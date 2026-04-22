Dame Judi Dench makes heartfelt admission about how her garden provides ‘hope and joy’ despite her deteriorating eyesight

The power of nature for healing can never be underestimated, especially in our own gardens where we feel totally at ease and grounded. Someone who knows this only too well is Dame Judi Dench, who talks about how much she values being in her garden now more than ever.

During a chat with Jo Whiley on the RHS Roots visual podcast, Judi poignantly shares her love of her garden despite her deteriorating eyesight, saying, "I can’t see it, but I know it's there", conveying her sense of comfort from being surrounded by the presence of nature in a place that holds so many memories and still feels familiar.

On the twice-monthly show, host Jo Whiley spends time with a guest in their garden to talk about their passions and personal stories of their gardening journeys. On this week's instalment, Jo chats to legendary actor Dame Judi Dench from her beautiful farmhouse in a quiet village in Surrey, England, which has been home for decades.

Rather impressively, the property boasts a six-acre estate featuring her own private woodland, and it's here that Jo Whiley sits to chat with Judi about her fear of worms, her orchard filled with sentimental trees and how she now interacts with a beloved space she can no longer see.

After indicating that she couldn't see where the magnolia tree was, Jo asks Judi about her current eye condition, "Your eyesight is not good at the moment, is it?" to which the actor is quick to reply, "Oh, it's terrible, I only know that because I can see something white."

"Does it give you hope and joy, being in the garden when your eyesight is deteriorating, and you're facing struggles in life – is it somewhere that gives you solace?" Jo Asks

"Yes, I think always."

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(Image credit: Getty Images | Justin Goff Photos / Contributor)

Although I'm not a gardener, I have found a garden so essential. Dame Judi Dench

"Have you always loved gardening?" Jo begins, probably expecting Judi to recall stories of her favourite flowers to grow or lessons learnt, but the answer is an unexpected one that makes her chuckle.

No, no, not all," Judi replies. I don't like gardening at all. I can't do gardening because the only thing I'm frightened of is worms," she reveals. She then recalls a childhood incident of a worm stuck in her shoe, leaving her traumatised. As a result, Judi has a professional gardener who keeps her plot looking pristine so she can enjoy the garden without getting her hands dirty – or coming into contact with any worms.

However, Jo is quick to point out that wildlife is a really big passion of Judi's, which she is quick to agree with: "It is, and we see a lot of it in this garden. We have some water rats, and then we have a great many ducks. We have deer that come into the garden and lots of rabbits. And I have once seen a badger."

(Watch the full interview in full below)

Another touching moment from their candid chat is when Judi explains how the orchard came to be. "As friends die, I plant a tree for them," she explains. Each tree has a plaque with the dedicated name inscribed on it.

From old friends and family to her late husband, Michael Williams, Judi has a tree planted in their memory – a really touching tribute to honour those who are missed. So often we associate flowers with bereavements, but a tree that will live and grow is a much more joyful way to commemorate a life lost.

Personal touch Butterfly Crafts UK Memorial Garden Plaque From £15 at Etsy

The main takeaway from this lovely chat is the importance of gardening, gardens and any form of nature to improve mental and physical health. Having been to a preview show for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 last month, I know there are plenty of charity gardens all in aid of supporting wellbeing, to help harness the healing power of nature.