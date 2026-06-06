'She can't help herself': Was Meghan's high-profile speech planned to clash with 'rival' Kate's Italy trip?

Donning a sombre and razor-sharp designer black suit, Meghan Markle looked dressed for business. Her speech on the devastating effect of social media on kids was emotional and entirely fair.

Behind her in Geneva’s Place des Nations was the Lost Screen Memorial - an installation of 50 illuminated light boxes, each showing the home-screen photograph of a child who lost their life to online harm.

No one could fault the sentiment.

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"Children today are being shaped by systems designed to capture attention at any cost: relentless algorithms, exploitative engagement and endless exposure to harmful content that they are not seeking out."

Few parents would dispute that.

And yet… this was not just a message about the evils of the internet. This was the Duchess of Sussex trying to step back into serious public life.

After trying (and some would say failing) to be a lifestyle hostess on the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, selling us jam with her As Ever range and attempting to be a producer, Meghan was asking the world to take her seriously again.

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Not as a duchess, not as a fashion horse, but as an advocate.

As someone close to her told me, "Of course she cares about these issues, as all parents do, particularly when she’s personally suffered so much trolling at the hands of social media and the internet.

"She has always held strong opinions and wants to use her platform to drive change."

Indeed, it wasn't so much her stepping back into the political space as much as the timing that surprised me.

'She always saw the Princess as a rival'

For it came in the same week as the Princess of Wales had enjoyed a stunning return to international tours since her cancer diagnosis and treatment two years ago.

As one royal source sniped to me, "It’s almost as if the duchess can’t help herself. Catherine goes to Italy for her work in children’s early years, is greeted by adoring crowds wherever she goes and is feted to the rooftops.

"So then Meghan appears to try and do the same or go one better. I understand that she always saw the princess as a rival, but regardless, she always seems to have to make a point.

"Catherine is learning about best practice in children’s education, whereas Meghan is trying to take on the big tech companies."

The contrast couldn’t be more marked.

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The princess drew genuine crowds - thousands filling the town square in Reggio Emilia, people craning out of windows shouting her name, the streets of a small Italian city brought to a complete halt.

She drew the crowds because of what she represents - the Royal Family.

Meghan, of course, left and for the past six years has been repeatedly telling us that she was silenced. She had so much to say, but according to her, the institution wouldn’t allow her to say it.

Now she wants to make a difference.

'Meghan would use her own child on social media just but tell the world that big tech is preying on kids'

Yet it’s harder to take this repositioning seriously due to Meghan’s own use of her children on social media.

The day before she gave her speech, alongside Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, she posted a picture of her daughter Lili, who’s about to turn five, to her 4.5 million followers.

Yes, the adorable redhead had her back to the camera and was sitting on the floor of Meghan’s walk-in wardrobe, surrounded by what looked like thousands of pounds worth of designer clothing (thought to be a Giorgio Armani blazer on the rail, dozens of high-end garments behind her, plus a pair of Dior heels and Manolo Blahniks on the floor).

The caption credited Lilibet as ‘Mama’s little helper’.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

But this is something we’ve seen from Meghan time and time again.

A tease of her children’s faces - a side glimpse, a video of backs of heads in the pumpkin patch, emojis to conceal their faces at Disneyland, a family photo in the garden.

Normally in an apparent bid to drive business for her brand and lifestyle business (the candles are even numbered to mark her children’s dates of birth).

It seemed bizarre to me that Meghan would use her own four-year-old child to encourage interest on her huge social media platform, just as she was about to tell the world that big tech is preying on kids.

Driving engagement was key - and on the very social media platforms that Harry has described as being run by people who are ‘evil’ and ‘wicked’ and who ‘farm children’s minds’ for profit.

Commercialising the royal brand

Harry has complained for years about his life being ‘commercialised’ since he was a teenager. Yet it seems Meghan is doing similar, I’d argue, to boost her brand.

Her kids have royal titles, have royal names and a monarch as a grandfather. The very thing she claims to hate is the thing she is using to promote herself.

No wonder she wanted to remind the world of her agenda for change.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.