trained, but it made me realise how much I hate not exercising and what an unhappy person it makes me. Now I’m back doing weights and swimming, and it helps my head so much.”

Jo admits she is not the party animal she once was anymore (Image credit: Dan Kennedy for woman&home)

However, it isn’t all hitting the gym, Jo still has plenty of time for fun - even though her ability to stay up as late has diminished over the years.