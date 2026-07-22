At first glance, Prince George's 13th birthday photo looks like a simple, special snapshot of the future King as he prepares for a huge change. He's heading to Eton in September and will be fully living away from home for the first time. George already looks so grown up and the picture taken by Matt Porteous definitely shows that.

However, I was struck by the location and just how minimal and formal the image was. The birthday photo was captured at Kensington Palace after Trooping the Colour in June and shows George standing on a white staircase in his navy suit - minus his pastel blue tie.

It's a portrait of a young man who is destined to be never really off duty. Although it was taken behind-the-scenes when he was relaxed and completely outside the public eye, the Prince still looks very smart and composed.

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His actual surroundings aren't grand but Kensington Palace is a historic royal residence and it's also where he spent the early years of his life. The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Kensington Palace in 2013 and it's still their London base.

Since Prince George's 13th birthday photo was taken there, it suggests that they were either staying whilst they were in the capital or just wanted to return to the palace for the shoot. The royal residence probably holds a lot of memories for George and it's also where Princess Diana used to live, so there's another layer of significance.