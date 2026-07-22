I promised myself I’d only buy one thing in the Rixo sale - somehow there's already 18 pieces in my basket
With up to 50% off, it's hard to resist heading to the checkout
Call it an occupational hazard, but I’m a Rixo-obsessed fashion editor. If you ask me, the British clothing brand is the best in the business when it comes to vintage-inspired designs, summer wedding guest dresses and, of course, my forever favourite: leopard print.
There's been a reduced archive section on the site for a while, but a Rixo sale is a rare thing. With reductions of up to 50%, there are printed dresses, flattering midi skirts and even comfortable sandals to choose from. And don't get me started on the jewellery and bags!
A word of warning - the most popular pieces are selling out quickly, so don't hesitate if you're keen to snap something up. Try filtering the sale by size to avoid disappointment, and think beyond the season we're in. Autumn is just around the corner, after all, so it's never too early to buy a suede coat. Right?
Shop my top Rixo sale picks
30% off
How pretty is the striking print on this dress? The empire line makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, plus there's an unexpected cut out detailing on the back.
30% off
This skirt is from Rixo's recent collaboration with iconic British brand Liberty, and I think it was my favourite piece from the collection. It's also available in blue, and one customer reviewer noted it "has great movement to it as you walk".
30% off