Rixo's 'iconic' leopard print skirt is back in stock - I've worn mine all summer long and it will see you through autumn too
The bestselling 'Kelly' skirt is a bias-cut midi and a year-round wardrobe staple
Good news - the leopard print skirt you've spotted everywhere in the last few months is back in stock!
It's by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, and it should be top of your list if you're looking to curate an autumn capsule wardrobe. Despite what you might think about leopard print being a bold and statement print, this skirt really does act as a neutral. I bought mine back in March, and I've worn it for countless occasions with shirts, t-shirts, camisoles and waistcoats. And as the colder weather starts to creep up on us, I know I'm only going to get more wear out of it with cosy knits and knee high boots.
You don't need me to tell you how big the leopard print trend is right now. From jeans and dresses to ballet flats and coats, it's all over the high street. But if you were to only pick one piece, I'd say this versatile midi skirt is a great choice. At £185 it's a bit of an investment, but it's made from 100% silk, and the bias cut is super flattering. It's ludicrously easy to pack for trips away too - I took it on a holiday with hand luggage, but it could fit in a handbag, it's honestly so lightweight.
A photo posted by on
Shop Rixo leopard skirt
Available in sizes 6 to 26, I've found this skirt to be the perfect length and cut to go with everything from your best white trainers to wintry boots. The brand describes the Kelly style as an "iconic bias-cut midi skirt, available in sequin, silk, satin, hand-painted print, and often exclusive styles." It sold out earlier this year and was only available for a while on pre-order, so don't miss out as it's bound to fly off the virtual shelves again.
The Kelly is ranked the number one Rixo skirt of all time. It's topped the bestseller list for the past two years running, and has sold almost double the amount of units compared with the closest runner up.
It has been purchased in 25 countries, including USA, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Quatar, Monaco. The next most popular city after London and outside of the UK, is New York - where Rixo recently launched a store!
How to style your skirt
I bet you didn't know Rixo do shoes? Red is a great way to accent leopard print, and it's certainly a hot hue for autumn/winter 2024. These have all five star reviews, with one happy customer writing "Lovely shoes! Very comfortable as the suede is very soft, with extra lining in the toe area."
There are charms available to add to this necklace, but it's also a dreamy chain design on its own. It's gold plated and is the ideal length if you wanted to try jewellery layering.
Rixo's Zodiac tops are proving really popular, and they're exactly the boxy shape I love in a t-shirt. Great for throwing on with the best jeans for your body type.
Rixo was started back in 2015 by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey and they've been going from strength to strength ever since. They have a huge flagship store on the King's Road in London that's well worth a visit, boasting a coffee counter, a cocktail bar, a vintage section, a bridal suite and an in-store seamstress.
Co-founder Henrietta explained to me why the Rixo leopard skirt is so beloved: "our Kelly leopard skirt is a personal favourite - I actually have it on today while I type!
"It’s such a versatile piece that can be styled in a variety of individual ways. We have used the exact same leopard print for the past nine years and see it as such a wearable, timeless and ageless print, we even joke that for us it is a neutral!
"The Kelly skirt is perfect to throw on at the weekends with a tee, to wear to work throughout all seasons but equally I’ve dressed mine up with a heel for nights out. I’ve had mine for 5 years and still wear it most weeks. It’s definitely my best item for value per wear!”
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Celebrity fans of Rixo range from Holly Willoughy and Kate Middleton to Madonna and Reese Witherspoon, who wore one of their distinctive floral print dresses in an Instagram post this week.
They're currently having a huge warehouse sale too, so it's a great time to be shopping Rixo right now.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
The most successful movies of the 70s
A great decade for cinema history, the '70s saw plenty of box office hits and iconic cult films, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Apocalypse Now
By Hannah Holway Published
-
Princess Charlotte has forged ‘touching’ bond with Duchess Sophie as the two royals 'enjoy summer shopping trips'
Princess Charlotte and her great-aunt Duchess Sophie have apparently been enjoying some quality time together this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's loose white shirt proves that slouchy chic is the dress code of the season for when comfort calls
Who knew tracksuit bottoms could look so stylish?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I never thought I'd embrace the leopard print trend - but this fabulous M&S dress has completely changed my mind
The perfect blend of bold yet understated elegance, this dress is a game-changer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez masters late summer styling, wearing a breezy black maxi-dress, straw tote bag and oversized shades
We're eager to copy this simple yet sophisticated styling combination
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Mendes is making us want to add brighter hues to our autumn wardrobe thanks to her 'very demure' apricot-coloured outfit
Her coral combination is a refreshing departure from the black, grey and navy we normally find ourselves wearing at this time of year
By Caroline Parr Published
-
M&S just released a perfect match for Kate Middleton's pinstripe trousers - I can't believe this chic tailoring costs less than £40
These wide leg trousers have got 'back to work' written all over them
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Reese Witherspoon reminds us that you can't go wrong with a versatile floral print midi dress, whatever the occasion
She wished 'the most amazing Mama in the world' a happy birthday, wearing a dress from one our favourite British clothing brands
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's glamorous statement skirt and white waistcoat combination - this look is worth taking note of
She glows in a bold printed skirt, white waistcoat and pearl embellished mules
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s failsafe style pairing of bootcut jeans and a cropped blazer is about to become our new autumn uniform
Jennifer Aniston's cropped blazer and jean combination will never go out of style and it's the perfect wearable choice for autumn days
By Emma Shacklock Published