Rixo's 'iconic' leopard print skirt is back in stock - I've worn mine all summer long and it will see you through autumn too

Good news - the leopard print skirt you've spotted everywhere in the last few months is back in stock!

It's by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, and it should be top of your list if you're looking to curate an autumn capsule wardrobe. Despite what you might think about leopard print being a bold and statement print, this skirt really does act as a neutral. I bought mine back in March, and I've worn it for countless occasions with shirts, t-shirts, camisoles and waistcoats. And as the colder weather starts to creep up on us, I know I'm only going to get more wear out of it with cosy knits and knee high boots.

You don't need me to tell you how big the leopard print trend is right now. From jeans and dresses to ballet flats and coats, it's all over the high street. But if you were to only pick one piece, I'd say this versatile midi skirt is a great choice. At £185 it's a bit of an investment, but it's made from 100% silk, and the bias cut is super flattering. It's ludicrously easy to pack for trips away too - I took it on a holiday with hand luggage, but it could fit in a handbag, it's honestly so lightweight.

Shop Rixo leopard skirt

Rixo Kelly Silk Midi Skirt £185 at Rixo Available in sizes 6 to 26, I've found this skirt to be the perfect length and cut to go with everything from your best white trainers to wintry boots. The brand describes the Kelly style as an "iconic bias-cut midi skirt, available in sequin, silk, satin, hand-painted print, and often exclusive styles." It sold out earlier this year and was only available for a while on pre-order, so don't miss out as it's bound to fly off the virtual shelves again. The Kelly is ranked the number one Rixo skirt of all time. It's topped the bestseller list for the past two years running, and has sold almost double the amount of units compared with the closest runner up. It has been purchased in 25 countries, including USA, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Quatar, Monaco. The next most popular city after London and outside of the UK, is New York - where Rixo recently launched a store!

How to style your skirt

Rixo Kierna Suede Pumps £225 at Rixo I bet you didn't know Rixo do shoes? Red is a great way to accent leopard print, and it's certainly a hot hue for autumn/winter 2024. These have all five star reviews, with one happy customer writing "Lovely shoes! Very comfortable as the suede is very soft, with extra lining in the toe area." Rixo Devine Necklace £95 at Rixo There are charms available to add to this necklace, but it's also a dreamy chain design on its own. It's gold plated and is the ideal length if you wanted to try jewellery layering. Rixo Ria Zodiac T-shirt £75 at Rixo Rixo's Zodiac tops are proving really popular, and they're exactly the boxy shape I love in a t-shirt. Great for throwing on with the best jeans for your body type.

Rixo was started back in 2015 by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey and they've been going from strength to strength ever since. They have a huge flagship store on the King's Road in London that's well worth a visit, boasting a coffee counter, a cocktail bar, a vintage section, a bridal suite and an in-store seamstress.

Co-founder Henrietta explained to me why the Rixo leopard skirt is so beloved: "our Kelly leopard skirt is a personal favourite - I actually have it on today while I type!

"It’s such a versatile piece that can be styled in a variety of individual ways. We have used the exact same leopard print for the past nine years and see it as such a wearable, timeless and ageless print, we even joke that for us it is a neutral!

"The Kelly skirt is perfect to throw on at the weekends with a tee, to wear to work throughout all seasons but equally I’ve dressed mine up with a heel for nights out. I’ve had mine for 5 years and still wear it most weeks. It’s definitely my best item for value per wear!”

Celebrity fans of Rixo range from Holly Willoughy and Kate Middleton to Madonna and Reese Witherspoon, who wore one of their distinctive floral print dresses in an Instagram post this week.

They're currently having a huge warehouse sale too, so it's a great time to be shopping Rixo right now.